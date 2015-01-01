पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पचास हजार का इनामी बदमाश ढेर:वाराणसी पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में अपराधी मोनू चौहान को मार गिराया, दो पुलिसकर्मियों को भी गोली लगी

वाराणसी
वर्ष 2015 में गैंगस्टर सनी सिंह एफटीएफ टीम से मुठभेड़ में मारा गया था। उस समय मोनू चौहान भागने में कामयाब हो गया था।
  • कुछ दिनों पहले मोनू ने घड़ी व्यवसायी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दिया था
  • पैसे लेनदेन में मोनू ने महिला प्रेमा राजभर को भी गोली मारकर घायल घायल किया था

वाराणसी पुलिस ने रविवार शाम को सारनाथ रिंग रोड के पास मुठभेड़ में कुख्यात अपराधी मोनू चौहान को मार गिराया। मोनू के ऊपर 50 हजार का इनाम घोषित था। मौके से इसका साथी अनिल यादव अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर भाग गया। घटना में दो पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल हो गए। जिन्हें मलदहिया स्थित अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

क्राइम ब्रांच सीओ और प्रभारी को बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट में गोली लगी

SSP अमित पाठक ने बताया कि मोनू चौहान पर दर्जनों मुकदमे दर्ज थे। कुछ दिनों पहले घड़ी व्यापारी श्याम बिहारी मिश्रा की गोली मारकर हत्या और महिला प्रेमा राजभर को गोली मारकर घायल किया था। आज सूचना मिली थी कि मोनू अपने साथी अनिल के साथ रिंग रोड के पास किसी वारदात को अंजाम देने जा रहा है। पुलिस टीम को मोनू के बाइक के बारे में पहले से पता था। चेकिंग के दौरान मोनू और उसके साथी ने पुलिस टीम पर फायर कर दिया। मुठभेड़ में मोनू को गोली लग गयी और उसका साथी फरार हो गया।

घटना में हमारे दो साथी पुलिसकर्मियों लालपुर-पांडेयपुर चौकी प्रभारी राजकुमार पांडेय और क्राइम ब्रांच कांस्टेबल विनय सिंह को भी गोली लगी है। जिनका इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है। मोनू के पास से एक पिस्टल, एक तमंचा और भारी मात्रा में कारतूस बरामद हुआ है।

