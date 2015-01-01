पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BHU में विवाद:हॉस्टल खोलने की मांग को लेकर छात्र उतरे सड़कों पर, रास्ता जाम कर दिया धरना

वाराणसी29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हॉस्टल के बाहर छात्र धरने पर बैठे।
  • कुछ दिनों पहले भी छात्र वीसी आवास के बाहर धरने पर बैठे थे
  • रुइया हॉस्टल के छात्रों का आरोप, वार्डन हमारी बातों को नही सुनते

BHU के छात्र गुरुवार को हॉस्टल खोलने की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठ गए। संस्कृत विद्या धर्म संकाय के छात्र रुइया हॉस्टल के बाहर नारेबाजी और प्रदर्शन भी किये। उनकी मांग है कि कैम्पस में दूसरे हॉस्टल जब खुले है। हमसे सौतेला व्यवहार क्यो किया जा रहा है।

कोविड 19 के चलते कई हॉस्टलों को बंद रखा गया है

BHU प्रशासन कोरोना के चलते कई हॉस्टलों को बंद रखे है। विश्वविद्यालय में कुछ विभागों में शैक्षणिक कार्य शुरू हो चुका है। छात्र हॉस्टल में रह कर पढ़ाई करना चाहते है। उनका आरोप है कि जब अन्य कमरों को छात्रों के लिए खोला गया है। तो रुइया हॉस्टल को क्यो बंद रखा गया है। वार्डन से बात करने पर वो कहते है कि कोई आदेश जारी नही हुआ है।

छात्रों के धरने की जानकारी मिलते ही चीफ प्रॉक्टर प्रो ओपी राय मौके पर पहुंच गए। छात्रों ने उनकी बातों को भी अनसुना कर दिया। काफी देर बाद वार्डन प्रो उपेंद्र त्रिपाठी ने छात्रों को आश्वासन दिया कि आलाधिकारियों से बात करके हॉस्टल जल्द खोल दिया जाएगा।

