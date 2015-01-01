पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमिताभ बच्चन की आवाज में बुद्धम शरणम् गच्छामि:भगवान बुद्ध के जीवन पर बनी फिल्म को पहले दिन 100 लोगों ने देखा, 7.88 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बने शो की शुरुआत

वाराणसी17 मिनट पहले
पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए 7.88 करोड़ रुपए के लागत से निर्मित शो की शुरुआत की गई है।
  • सुबह प्रधानमंत्री ने सारनाथ के लाइट एंड साउंड कार्यक्रम का उद्धघाटन किया था
  • सारनाथ के धम्मेख स्तूप पर फिल्म दिखायी गयी, अभी टिकट शुल्क तय नहीं

वाराणसी में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए भगवान बुद्ध के जीवन चरित्र पर आधारित 30 मिनट की फिल्म में अमिताभ बच्चन ने आवाज दी है। फिल्म को पहले दिन उत्तर प्रदेश के पर्यटन, संस्कृति, धर्मार्थ कार्य एवं प्रोटोकॉल राज्य मंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) डॉक्टर नीलकंठ तिवारी, स्टांप एवं न्यायालय पंजीयन शुल्क राज्य मंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) रविंद्र जायसवाल, कमिश्नर दीपक अग्रवाल के साथ 100 लोगों ने देखा। पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए 7.88 करोड़ रुपए के लागत से निर्मित शो की शुरुआत की गई है।

बता दें कि पीएम मोदी ने सोमवार को दीपावली से पहले काशी वासियों को 614 करोड़ रुपए की विकास परियोजनाओं की सौगात दी थी। पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सारनाथ के लाइट एंड साउंड कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन भी किया था।

अमिताभ बच्चन की आवाज में बुद्धम शरणम् गच्छामि

भगवान बुद्ध के जीवन चरित्र पर आधारित 30 मिनट की फिल्म में सदी के नायक अमिताभ बच्चन के आवाज ने दर्शकों को सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित किया। पर्यटन मंत्री डॉक्टर नीलकंठ तिवारी ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री के संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी स्थित सारनाथ के इस बौद्ध स्थल पर भगवान बुद्ध के चरित्र पर आधारित इस फिल्म का लाइट एंड साउंड के माध्यम से रोज प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। अभी 15 दिनों तक इसका ट्रायल होगा और फिर टिकट का निर्धारण भी कर लिया जाएगा।

वाराणसी पर्यटन स्थल है। यहां पर डोमेस्टिक पर्यटकों की संख्या में रोजाना बढ़ोतरी हो रही है और आने वाले समय में यह और बढ़ेगा। इससे यहां पर लोगों को रोजगार मिलने के साथ-साथ होटल आदि व्यवसाय में भी बढ़ोतरी होगी। भारत आने वाले विदेशी पर्यटक की काशी पहली पसंद होती है। सारनाथ विदेशी पर्यटकों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण स्थल है।

