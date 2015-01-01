पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पति ने किया पत्नी की हत्या:वाराणसी में पत्नी के अवैध संबंधों से परेशान पति ने पत्नी की गंडासे से काटकर की हत्या, लाश के टुकड़ों को नाले के पास फेका

वाराणसी13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
13 तारीख को दोनों की गुमसुदगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज हुई थी।
  • ग्रामीणों ने हत्या के आरोपी पति को पुलिस के हवाले किया

चौबेपुर थाना के मुस्तफाबाद गांव में बुधवार को नाले के पास कई हिस्सों में महिला के कटे लाश को देखकर ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को सूचना दिया। गांव की ही रहने वाली आशा देवी की लाश थी। ग्रामीणों ने उसके पति राजेंद्र सोनकर को पकड़ कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। पूछताछ में पति ने स्वीकार किया कि पत्नी के अवैध संबंधों के चलते उसने गंडासे से काटकर हत्या कर दी। पहचान छिपाने को लेकर उसने लाश के टुकड़े कर नाले के पास फेक दिया।

11 तारीख की रात में ही हत्या किया था

एसपी ग्रामीण एमपी सिंह ने बताया कि राजेंद्र सोनकर ने पत्नी आशा देवी की हत्या अवैध संबंधों के चलते 11 तारीख की रात को हत्या कर दिया था। तीन बेटियों में दो की शादी हो चुकी है। इनके दोनों बेटे साहिल और गणेश पुणे में प्राइवेट नौकरी करते है। राजेंद्र सोनकर सनकी किस्म का है।

दो महीने पहले भी इसने पत्नी की हत्या का प्रयास किया था। पति के निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने हत्या में इस्तेमाल हथियार को बरामद कर लिया है। चौबेपुर थाने में 13 तारीख को दोनों की गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट भी दर्ज की गयी थी।

