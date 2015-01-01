पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिल का भंवर:अज्ञेय की कविता ‘हरी घास पर क्षण भर आया’ दर्शाती हैं शहरी जीवन में घास का महत्व

प्रयाग शुक्ल40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक होते हैं हरी घास के लम्बे-चौड़े मैदान, चरागाहें और उपवन। फिर आते हैं आज के शहरी घरों या अपार्टमेंट्स में पाए जाने वाले हरी घास के नन्हे लॉन। इनका और चरागाहों-उपवनों का क्या मुक़ाबला, फिर भी ये मन को सुकून तो देते ही हैं।
  • शहरी जीवन में घास का एक बित्ता भी दिख जाना कुछ कम तो नहीं। यह छोटा-सा लेख इसी पर।

जब सच्चिदानंद हीरानंद वात्स्यायन ‘अज्ञेय’ का कविता संग्रह ‘हरी घास पर क्षण भर आया’, तो हिंदी कविता के बहुतेरे नए-पुराने पाठकों ने कुछ चौंककर यह पहचाना था कि आज की शहरी ‘हरी घास’ भी कविता की एक विषयवस्तु हो सकती है; वह हरी घास, जो वेणु बजाने और धेनु चराने वाले कृष्ण के समय की हरीतिमा से अलग प्रकार की घास है। हां, ‘अज्ञेय’ की कविता के शीर्षक से ही जो इमेज उभरी, वह किसी पार्क की हरी घास की ही इमेज हो सकती थी। थी भी वही।

और यह जो बाग़ों-उद्यानों, पार्कों और रिहायशी इमारतों के परिसरों या बंगलों के लॉनों की हरी घास है, वह आज के शहरातियों के लिए एक विशेष प्रकार का आकर्षण है। उस पर या उसके बीच बैठकर, प्रकृति के साथ होने का कुछ तो एहसास होता ही है। प्रायः उसके आकर्षण में खिंची आकर गिलहरियां भी कुछ उछल-कूद करती ही हैं। कुछ चिड़ियां अपने पांवों उस पर चलती हैं। और सुबह की सैर करने वाले कुछ नागरिक भी अपने जूते या चप्पल उतारकर उस पर कुछ देर चलना पसंद करते हैं। प्रेमी जोड़े उस पर बैठकर बतियाते हैं। अपना सुख-दुःख, अपना प्रेम साझा करते हैं। बच्चे उस पर उछलते-कूदते हैं। खेलते हैं। और उनकी माएं, और उनकी आया (एं) भी हरी घास के बीच होने का आनंद उठाती हैं। अच्छी हवा चल रही हो तो यह भी मनाती हैं कि सूरज का प्रकाश, उसके डूबने से पहले, कुछ देर और थमा रहे, तो कितना अच्छा हो। मन में ही यह कामना भी करती हैं कि हां, प्रकाश तो थमे, पर हवा न थमे! हरी घास के बीच वाले झूले भी भला किसे अच्छे नहीं लगते! तो, हरी घास की यह कामना, उस पर ‘क्षण भर’ बैठने की इच्छा, भले किसके भीतर नहीं होती?

जब मैं ये पंक्तियां लिख रहा हूं तो स्वयं अपने रिहायशी परिसर के एक लघु-उद्यानी एरिया में एक बेंच पर बैठा हूं, पेड़ की छाया के नीचे। चम्पा के पेड़ों के कुछ सफ़ेद फूल झरकर घास के कुल ‘फ्रेम’ की किनारी पर पड़े हुए हैं। सूखे-झरे पत्तों के साथ। एक गिलहरी भी आ ही गई है। और दो पीली तितलियां भी हवा पर सवार एक ओर को चली गई हैं। आज कुछ बादल हैं। इसलिए यह दृश्य कुछ और मनोरम हो उठा है। हां, एक चींटी ने घुटने के पास तक चढ़कर, और च्यूंटी काटकर, यह भी बता दिया है कि घास पर बैठने का, या उसके पास किसी कुर्सी या बेंच पर बैठने का सुख उठाना चाहोगे, तो मेरी च्यूंटी भी सहनी ही पड़ेगी, कभी न कभी, क्योंकि तुम्हारी तरह उसे भी बहुत पसंद है हरी घास। वह चींटी तो यहीं घर बनाकर रहने भी लगती है।

जब दिल्ली एनसीआर में, यानी दिल्ली-नोएडा-गुड़गांव में, ठंड पड़ती है तो मैं हरी घास के बीच, हर साल की तरह, फिर कुर्सी डालकर या किसी बेंच पर ही बैठकर लिखा-पढ़ा करता हूं। जब लिखते-पढ़ते-सोचते, कुछ देर विराम लेता हूं, इधर-उधर देखता हूं तो हरी घास के साथ, फूलों-तितलियों और धूप-टुकड़ों के साथ भी हो लेता हूं। हां, गिलहरियां तो आएंगी ही। पिछले साल तो एक तितली काफ़ी देर तक घास पर जमी रही थी, और मैं मोबाइल से उसकी एक तस्वीर खींचकर मित्रों को भेज भी सका था।

महानगरवासियों को यह हरी घास न मिले तो ज़रा सोचिए उनका क्या हाल होगा! हरी घास का एक टुकड़ा ही सही, वह भी तो बहुमंज़िली सीमेंटी-कंक्रीटी इमारतों के बीच आंखों और मन को कुछ सुख तो पहुंचाता है। सो, अचरज नहीं कि जो ‘टेरेस गार्डन’ में आठवीं-दसवीं मंज़िल की छत पर घास उगा लेने का साधन रखते हैं, वे वहां हरी घास उगा लेते हैं। फिर, वह नक़ली हरी घास भी तो है ही, जो घास का भ्रम देने के लिए उगा ली जाती है कि आंखों को कुछ राहत मिले।

हरी घास को ठीक ही हरे गलीचे की भी संज्ञा दी जाती है। पर एक दिन यह देखकर अचरज भी कम नहीं हुआ कि हमारी सोसायटी के पास की ही एक और सोसायटी की हरी घास को हटाकर वहां सीमेंटी फ़र्श बिछाया जा रहा है क्योंकि हरी घास वाला मिट्टी का एरिया बारिश में कीचड़ पैदा करता है।

कितनी विडम्बनाएं हैं शहरी जीवन की। कुछ तो हमने स्वयं रच डाली हैं। अब देखिए न, बिना माटी के तो हरी घास उग नहीं सकती है। बिना बारिश के भी हम रह नहीं सकते हैं! हमें हरी घास की भी चाह हो! पर वह बिना माटी और जल के उगे भी तो कैसे!

जो भी हो, महानगरों और शहरों में विशेष रूप से हमें हरी घास के ‘दर्शन’ चाहिए। फिर दुहरा दूं कि चाहे वह एक छोटे-से टुकड़े में ही क्यों न मिले! किसी फ़ुटपाथ में किसी किनारी की तरह ही बसी हुई क्यों न हो! किसी चारदिवारी से लगकर, बारिश में ही क्यों न उग आई हो, वह हो, वह हो, वह हो। बनी रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें