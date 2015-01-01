पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Varanasi
  • On The Anniversary Of The Court Blast In Varanasi 13 Years Ago, The Advocates Paid Tribute To The Martyrs By Lighting Candles, And Sought To Increase Security.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ब्लास्ट की बरसी:वाराणसी में 13 साल पहले हुए कचहरी ब्लास्ट की बरसी पर अधिवक्ताओं ने मोमबत्ती जलाकर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दिया, सुरक्षा और बढ़ाने की मांग किया

वाराणसी27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मायावती की सरकार में उस समय सुरक्षा के तमाम दावों को किया गया था। 23 अप्रैल 2016 को कचहरी परिसर में जिंदा बम मिला था।
  • वाराणसी में 23 नवंबर 2007 को कचहरी में सीरियल ब्लास्ट हुआ था
  • घटना में नौ लोग मारे गए थे और दो दर्जन लोग घायल हुए थे

कचहरी ब्लास्ट के 13वी बरसी पर अधिवक्ताओं ने घटना स्थल पर सोमवार को मोमबत्ती जलाकर पांच मिनट का मौन रखकर श्रद्धांजलि दिया। बनारस बार के अध्यक्ष मोहन यादव, महामंत्री अरुण कुमार, सेंट्रल बार के अध्यक्ष प्रेम शंकर पांडेय भी श्रद्धांजलि सभा मे शामिल हुए। अधिवक्ताओं ने चारों मुख्य द्वारों पर प्रॉपर चेकिंग, आने जाने वालों का विवरण के साथ सुरक्षा को और पुख्ता करने का मांग किया।

मुख्य अभियुक्तों को आज तक पकड़े न जाने से अधिवक्ता समाज नाराज दिखा

बनारस बार एसोसिएशन के पूर्व महामंत्री नित्यानंद राय ने बताया कि दीवानी और कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में सीरियल ब्लास्ट हुआ था। उसके गुनहगार आज तक पकड़े नही गये। दीवानी परिसर में मेटल डिटेक्टर और बाउंड्री वाल ऊंचा हो रहा है। कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर आज भी वैसे ही है। राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री को कई बार पत्र लिखा गया कुछ भी नही हुआ।

हजारों अधिवक्ताओं के बीच कोई भी संदिग्ध आसानी से आ सकता है। सुरक्षा को लेकर प्लान होना चाहिए। 23 अप्रैल 2016 को परिसर में जिंदा बम मिला था। 21 फरवरी 2018 को असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा सुतली बम रखकर दहशत की स्थिति बनाई गई थी।सीसीटीवी कैमरों से परिसर को लैस करना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें