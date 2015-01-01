पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूरदर्शन:21 नवम्बर विश्व टेलीविज़न दिवस के मौके पर, एक नजर 'टेलीविज़न' के इतिहास पर

नैऋत्य40 मिनट पहले
  • प्रतिवर्ष 21 नवम्बर को विश्व टेलीविज़न दिवस मनाया जाता है। इसी दिन वर्ष 1966 में संयुक्त राष्ट्र द्वारा पहला वर्ल्ड टेलीविज़न फ़ोरम आयोजित किया गया था।
  • आइए, टीवी की जादुई यात्रा पर एक नज़र डालते हैं।

हमारे देश में टीवी सिर्फ़ टेलीविज़न नहीं है। यह तो वह मनोरंजक बक्सा है, जिसमें ग़ज़ब का आकर्षण है। जब लोगों के हाथ में मोबाइल नहीं आया था, उसके पहले यदि किसी के घर में टीवी आता था तो आस-पड़ोस तो क्या, सारा मोहल्ला उस टीवी के दर्शन करने आ पहुंचता था। आज हाल ये है कि हम जहां चाहें, जब चाहें टीवी देख सकते हैं। एक समय टीवी को भी बुद्धू बक्से की संज्ञा दी गई थी। लेकिन यही वह टीवी थी जिसके सामने लोग रामायण देखने से पहले अगरबत्ती भी लगाते थे। आज चर्चा इसी टीवी के कुछ महत्त्वपूर्ण पड़ावों की।

