एक और वसूली की लिस्ट वायरल:वाराणसी के चितईपुर पुलिस चौकी की वसूली लिस्ट वायरल, SSP ने SP क्राइम को जांच सौंपा

वाराणसी7 मिनट पहले
शराब के साथ अवैध रिफिलिंग का भी लिस्ट में जिक्र किया गया है। 
  • इसके पहले मुगलसराय पुलिस की वसूली की लिस्ट वायरल हुई थी

लंका थाने के चितईपुर पुलिस चौकी की वसूली लिस्ट वायरल हो गई है। इस संबंध में IPS अमित ठाकुर ने वाराणसी पुलिस को ट्वीट किया है। ट्वीट की जानकारी के बाद वाराणसी के SSP अमित पाठक ने SP क्राइम को इसकी जांच सौंप दी। इसके पहले चंदौली के मुगलसराय कोतवाली की वसूली की लिस्ट भी वायरल हो चुकी है। जिसपर कार्रवाई के तहत वर्तमान कोतवाल शिवानंद मिश्रा को कुर्सी गंवानी पड़ गयी थी।

लिस्ट में पुलिस द्वारा 15 स्थानों से वसूली की बात लिखी है

SSP अमित पाठक ने बताया कि मामले की जांच सौंप दी गयी है। इस प्रकरण में जो भी शामिल होगा, उस पर कार्रवाई तय है। जिसने भी पुलिस की छवि खराब करने का प्रयास वसूली के जरिए किया है, वो दोषी है। लिस्ट में शराब, भांग की दुकान, अवैध रिफिलिंग का जिक्र है जिसमें रेट भी लिखा है।

IPS अमिताभ ठाकुर के ट्वीट को SSP वाराणसी ने लिया गंभीरता से लिया है।
IPS अमिताभ ठाकुर के ट्वीट को SSP वाराणसी ने लिया गंभीरता से लिया है।

बता दें कि इससे पहले मुगलसराय कोतवाली के वसूली का लिस्ट वायरल हुआ था। उस समय के कोतवाल पर कार्रवाई हुई थी। इस बार के लिस्ट में अवैध गांजा बिक्री के साथ कुल वसूली 24,500 रुपए बताया गया है।

