चंदौली में हत्या:जेल से जमानत पर लौटे छोटे भाई को पत्नी और बड़े भाई के संबंधों के बारे में पता चला, दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर कर दी हत्या

चंदौली8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पत्नी के साथ अवैध संबंधों के शक में छोटे भाई ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर बड़े भाई की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी।
  • चंदौली जिले के सदर कोतवाली के बसिला गांव में सामने आया मामला
  • पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में 50 हजार रुपए के इनामी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है

उत्तर प्रदेश के चंदौली जिले की सदर कोतवाली के बसिला गांव में एक व्यक्ति की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गयी थी। मृतक के शव के पास शराब की बोतलें,माचिस और सिगरेट मिली थी। घटना के बाद क्षेत्र में लोगों में काफी आक्रोश था। पुलिस ने दो महीने पहले हुए इस हत्याकांड की गुत्थी सुलझाने का दावा किया है। पुलिस का दावा है कि पत्नी और जेठ के बीच संबंधों के बारे में पता चलने पर ही छोटे भाई ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर उसकी हत्या कर दी थी।

जानकारी के अनुसार, दो दिन पूर्व अलीनगर के कुरहना गांव में पुलिस मुठभेड़ में 50 हजार के इनामी बदमाश आशुतोष यादव उर्फ चिटकू यादव को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया जो कि इस हत्याकांड में शामिल था। बदमाश आशुतोष ने जब घटना में शामिल मृतक के छोटे भाई मुकेश के सम्बंध के बारे में बताया तो पुलिस को हत्याकांड के बारे में पता चल गया।

जनवरी में ही जमानत पर बाहर निकला था

जानकारी मिलने के बाद सदर कोतवाली पुलिस व स्वात टीम ने हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी मृतक के छोटे भाई मुकेश यादव को गिरफ्तार कर लिया और हत्याकांड में शामिल पिस्टल, दो मैगजीन और 10 कारतूस भी बरामद कर लिया। पूछताछ में आरोपी मुकेश ने बताया कि वर्ष 2017 में एक हत्या के आरोप में जेल चला गया था और जनवरी 2020 में जेल से जमानत पर बाहर लौटा।्र

अवैध संबंधों की जानकारी होने पर उठाया कदम

पूछताछ में बताया कि मेरे भाई का मेरी पत्नी से अवैध सम्बन्ध हो गया था। जब मैं घर लौटा तो मुझे दोनों के अवैध रिश्ते की जानकारी हुई। तब मैंने अपराधी आशुतोष यादव और रामानंद से मिलकर अपने भाई के हत्या का प्लान बनाया। इसके लिए 27 अगस्त की रात मैंने राम नंदन को घर भेजकर अपने भाई मृतक राकेश को बाइक से बसिला के सिवान में बुलाया।

यहां पर मेरे साथ आशुतोष उर्फ चिटकू यादव पहले से मौजूद थे जिसने मुझे पिस्टल दी थी। हम लोगों ने शराब पी और फिर भाई के कनपटी पर पिस्टल सटाकर गोली मार दी। उसकी मौत के बाद हम तीनों वहां से फरार हो गए। पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बताया कि आरोपी के पास से हत्या के शामिल पिस्टल भी बरामद कर लिया गया है ।

