पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जौनपुर में मर्डर के बाद बवाल:निवर्तमान प्रधान की गोली मारकर हत्या, रोड पर शव रखकर किया हंगामा, पुलिस जीप में तोड़फोड़

जौनपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वारदात स्थल पर जुटी पुलिस टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
वारदात स्थल पर जुटी पुलिस टीम।
  • राज्यपाल के कार्यक्रम स्थल से महज कुछ दूरी पर घटना को दिया अंजाम
  • सरायख्वाजा थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, वारदात के बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार

उत्तर प्रदेश के जौनपुर जिले में मंगलवार की दोपहर बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने एक ग्राम प्रधान की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद हमलावर मौके से फरार हो गए। इस घटना से आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने शाहगंज-जौनपुर मार्ग पर शव रखकर जाम लगा दिया। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने जाम खुलवाने की कोशिश की तो ग्रामीणों ने जमकर बवाल किया। पुलिस की कई गाड़ियों को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया है। तनाव को देखते हुए मौके पर फोर्स तैनात है। वारदात स्थल से कुछ दूरी पर राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल पूर्वांचल विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह में शामिल थीं।

कनपटी से सटाकर मारी गई गोली

शाहगंज ब्लॉक के मखमेलपुर गांव के निवर्तमान प्रधान राजकुमार यादव (50 साल) मंगलवार की दोपहर बाइक से जौनपुर की तरफ जा रहे थे। सरायख्वाजा गांव के पास पीछे से आए बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने ओवरटेक किया और फिर कनपटी के पास तमंचा रखकर गोली मार दी। इससे राजकुमार की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वारदात के बाद बाइक सवार बदमाश मौके से फरार हो गए।

पुलिसकर्मियों को ग्रामीणों ने दौड़ाया

राहगीरों ने तत्काल पुलिस को सूचना दी। कुछ देर बाद वारदात की जानकारी पाकर परिजन भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। इस घटना से गुस्साए परिजनों ने शाहगंज-जौनपुर मुख्य मार्ग पर कोईरीडीहा गांव के पास शव रखकर जाम लगा दिया। इस दौरान सड़क पर आ-जा रहे कई वाहनों को भीड़ ने क्षतिग्रस्त किया। मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मियों को भी ग्रामीणों का आक्रोश झेलना पड़ा। पुलिसकर्मियों को ग्रामीणों ने दौड़ा लिया। इसके बाद और फोर्स मौके पर पहुंची। तब लोगों को शांत किया जा सका। पुलिस परिजनों से पूछताछ करने में जुटी है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिथुन चक्रवर्ती से मिलने पहुंचे संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, TMC ने 2014 में बनाया था राज्यसभा सांसद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें