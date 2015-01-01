पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाराणसी:दी बनारस बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष बने विनोद पांडेय, विवेक सिंह बने महामंत्री

वाराणसी13 मिनट पहले
दी बनारस बार एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी जीत के बाद एक साथ।
  • वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष पद पर सतेन्द्र कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने बाजी मारा

दी बनारस बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव का परिणाम बुधवार शाम को आया। अध्यक्ष पद पर विनोद कुमार पांडेय ने अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी धीरेंद्र नाथ शर्मा से 117 वोटों से मात दिया। विनोद पांडेय को 1041 और धीरेंद्र नाथ शर्मा को 924 मत प्राप्त हुए। वही महामंत्री के लिए विवेक सिंह को 1141 और रत्नेश पांडेय को 667 मत मिले। महामंत्री पद पर विवेक कुमार सिंह ने रत्नेश पांडेय से 474 वोटों से जीत हासिल किया।

पूर्व पदाधिकारियों ने निर्वाचित सदस्यों को बधाई दिया

इसके साथ ही वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष पद पर सत्येन्द्र कुमार, 10 वर्ष से अधिक वकालत करने वाले उपाध्यक्ष के दो पदों पर अशोक कुमार और प्रशांत कुमार श्रीवास्तव, 10 वर्ष से कम वकालत करने वाले उपाध्यक्ष के एक पद पर आशीष कुमार सिंह ने जीत का परचम लहराया। कोषाध्यक्ष पद पर शैलेंद्र कुमार सिंह विजयी हुए। संयुक्त मंत्री पुस्तकालय पर राधे श्याम शर्मा, संयुक्त मंत्री प्रकाशन पर सुरेंद्र कुमार सेठ, संयुक्त मंत्री प्रशासन सुनील कुमार मिश्रा विजयी हुए।

