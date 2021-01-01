पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का मिजाज:चौबीस घंटे में तापमान 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस बढ़ा, कोल्ड वेब और कोहरे ने गलन बढ़ाया

वाराणसी2 घंटे पहले
काशी के गंगा घाटों पर घना कोहरा छाया। जिसकी वजह से पर्यटकों की संख्या में कमी आयी है। - Dainik Bhaskar
काशी के गंगा घाटों पर घना कोहरा छाया। जिसकी वजह से पर्यटकों की संख्या में कमी आयी है।
  • शुक्रवार को तापमान 5.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया था

कोहरे और बर्फीली हवाओं ने हाड़ कंपा देने वाली ठंड को बढ़ा दिया है। अधिकतम तापमान 14 और न्यूनतम तापमान 8.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। चौबीस घंटे पहले शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 5.6 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया था। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 31 जनवरी को दिन में भी शीतलहर चलेगी। सुबह और शाम को घना कोहरा छाया रहेगा।

दोपहर बाद धूप निकलने के आसार

पूर्व प्रो और मौसम वैज्ञानिक एसएन पांडेय ने बताया कि कश्मीर की ओर से आने वाले कोल्ड वेब फरवरी की शुरुआत तक असर डालते रहेंगे। तापमान सामान्य से कम और घना कोहरा सुबह और शाम को होगा। वातावरण में नमी 80 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा बना रहेगा। सतह से ऊपर तीन से चार किमी की रफ्तार से हवाओं का चलना भी जारी रहेगा।

गंगा घाटों पर कोहरे की वजह से सन्नाटा

सुबहे ए बनारस देखने वाले पर्यटकों में काफी कमी आ गयी है। नाविकों के नाव खाली पड़े है। कोहरे की वजह से लोग घाटों पर इस समय आना नही चाह रहे है। पर्यटक नौकायन के जरिये सूर्योदय देखना चाहते है। जो कोहरे की वजह से कई दिनों से देखने को नही मिल रहा है।

