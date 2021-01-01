पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक हादसा:वाराणसी में अनियंत्रित ट्रक खड़ी ट्रक में टकराई; ड्राइवर और खलासी को रेस्क्यू कर बाहर निकाला गया, गंभीर हालत में BHU ट्रामा में भर्ती

वाराणसीएक घंटा पहले
बताया जा रहा है की सुबह के समय ड्राइवर को झपकी आ गया था। जिसकी वजह से घटना घटी है।  - Dainik Bhaskar
बताया जा रहा है की सुबह के समय ड्राइवर को झपकी आ गया था। जिसकी वजह से घटना घटी है। 
  • सामने के केबिन में दोनों फंस गये थे
  • ग्रामीणों की मदद से पुलिस ने निकाला

मिर्जामुराद थाना क्षेत्र के कछवा रोड पर शनिवार को खड़ी ट्रक से अनियंत्रित ट्रक टकरा गयी। घटना में ड्राइवर और खलासी केबिन में ही फंस गये। राहगीरों और ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को सूचना दिया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों साथ मिलकर रेस्क्यू कर दोनों को बाहर निकाला और BHU ट्रामा सेंटर में इलाज के लिए भेज दिया। जहां दोनों की हालत गंभीर बनी है।

बेहोश होने के कारण दोनों की पहचान नही हो पाई है

मिर्जामुराद थाना प्रभारी सुनील दत्त दुबे ने बताया प्रयागराज की ओर ट्रक जा रही थी। जो अनियंत्रित होकर खड़े ट्रक से टकरा गयी। ड्राइवर और खलासी सामने के केबिन में फंस गये। गेट और सामने के हिस्से को काटना पड़ा। ड्राइवर का पैर भी निचले हिस्से में फंसा था। दोनों को ट्रामा में एडमिट कराया गया है। बेहोश होने के कारण दोनों की पहचान नही हुई।

BHU ट्रामा सेंटर में डॉक्टरों द्वारा दोनों का उपचार किया जा रहा है। जानकारी के अनुसार दोनों के सर में काफी चोट आई है। पुलिस ट्रक नंबर से मालिक से संपर्क करने का प्रयास कर रही है।

