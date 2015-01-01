पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिर्जापुर में हादसा:शराबी बस ड्राइपर ने खोया संतुलन, खाई में पलटा वाहन, दो की मौत, अंतिम संस्कार से वापस लौट रहे थे सभी

मिर्जापुर30 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो मिर्जापुर की है। चुनार सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर घायलों को भर्ती करवाया गया।
  • शक्तेसगढ़ चौकी क्षेत्र में बुधवार रात हुआ हादसा
  • बस में सवार थे 25 लोग, 20 लोग हुए थे घायल

उत्तर प्रदेश के मिर्जापुर में बुधवार रात एक बेकाबू बस खाई पर पलट गई। इससे बस में सवार 18 यात्री घायल हो गए। जबकि दो घायलों की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। यह हादसा चुनार थाना क्षेत्र के पहाड़ी शक्तेसगढ़ इलाके में तरंगा पहाड़ी का है। सभी एक अंतिम संस्कार से लौट रहे थे। आरोप है कि ड्राइवर नशे में था। इसलिए वह स्टेयरिंग पर संतुलन खो बैठा। पुलिस ने शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। मृतकों परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।

राजगढ़ लौट रही थी बस

दरअसल, बुधवार को राजगढ़ के रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति की मौत के बाद उसका चुनार घाट पर अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। जिसमें शामिल होने के लिए बस से रिश्तेदार गए थे। अंतिम संस्कार के बाद बस लौट रही थी। लेकिन शक्तेसगढ़ चौकी क्षेत्र में कुबा खुर्द के पास असंतुलित होकर बस सड़क के किनारे खाई में पलट गई। बस में बैठे 25 लोगों में से 20 यात्री घायल हो गए। सूचना पर थाना प्रभारी चुनार पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और घायलों को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र चचेरी मोड़ चुनार लाया गया। जहां पांच यात्रियों को ट्रामा सेंटर वाराणसी के लिए रेफर किया गया।

आज सुबह एक घायल ने दम तोड़ा

रात में उपचार के दौरान नादिहार निवासी रामचंद्र (60 साल) पुत्र सुमारू की मौत हो गई। वहीं गुरुवार सुबह दुर्घटना में घायल सीताराम पुत्र ईश्वरी की वाराणसी ट्रामा सेंटर में इलाज के दौरान की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

