किस्सा कॉफी का:एक नजर कॉफी से जुड़ी 10 रोचक बातों पर

2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

हमारे देश में सर्वव्यापी नियम है कि घर पर मेहमान पधारे तो चाय के लिए पूछा जाए।

किंतु कुछ लोग ऐसे भी होते हैं, जिन्हें चाय से कोफ़्त होती है, इसलिए उनके लिए इंतज़ाम होता है कॉफ़ी का। जहां एक ओर आजकल चाय ब्लैक टी, ग्रीन टी, यलो टी आदि बनकर इठलाने लगी है, वहीं दूसरी ओर कॉफ़ी इस मामले में बहुत आगे है, जो कि विश्वभर में तक़रीबन 30 प्रकार से आपकी ख़िदमत में हाज़िर रहती है।

लिहाज़ा, इसी कॉफ़ी से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातों पर एक नज़र डालते हैं।

माना यह जाता है कि कॉफ़ी की खोज हुई इथियोपिया में 9वीं शताब्दी के दौरान, जहां काल्दी नामक गड़रिए ने अपनी भेड़ों को कूदते-फांदते और तेज़ आवाज़ करते देखा। गड़रिए के लिए यह विचित्र अनुभव था और जब उसने तहक़ीक़ात की तो पता चला कि एक अनजानी लाल रंग की बेरी खाने से भेड़ों का यह हाल हुआ है। काल्दी ने भी बेरीज़ को चखा और उनके ऊर्जा से भर देने वाले प्रभाव को महसूस किया। काल्दी ने बेरीज़ तोड़ लीं और उन्हें लेकर साधुओं के मठ पहुंचा।

लेकिन, इस नई बेरी के लिए काल्दी को कोई ख़ास प्रतिक्रिया नहीं मिली और एक साधु ने तो इसे ‘शैतान का काम’ कहकर आग में फेंक दिया। कॉफ़ी के जलने से जो सुगंध वहां फैली, उसने साधु का ध्यान आकर्षित किया। इस बीन को निकालकर, उसे कूटकर गर्म पानी में डाल दिया गया। साधुओं ने जब इसे गले से उतारा तो उन्हें इसका ऊर्जा से भर देने वाला प्रभाव भा गया और यह नया पेय उन्हें साधना के लिए जगाए रखने में भी सक्षम था, यानी सोने पर सुहागा।

1. 1.32 में ओलिम्पिक खेल कैलिफ़ोर्निया के संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के शहर लाॅस एंजेलेस में आयोजित हुए। इस वैश्विक आयोजन में ब्राज़ील के एथलीट्स भी भाग लेना चाहते तो थे किंतु हाथ थे तंग। आख़िरकार सरकार ने उन्हें कॉफ़ी के एक जहाज से रवाना किया ताकि वे रास्ते में कॉफ़ी बेचकर अपनी ट्रिप के लिए पैसे जुटा सकें और ओलिम्पिक में भाग ले सकें।

2. बीथोवन को कॉफ़ी इस क़दर पसंद थी कि वे हर काॅफ़ी के कप में गिनकर 60 कॉफ़ी बीन्स डालते थे।

3. विश्वभर में दो प्रकार की कॉफ़ी का उत्पादन होता है- पहली है अरेबिका और दूसरी रोबस्टा। इनमें अरेबिका का उत्पादन अधिक होता है और कमोबेश प्रसिद्ध रोबस्टा का स्वाद थोड़ा अधिक कड़वा होता है। इसमें कैफ़ीन की मात्रा भी अधिक हाेती है।

4. कॉफ़ी शब्द की जड़ें कहवा शब्द से जुड़ी हैं। तुर्की भाषा में कहवा बन गया ‘कहवेह’ और फिर डच में बन गया कोफ़ी (koffie) और इटैलियन में ‘कैफ़ी’। आख़िर में जब अंग्रेज़ी ने इसे अपनाया तो कह डाला कॉफ़ी।

5. सबसे लम्बे समय तक जीने वाली बिल्ली का नाम था क्रीमी पफ़, जो कि 38 वर्ष की उम्र तक जीवित रही थी। और दिलचस्प बात यह है कि अपने पूरे जीवन क्रीमी हर सुबह की शुरुआत काॅफ़ी पीकर करती थी।

6. अनुमानित तौर पर विश्वभर में रोज़ाना क़रीब 225 करोड़ कप कॉफ़ी का सेवन होता है।

7. कॉफ़ी बीन्स को ‘बीन्स’ सिर्फ़ इस वजह से कहा जाता है क्योंकि ये दिखते बीन्स जैसे हैं, असल में हैं तो ये बेरीज़।

8. भले ही कहानियाें के अनुसार कॉफ़ी की खोज इथियोपिया या यमन में हुई हो और इसकी एक क़िस्म का नाम अरेबिका हो, लेकिन सबसे ज़्यादा कॉफ़ी उत्पादन का ताज पहना है दक्षिण अमेरिकी देश ब्राज़ील ने। तभी तो उन्होंने एथलीट्स को कॉफ़ी के जहाज पर चढ़ा दिया था।

9. आज कॉफ़ी तो पीने की चीज़ है लेकिन इसे हमेशा से पिया नहीं करते थे। कुछ इतिहासकारों के अनुसार, अफ्रीका की जनजातियां कॉफ़ी की बेरीज़ पीसकर उसमें थोड़ा एनिमल फ़ैट मिलाकर उसके लड्डू बनाकर खाया करते थे।

10. 15वीं शताब्दी के अंत तक तो आज के इस्तांबुल में हर जगह कॉफ़ी की दुकानें मौजूद हो चुकी थीं। कॉफ़ी तुर्की संस्कृति का एक अभिन्न अंग इस क़दर बन चुकी थी कि एक किंवदंती के अनुसार, वहां एक क़ानून बनाया गया था जो महिलाओं को यह शक्ति प्रदान करता था कि यदि उनका पति अच्छी मात्रा में उसे कॉफ़ी न लाकर दे तो वो उसे तलाक़ दे सकती हैं।

