प्रधानमंत्री का काशी को सौगात:वाराणसी को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम में देंगे 620 करोड़ रूपये की परियोजनाओं का गिफ्ट

वाराणसी30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री लखनऊ से कार्यक्रम में होंगे शामिल।
  • प्रधानमंत्री बीस परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण करेंगे
  • एयरपोर्ट पर नवनिर्मित एयरोब्रिज का उद्घाटन करेंगे

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र काशी में नौ तारीख को वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम द्वारा 620 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से 33 परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण और शिलान्यास करेंगे। जिला प्रशासन के पास पीएमओ से इसकी सूचना आ चुकी है। प्रधानमंत्री स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत वार्डों के विकास के तमाम परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास करेंगे।

छह स्थानों पर लाइव दिखाने की तैयारी में जिला प्रशासन

प्रधानमंत्री के कार्यक्रम को बड़े स्क्रीन पर छह जगहों पर लाइव दिखाने की तैयारी भी चल रही है। जिसमें कमिश्नरी सभागार, सर्किट हाउस, शूल-टंकेश्वर, बड़ालालपुर, दशाश्मेध और बाबतपुर एयरपोर्ट शामिल है। प्रधानमंत्री डीजल रेल इंजन कारखाने के नामकरण का भी उद्घाटन करेंगे।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी 20 परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण करेंगे। जिसमे सारनाथ पुरातात्विक खंडहर में लाइट एंड साउंड सिस्टम, गंगा प्रदूषण से जुड़ी नियंत्रण इकाई, केंद्रीय कारागार की बाउंड्री वाल, सीड स्टोर, 118 करोड़ से आईपीडीएस फेज 2 के विधुत कार्य, स्मार्ट लाइटिंग कार्य, गौ संरक्षण केंद्र प्रमुख है। एयरपोर्ट पर बने दो एयरोब्रिज का वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम में उद्घाटन करेंगे।

