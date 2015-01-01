पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाराणसी:बारिश ने बदला मौसम का मिजाज, कश्मीर से आने वाली हवाओं ने ठंड बढ़ाया

वाराणसी18 मिनट पहले
काशी के घाटों और सड़कों पर कोहरा देखने को मिला।
  • मंगलवार रात को हुए बारिश की वजह से धुंध छाया
  • पुर्वांचल के मैदानी इलाकों में गलन बढ़ा

24 घंटे के अंदर तापमान पांच डिग्री सेल्सियस घट गया है। मंगलवार रात को हुई बारिश ने अधिकतम तापमान का पारा 20 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 14.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा दिया है। सोमवार को तापमान 25.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। जानकारों का मानना है कि कश्मीर की ओर से आ रही हवाओं की वजह से बारिश हुई है। तीन दिनों के अंदर ठंड के और बढ़ने के आसार है।

रात के समय तापमान में और गिरावट के आसार

मौसम वैज्ञानिक एसएन पांडेय ने बताया कि पर्वतीय इलाकों से हवाओं का रुख पूर्वांचल की ओर हुआ है। रही सही कसर बारिश ने पूरी कर दी है। वर्ष 2020 में मंगलवार को तापमान से सबसे ज्यादा पांच डिग्री तक का गिरावट देखने को मिला है। गंगा के मैदानी इलाकों में ठंड और बढ़ने के आसार है।

वही इस बार निगम द्वारा अलाव की व्यवस्था भी कही देखने को नही मिल रही है। एक माह पहले निगम ने लड़की के लिए टेंडर निकाला था। किसी आपूर्तिकर्ता के टेंडर न भरने के कारण व्यवस्था चरमरा गई है। निगम के अधिकारियों ने रेलवे स्टेशन और बस अड्डे पर अलाव की कुछ व्यवस्था करायी है। निगम द्वारा नौ रैन बसेरों की व्यवस्था को भी बुधवार दोपहर तक ठीक किया जाएगा।

