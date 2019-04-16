  • Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live news Update लोक सभा चुनाव 2019 चुनाव समाचार : Latest Election News Live
Live Lok Sabha Elections 2019: मोदी बोले- ओडिशा की जनता अब बदलाव चाहती है; राजनाथ कुछ देर में करेंगे नामांकन दाखिल

Apr 16, 2019, 01:15 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live news Update:लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में दूसरे चरण का मतदान गुरुवार 18 अप्रैल को होगा।

ओडिशा के संबलपुर में मंगलवार को एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते प्रधानमंत्री मोदी। ओडिशा के संबलपुर में मंगलवार को एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते प्रधानमंत्री मोदी।
नई दिल्ली. लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में दूसरे चरण का मतदान गुरुवार 18 अप्रैल को होगा। इसके पहले चुनाव प्रचार का आज अंतिम दिन है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को ओडिशा के संबलपुर में रैली की। पीएम ने यहां सत्तारूढ़ बीजू जनता दल पर निशाना साधा। कहा- ओडिशा की जनता ने 20 साल तक यहां की सरकार पर भरोसा किया। लेकिन, अब लोग परिवर्तन चाहते हैं। हम सत्ता में आएंगे तो यहां ‘आयुष्मान भारत योजना’ लागू की जाएगी। केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री और लखनऊ से सांसद राजनाथ सिंह आज यहीं से नामांकन दाखिल करेंगे। इसके पहले उन्होंने रोड शो किया। वहीं, बिहार के उप मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी ने कहा है कि वो राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ मानहानि का केस दायर करेंगे। Dainikbhaskar.com आपको लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े घटनाक्रम पर ताजा जानकारी दे रहा है।

Breaking News Live Update

  • 01:11 PM

    राज बब्बर और बसपा प्रत्याशी के बीच जुबानी जंग

    फतेहपुर सीकरी से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार राज बब्बर ने यहीं से बसपा प्रत्याशी गुड्डू पंडित द्वारा किए गए आपत्तिजनक शब्दों पर प्रतिक्रिया में कहा- उनके माता-पिता ने उनको नसीहत दी होगी, वो उन तक नहीं पहुंची तो राज बब्बर की क्या औकात कि उनको कहे। यहां आप पंडित का वो वीडियो भी देख सकते हैं जिसमें उन्होंने बब्बर को धमकी दी थी।
  • 01:07 PM

    प्रकाश राज का रोड शो

    दक्षिण भारत और बॉलीवुड के मशहूर चरित्र अभिनेता प्रकाश राज बेंगलुरु मध्य लोकसभा सीट से निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। मंगलवार को उन्होंने कहा- मैं किसी के खिलाफ चुनाव नहीं लड़ रहा हूं। मैं लोगों के लिए मैदान में हूं। क्योंकि लोकतंत्र में हम ही हैं जो बहुमत में हैं। अगर आप सही नेता चुनते हैं तो जनता की ही जीत होती है। और अगर आप गलत नेता का चुनाव करते हैं तो हार भी जनता की ही होती है।
  • 01:07 PM

    राजनाथ का रोड शो

    राजनाथ सिंह कुछ ही देर में लखनऊ लोकसभा सीट से नामांकन दाखिल करेंगे। इसके पहले उन्होंने रोड शो किया। इस रोड में यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य और दिनेश शर्मा भी मौजूद रहे।
  • 01:06 PM

    ओडिशा में क्या बोले मोदी?

    संबलपुर की रैली में प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा- आपके इस चौकीदार ने बरसों पुराना खनन कानून बदला। ये तय किया कि जो भी सम्पदा यहां से निकलती है, उसका एक निश्चित हिस्सा यहीं के विकास में लगना जरूरी है। यहां की सरकार पर जनता ने 20 साल तक भरोसा किया। लेकिन, अब यही लोग बदलाव चाहते हैं। यहां हमारी सरकार आएगी तो आयुष्मान भारत योजना को लागू किया जाएगा।
