  Hindi News
  Local
  Uttar pradesh
  Varanasi
  Route Diversion Will Remain In The Entire City On The Mahapatra Of Chhath, No Entry Of Any Type Of Vehicle On The Routes Leading To The Main Ghats.

जरूरी खबर:छठ महापर्व पर वाराणसी में रूट डायवर्ट, मुख्य घाटों तक जाने वाले मार्गों पर गाड़ियों की नो इंट्री

वाराणसी40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए सिटी कमांड कंट्रोल रूम से नजर रखी जा रही है।
  • शुक्रवार दोपहर दो बजे से शनिवार सुबह 9 बजे तक डायवर्जन के नियम लागू रहेंगे
  • फैंटम दस्ते के साथ कंट्रोल रूप से भी रखी जाएगी नजर, कुछ जगहों पर बैरिकेडिंग भी

वाराणसी में छठ पूजा पर शहरी भीड़ के अलावा ग्रामीण इलाकों से हजारों लोग गंगा घाटों पर पूजा करने आते हैं। इसे देखते हुए पूरे शहर में डायवर्जन का मास्टर प्लान बनाया गया है। फैंटम दस्ते के साथ सिटी कमांड कंट्रोल रूम से भी नजर रखी जाएगी। साथ ही कुछ स्थानों पर बैरिकेडिंग भी किया गया है।

शहर में इन इलाकों में ऐसा होगा रूट डायवर्जन

SP ट्रैफिक श्रवण कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि सबसे अधिक भीड़ खिड़कियां, राजघाट, दशाश्वमेध घाट, अस्सी, भदैनी, राजेंद्र प्रसाद, अहिल्याबाई, शिवाला घाट पर होती है। इन तक जाने वाले मार्गों पर सभी प्रकार के वाहनों का संचालन बंद रहेगा।

इन मार्गों पर रहेगी नो एंट्री

  • मापुरा चौराहा से गोदौलिया चौराहा तक
  • गोदौलिया चौराहा से दशाश्वमेध घाट, राजेन्द्र प्रसाद घाट, शीलता घाट व अन्य समीपवर्ती घाटों तक
  • हरसेवानंद पब्लिक स्कूल से नगवां की तरफ
  • भदउ चुंगी से भैंसासुर घाट की तरफ
  • बसंता कालेज मोड़ से खिड़कियां घाट/राजघाट की तरफ
  • कचहरी जालान के पास शास्त्री घाट के तरफ
  • डीएलडब्लू परिसर में सूर्य सरोवर के आस-पास
