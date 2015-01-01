पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाराणसी:OLX पर बिक रहा 7 करोड़ 50 लाख में PMO! विज्ञापन का फोटो हुआ वायरल

वाराणसी18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किसी लक्ष्मीकांत ओझा नामक व्यक्ति द्वारा विज्ञापन डाला गया है।
  • दो मंजिला भवन में चार बेडरूम और चार बाथरूम बताया गया है
  • कुल एरिया 6500 स्क्वायर फीट

वाराणसी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के जवाहर नगर स्थित संसदीय जनसंपर्क कार्यालय को PMO बताकर OLX पर बेचने का विज्ञापन प्रकाश में आया है। जिसकी फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर गुरुवार को वायरल हुई है। कार्यालय के बिकने की पुष्टि फिलहाल किसी ने नही की है। 6500 स्क्वायर फीट के दो मंजिला भवन का 7 करोड़ 50 लाख रुपये कीमत रखा गया है।

कार्यालय प्रभारी ने जानकारी से इनकार किया

संसदीय जनसम्पर्क कार्यालय के प्रभारी शिवशरण पाठक ने बताया भवन किसी लक्ष्मीकांत ओझा का नही है। बिकने की बात भी उनको नही मालूम है। उनका कहना है कि भवन स्वामी को भी इस बात की जानकारी नही है। OLX पर लोग अपना सामान, दुकान, मकान बेच खरीद सकते है। प्रोजेक्ट नेम PMO देने से शहर में चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है।

विज्ञापन में चार फोटो पोस्ट किया गया है। तीन वर्तमान कार्यालय का है। एक रवींद्रपुरी की पुरानी तस्वीर है। बताया जा रहा है कि किसी ब्रोकर ने फोटो को पोस्ट किया है। बीजेपी से जुड़े दूसरे नेता इस मुद्दे पर बात करने से इनकार कर रहे है।

