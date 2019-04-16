Live Lok Sabha Elections 2019: मोदी बोले- ओडिशा की जनता अब बदलाव चाहती है; राजनाथ कुछ देर में करेंगे नामांकन दाखिल

राज बब्बर और बसपा प्रत्याशी के बीच जुबानी जंग
R Babbar on BSP candidate Guddu Pandit's remark 'Sunn lo Raj Babbar ke kutton, tumko aur tumhare neta nachania ko dauda dauda ke jooton se maarunga jo jhoot failaya samaaj mein':Unke mata-pita ne unko nasihat di hogi,wo un tak nahi pahuchi to Raj Babbar ki kya aukat ki unko kahe? pic.twitter.com/gz1Xa5TbA7— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2019
प्रकाश राज का रोड शो
Prakash Raj who is contesting from Bengaluru Central LS seat as an independent candidate,says,"I'm not fighting against anyone.I'm fighting for the people. It's we who are the majority. In democracy,if you choose the right leader,people win,if you choose wrong leader,people lose" pic.twitter.com/LYA1keGpT2— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2019
राजनाथ का रोड शो
Lucknow: Visuals from Union Minister & BJP leader Rajnath Singh's road show ahead of filing nomination from Lucknow parliamentary seat pic.twitter.com/US2D3uccfS— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2019
Lucknow: Union Minister & BJP leader Rajnath Singh holds road show ahead of filing nomination from Lucknow parliamentary seat pic.twitter.com/pIYVNt02Xm— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2019
ओडिशा में क्या बोले मोदी?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sambalpur, Odisha: For 20 years you trusted Odisha's govt blindly but now the people of the state want change. Once we come to power in the state we will implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana. pic.twitter.com/9EuVpzRqlC— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2019