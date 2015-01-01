पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:वाराणसी में बीटीसी की परीक्षा देने जा रही बाइक सवार छात्रा को ट्रक ने मारा धक्का, मौके पर ही मौत

वाराणसी8 मिनट पहले
आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने शव को उठाने से पुलिस को मना किया।
  • जाम से निकलने के प्रयास में दुर्घटना घटी
  • बाइक चला रहा पड़ोसी युवक बच गया

लंका थाना क्षेत्र के नुवांव बाईपास के पास बुधवार को बीटीसी की परीक्षा देने जा रही छात्रा को ट्रक ने रौंद दिया। जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गयी। वहीं बाइक चला रहा पड़ोसी घटना में बच गया। नाराज परिजनों और ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को शव ले जाने से रोक दिया है। ट्रक चालक को लोगो ने पकड़ जमकर पीट कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। मौके पर फोर्स मौजूद है।

सुबह से बाईपास पर लगे जाम में ट्रक वाला ओवर टेक कर निकल रहा था

रोहनिया करसड़ा की रहने वाली 24 वर्षीय सुमन भारती पड़ोस के युवक लालू के साथ बाइक से रामनगर बीटीसी की परीक्षा देने जा रही थी। नुवांव सब्जी मंडी के पास जाम के बीच ट्रक वाला ओवर टेक करते समय टक्कर मार दिया। सुमन पहिये के नीचे आ गयी। जिसकी वजह से उसकी मौत मौके पर ही हो गयी।

वही बाइक सवार लालू टक्कर लगने से छिटक कर दूर चला गया। उसको भी चोट आयी है। मृतक के पिता पंचम की पान की दुकान है। सुमन से बड़े दो भाई हैं, मां की मौत पहले ही हो चुकी है। डाफी डाफी टोल प्लाजा और विश्व सुंदरी पुल पर कार्य चल रहा है। जिसकी वजह से लंबा जाम लगता है। जाम में फंसे ट्रक वाले अक्सर पास के मार्गों का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। जिससे हादसे होते हैं।

