बाइक से एसएसपी उतरे सड़कों पर:वाराणसी एसएसपी आम आदमी की तरह बाइक से निकले शहर के निरीक्षण पर, सड़क पर सिगरेट पी रहे युवकों को थाने भेजवाया

वाराणसीकुछ ही क्षण पहले
एसएसपी ने बेवजह घूम रहे लोगो को चेतावनी दी।
  • कैंप कार्यालय से एसएसपी सादे कपड़ों में निकले जायजा लेने
  • जगह जगह भीड़ में जाकर लोगो से किये बातचीत

त्योहारों के मध्ये नजर एसएसपी अमित पाठक शुक्रवार रात बाइक से शहर के हालात का जायजा लेने निकले। कोरोना काल मे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग न फॉलो करने वालो को कड़ी चेतावनी भी दिया। कुछ जगहों पर सड़कों पर सिगरेट पी रहे युवकों को थाने भेजवाया।

चौराहों पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों की सक्रियता भी देखी

एसएसपी अमित पाठक ने कैंप कार्यालय से सिगरा, महमूरगंज, सुंदरपुर, लंका, दुर्गाकुंड, भेलूपुर क्षेत्र में भ्रमण किया। लंका में बेवजह घूम रहे युवकों से पूछताछ किया। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पाठ पढ़ा घर भेजा। अमित पाठक ने जगह जगह चौराहों पर खड़े होकर पुलिसकर्मियों का लोकेशन भी देखा।

सादे कपड़े में एसएसपी को कई स्थानों पर पुलिसकर्मी भी नही पहचान पा रहे थे। ट्रिपलिंग कर रहे युवकों को पकड़ कर समझाया, कार्रवाई कर देंगे। अगली बार गलती मत करना। कोतवाली इलाके जाम देखकर पुलिसकर्मियों पर नाराजगी भी जताई।

