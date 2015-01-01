पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाराणसी:देव दीपावली पर्व पर उत्तर प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ भी शिरकत कर सकते हैं, अयोध्या के दीपावली से भव्य बनाने की तैयारी

वाराणसी4 मिनट पहले
84 घाटों की ओर जाने वाले मुख्य मार्ग गढ्ढामुक्त होंगे। घाट जाने वाले मार्ग नो व्हीकल जोन बनेंगे। (फाइल फोटो )
  • देव दीपावली को कोरोना से बचाव के साथ भव्यता से मनाये जाने के लिए अधिकारियों ने किया मंथन
  • गंगा नदी में पानी की लहरों पर लेजर शो के माध्यम से काशी की महिमा, शिव की महिमा, गंगा अवतरण को दिखाया जाएगा

काशी में 84 गंगा घाटों पर 30 नवंबर को कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के दिन मनाए जाने वाले देव दीपावली पर्व को अयोध्या में हुए दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम से भव्य बनाने की तैयारी चल रही है। मंगलवार देर शाम को मंडलीय सभागार में कमिश्नर दीपक अग्रवाल ने आलाधिकारियों संग बैठक किया।गंगा घाटों पर ग्रैंड शो होगा। इसमें उत्तर प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को भी शिरकत करने की संभावना है।

देव दिवाली की रात पूरा बनारस भी रोशनी से जगमगा उठता है

कमिश्नर दीपक अग्रवाल ने बताया कि देव दीपावली को कोरोना से बचाव के साथ भव्यता से मनाये जाने पर मंथन हुआ। देव दीपावली पर्व के अवसर पर गंगा नदी में पानी की लहरों पर लेजर शो, प्रोजेक्शन के माध्यम से काशी की महिमा, शिव की महिमा एवं गंगा अवतरण का भव्य प्रदर्शन होगा। गंगा घाटों पर गोताखोरों की तैनाती के साथ ही गंगा नदी में नावों के परिचालन को नियंत्रित किए जाने हेतु कुंभ के दौरान प्रयागराज में किए गए व्यवस्था की भांति ट्रैफिक सिस्टम लागू किए जाने का निर्देश दिया।

देव दीपावली पर्व पर घाटों पर आने वाली भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए प्रमुख रूप से राजघाट, दशाश्वमेध एवं अस्सी घाटों को जाने वाले मार्गों को पूरी तरह "नो व्हीकल जोन" निर्धारित किया जाए तथा इसका कड़ाई से पालन सुनिश्चित कराया जाए, आदेश दिया गया है। प्रमुख मार्गों पर सड़कों को पूरी तरह गड्ढा मुक्त किए जाने के साथ ही डिवाइडरों की पेंटिंग एवं सड़कों पर लगे स्ट्रीट लाइटों को पूरी तरह दुरुस्त कराए जाने का संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया गया।