  • टेलीविज़न शब्द की उत्पत्ति की जड़ें खाेदी जाएं तो पता चलता है कि यह शब्द प्राचीन ग्रीक भाषा के शब्द ‘टेली' यानी दूर तथा लातिन के ‘विज़ियो' शब्द यानी ‘देखना' से बना है। समझ सकते हैं कि दूूरदर्शन नाम कहां से आया होगा।
  • इलेक्ट्रिक टेलीविज़न से पूर्व मैकेनिकल टेलीविज़न हुआ करता था। जिस तरह दुनिया के कई महान आविष्कार आकस्मिक हुए हैं, उसी प्रकार लाइट को इलेक्ट्रिक सिग्नल में बदलने का आविष्कार भी सहसा ही हो गया था। 1872 में ट्रांसअटलांटिक केबल में काम की चीज़ें ढूंढते हुए अंग्रेज़ टेलीग्राफ़ वर्कर जोसेफ़ मे ने देखा कि सेलेनियम वायर की इलेक्ट्रिकल कंडक्टिविटी में अंतर आ रहा है। कारण खोजने पर पता चला कि खिड़की से आ रही सूरज की किरणों के कारण ऐसा हुआ था, जो कि सेलेनियम के वायर पर गिर रही थीं। इस घटना से विद्युत को एक इलेक्ट्रिक सिग्नल में बदलने का आधार तैयार हुआ।
  • 1880 में मॉरिस ला ब्लां नामक एक फ्रेंच इंजीनियर का ‘ला लुमिएर इलेक्ट्रिक' नामक जर्नल में एक लेख प्रकाशित हुआ, जिसने आगे आने वाले सभी टेलीविज़न के लिए एक आधार तैयार किया। ला ब्लां ने एक स्कैनिंग मैकेनिज़्म प्रस्तावित किया। हालांकि, वे कोई वर्किंग मशीन तैयार नहीं कर पाए थे।
  • टेलीविज़न को अगले मुक़ाम तक पहुंचाने वाले थे पॉल निपकोव, जो कि एक जर्मन इंजीनियर थे और उन्होंने स्कैनिंग डिस्क की ईज़ाद की थी। निपकोव ने जो डिवाइस तैयार किया था, वह एक घूमने वाली धातु की डिस्क से तार के माध्यम से तस्वीरें भेजने में सक्षम था। निपकोव ने इसे ‘इलेक्ट्रिक टेलीस्कोप' कहना पसंद किया।
  • टेलीविज़न शब्द रूसी वैज्ञानिक कॉन्स्तेन्ताइन परस्की द्वारा 1900 की पेरिस प्रदर्शनी में पहली बार इस्तेमाल किया गया था।
  • मैकेनिकल टीवी में बड़ी उपलब्धि हासिल की थी स्कॉटिश आविष्कारक जॉन लॉगी बेयर्ड और अमेरिकन आविष्कारक चार्ल्स फ्रांसिस जेनकिंस ने। इन दोनों ने अपने-अपने जो डिवाइस बनाए थे, उन्हें पहले सफल टेलीविज़न माना जाता है।
  • 1922 में जेनकिंस ने रेडियो तरंग के माध्यम से एक स्थिर तस्वीर को स्क्रीन पर भेजा था, लेकिन जिसे वाकई में टेलीविज़न के लिए एक सफलता मान सकते हैं वो यह थी कि 1925 में बेयर्ड ने मनुष्य के चेहरे का लाइव ट्रांसमिशन कर दिया था।
  • 1925 में आविष्कारक व्लादिमीर ज़्वोरीयकिन द्वारा कलर टीवी सिस्टम की परिकल्पना की गई। हालांकि यह सिस्टम वास्तविकता में तब्दील न हो पाया।
  • विश्व का पहला इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टेलीविज़न फ़िलो टेलर फ़ार्न्सवर्थ नामक एक अति मेधावी आविष्कारक द्वारा बनाया गया। फ़िलो द्वारा बनाया गया डिवाइस मूविंग इमेज को इलेक्ट्रॉन्स बीम की सहायता से पकड़ने में सफल हो गया था।
  • स्कॉटिश आविष्कारक बेयर्ड पहले शख़्स थे, जिन्होंने 3 जुलाई 1928 को पहली बार कलर ट्रांसमिशन कर दिखाया था।
  • 1930 में पहला कमर्शियल चार्ल्स जेनकिंस के टेलीविज़न प्रोग्राम पर आया। बीबीसी ने नियमित टीवी ट्रांसमिशन शुरू किया।
  • 1934 तक सारे मैकेनिकल टीवी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सिस्टम पर आ चुके थे। और इस बात में भी कोई संदेह नहीं है कि प्राथमिक टेलीविज़न फ़ुटेज ट्रांसमिशन श्वेत श्याम रंग में ही कर पाते थे।
  • रंगीन टीवी की बात करें तो इसका पेटेंट 1904 में एक जर्मन आविष्कारक ने करवाया था। हालांकि आविष्कारक के पास कोई कलर टेलीविज़न नहीं था।
  • 1939-40 में टेलीविज़न पूरे अमेरिका के कई मेलों में दिखाया गया। कुछ मॉडल्स के साथ में रेडियो भी था, ताकि स्क्रीन पर आने वाली तस्वीरों के साथ ऑडियो भी सुना जा सके।
  • 1950 में दो बड़ी कम्पनियों सीबीएस (कोलम्बिया ब्रॉडकास्टिंग सिस्टम) और आरसीए (रेडियो कॉर्पाेरेशन ऑफ़ अमेरिका) के बीच पहला कलर टेलीविज़न बनाने की होड़ लगी थी। इस जंग में सीबीएस ने बाज़ी मार ली और पहला कलर टेलीविज़न सेट बनाया। यह डिवाइस जॉन बेयर्ड के सिस्टम पर आधारित मैकेनिकल टेलीविज़न था।
  • 1950 में ही ज़ेनिथ रेडियो कॉर्पाेरेशन द्वारा पहला रिमोट बनाया गया, जो कि टीवी से एक तार द्वारा जोड़ा गया था। 1955 में युजीन पॉली द्वारा वायरलेस रिमोट तैयार किया गया।
  • जून 25, 1951 में सीबीएस नामक एक अमेरिकन ब्रॉडकास्टिंग कम्पनी ने पहला कमर्शियल कलर टीवी प्रोग्राम चलाया। दुर्भाग्यवश, यह लगभग अनदेखा ही रह गया, क्योंकि उस वक़्त अधिकतर लोगों के पास उस वक़्त ब्लैक एंड वाइट टीवी हुआ करता था। पूरे अमेरिका में इसे मात्र 12 ग्राहक देख पाए थे।
  • भारत में टेलीविज़न का आगमन दिल्ली में 15 सितम्बर 1959 को एक्सपेरिमेंटल ट्रांसमिशन के तहत हुआ।
  • सितम्बर 1961 में वॉल्ट डिज़्नी के वंडरफुल ‘वर्ल्ड ऑफ़ कलर’ का प्रीमियर एक टर्निंग पाॅइंट साबित हुआ और इसने लोगों को कलर टीवी लेने के लिए प्रेरित किया।
  • देश में न्यूज़ बुलेटिन के साथ रोज़ाना 1 घंटे की सर्विस की शुरुआत 1965 में हुई।
  • 1960 और 1970 के दशक में विश्व के अधिकतर क्षेत्रों में टेलीविज़न ब्रॉडकास्टिंग स्टेशन और नेटवर्क ब्लैक एंड वाइट टीवी से अपग्रेड होकर कलर ट्रांसमिशन पर आ गए।
  • 1968 में जापानी टेलीविज़न नेटवर्क एनएचके ने एक नया टेलीविज़न स्टैंडर्ड बनाना शुरू किया, जो कि बाद में हाई डेफ़िनिशन टेलीविज़न या एचडीटीवी के नाम से जाना गया।
  • 1969 में क़रीब 65 करोड़ लोगों ने चंद्रमा पर मनुष्य की चहलक़दमी टीवी पर देखी।
  • 1972 में टेलीविज़न सेवाएं मुम्बई से शुरू हुईं।
  • 1975 में टेलीविज़न स्टेशन कोलकाता, चेन्नई, श्रीनगर, अमृतसर और लखनऊ स्थापित हुए।
  • 1975-76 में देश के बेहद अविकसित और दूरस्थ 2400 गांवों के लोगाें के लिए सैटेलाइट इंस्ट्रक्शनल टेलीविज़न एक्सपेरिमेंट के तहत 1 वर्ष के लिए टेलीविज़न कार्यक्रमों की शुरुआत की गई।
  • 1983 में एनएचके नेटवर्क ने स्विट्ज़रलैंड में हुई कॉन्फ्रेंस में एचडीटीवी को दर्शाया।
  • 1982 में भारत में सेटेलाइट के माध्यम से राष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रम, कलर ट्रांसमिशन और नेटवर्किंग शुरू हुई।
  • वर्ष 2000 में भारत में 1 टीवी चैनल था, जिनकी संख्या 2009 में बढ़कर 394 हो गई। आज चैनल्स की संख्या 900 से अधिक है।
  • 2008 में विश्व का पहला स्मार्ट टीवी बनाया गया।ऋ
