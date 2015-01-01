पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाराणसी में बड़ा हादसा टला:गाड़ियों के ऐसेसरीज गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, 9 घंटे बाद फायर ब्रिगेड की 10 गाड़ियों ने पाया काबू

वाराणसी5 मिनट पहले
वाराणसी के कई इलाकों में लगी आग की वजह से फायरब्रिगेड को आग बुझाने में कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।
  • फाइबर के सामानों की वजह से आग तेजी से फैला, धुंए की वजह से फायरकर्मियों को दिक्कतें आईं
  • पहले मंजिल पर मकान मालिक और तीसरे मंजिल पर रह रहे किरायदारों को पुलिस ने सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला

वाराणसी कैंट थाने के नदेसर इलाके में स्थित गाड़ियों ऐसेसरीज के गोदाम में शनिवार रात 2 बजे संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में भीषण आग लग गयी। फायरब्रिगेड की 10 गाड़ियों ने 9 घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद रविवार सुबह आग पर काबू पाया। फायर फाइटरों को गोदाम से निकलने वाले धुंए ने काफी परेशान किया। बिल्डिंग के ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर राकेश जायसवाल का गोदाम था। फर्स्ट फ्लोर पर मकान मालिक और तीसरे फ्लोर पर किराएदार रहते हैं जिन्हें समय रहते बाहर निकाल लिया गया जिससे बड़ा हादसा होने से टल गया। बताया जा रहा है कि लाखों का नुकसान हुआ है।

गलियों में गोदाम होने की वजह से फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियों को काफी दिक्कत हुआ

नदेसर चौकी इंचार्ज अशोक यादव ने बताया कि मकान मालिक शाहिद ने आग की सूचना कंट्रोल रूम को करीब दो बजे दी थी। नीचे गोदाम और दूसरी मंजिल पर उनके परिवार और तीसरी मंजिल पर किराएदार रहते हैं। सबसे पहले दूसरों के छतों से सीढ़ियां लगाकर सभी को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला गया। सटी गलियों के कारण फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मियों को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा। घरों की दीवारें भी चटक गयी है। आशंका है कि गोदाम में शॉर्ट सर्किट से ही आग लगी होगी क्योंकि पटाखे की चिंगारी के कहीं से जाने का रास्ता नहीं है।

दूसरी ओर शनिवार रात को चेतगंज थानांतर्गत मलदहिया स्थित एक ऑटो पार्ट्स के गोदाम में भी भीषण आग लग गयी। नरिया निवासी नीरज रूंगटा के गोदाम से लगी आग में लाखों का नुकसान हो गया। आग लगने की वजह स्पष्ट नही हो पाई है।

