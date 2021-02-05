पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाराणसी में दहशत:सराफा व्यवसायी को लूट की नीयत से बदमाशों ने मारी गोली, बाल-बाल बचे

वाराणसीएक घंटा पहले
घटना के बाद इलाके में पुलिस ने रात को गश्त बढ़ा दिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
घटना के बाद इलाके में पुलिस ने रात को गश्त बढ़ा दिया है।
  • ओवरटेक कर बाइक न रोकने पर बदमाशों ने फायर कर दिया
  • व्यवसायी ने भांप लिया था कि कोई बड़ी वारदात हो सकती है

सिंधोरा थाना क्षेत्र के गरखड़ा गांव के पास गुरुवार देर रात बदमाशों ने जौनपुर के सराफा व्यापारी रत्नाकर वर्मा को लूटने की नीयत से फायरिंग कर दी गई। किस्मत से सराफा व्यापारी रत्नाकर वर्मा को एक भी गोली नहीं लगी। घटना की जानकारी मिलते कई थानों की फोर्स मौके पर जांच को पहुंच गई।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज देख कर तलाशे जा रहे बदमाश

गरखड़ा गांव के पास रोड ब्रेकर पर बाइक धीरे होते ही बदमाश ओवरटेक करके लूट को अंजाम देना चाहते थे। व्यापारी रत्नाकर वर्मा ने हालात को भांप लिया और बाइक की स्पीड बढ़ा दिया। बदमाशों ने पीछे से कई फायर झोंक दिया। किस्मत अच्छी रही कि वो बाल-बाल बच गए।

इंस्पेक्टर रमेश यादव ने बताया कि भोजूबीर में पीड़ित की दुकान है। रोज दस बजे रात को करीब दुकान बंद कर लौटते है। बदमाशों ने रेकी किया होगा। सुनसान इलाके में रोक कर घटना को अंजाम देना चाहते थे। बस्ती के लोग फायरिंग की आवाज सुनकर सड़कों पर आ गए। जिसकी वजह से बदमाश भाग गए।

