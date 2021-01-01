पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाराणसी:किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने निकाला ट्रैक्टर यात्रा, पुलिस ने रोककर सात को किया गिरफ्तार

वाराणसीएक घंटा पहले
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव के आह्वान पर काशी के कई इलाकों में कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा ट्रैक्टर यात्रा निकाला जा रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव के आह्वान पर काशी के कई इलाकों में कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा ट्रैक्टर यात्रा निकाला जा रहा है।
  • रामनगर और लोहता क्षेत्र में सपा कार्यकर्ताओं की पुलिस से नोकझोंक

कृषि कानूनों को लेकर दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर किसानों का प्रदर्शन लगातार जारी है। समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव के आह्वान पर मंगलवार को रामनगर और लोहता इलाके में कार्यकर्ताओं ने ट्रैक्टर लेकर यात्रा निकाला। रामनगर पंचवटी रोड पर सपाइयों से पुलिस की तीखी नोकझोंक भी हुई। सात लोगो को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया और दो ट्रैक्टर भी कार्रवाई के लिए थाने ले आयी।

बिना अनुमति के किसी भी यात्रा पर प्रतिबंध है

रामनगर थाना प्रभारी नरेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया जबरदस्ती कुछ कार्यकर्ता ट्रैक्टर लेकर सड़कों पर उतर आये थे। समझाने पर भी नही मान रहे थे। गिरफ्तार करके सात लोगो को थाने लाया गया है। दो ट्रैक्टर भी थाने लाया गया है। इनके पास यात्रा की कोई अनुमति नही थी। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से नोटिस जारी किया गया है कि ट्रैक्टर से कोई भी यात्रा न निकाला जाए।

लोहता के कुछ गांवों में युवजन सभा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने ट्रैक्टर से यात्रा निकाला। वही जिलाध्यक्ष सुजीत यादव और MLC आशुतोष सिन्हा को रोका गया तो पुलिस से जमकर झड़प हुई। आशुतोष सिन्हा ने बताया गणतंत्र दिवस पर आम आदमी को आजादी नही है। किसानों के समर्थन में हम सभी आज सड़कों पर है। पुलिस के द्वारा हमारी आवाज को दबाया जा रहा है।

