सदाबहार स्वाद:मच्छी-भात और मिठाइयों के अलावा इन स्वादिष्ट व्यंजनों के लिए भी मशहूर है बंगाल

पुष्पेश पंत2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्वाद-आबाद स्तम्भ अनेक कड़ियों से देशाटन का एक सुस्वादु माध्यम बना हुआ है। वास्तव में भारत-भूमि इतनी व्यापक और वैविध्यपूर्ण है कि एक परिक्रमा से इसे पूरी तरह जाना नहीं जा सकता। अनेक मंतव्यों से अनेक बार भारत-यात्रा आवश्यक है। कह सकते हैं, भोजन-रसिकों की भारत-यात्रा स्वयं को स्वाद-आबाद सरीखे किसी रूप में ही अभिव्यक्त करेगी। अतीत में हम अनेक भारतीय प्रांतों के खानपान के बारे में इस स्तम्भ में पढ़ चुके हैं। इस कड़ी में पढ़ते हैं बंगभूमि की आबोहवा से विकसी पाककला के स्वादिष्ट ब्योरे।

जेएनयू से अंतरराष्ट्रीय मामलों के प्राध्यापक के रूप में सेवानिवृत्त हुए पुष्पेश पंत की गहरी पकड़ यों तो इतिहास, संस्कृति और विदेश नीतियों पर है, किंतु भोजन-रसिक और भारतीय पाक-कला के विशेषज्ञ के रूप में उनका एक अलहदा अंदाज़ नज़र आता है। उनकी पुस्तक ‘इंडिया : द कुक बुक’ को न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स ने साल की बेहतरीन किताबों में शुमार किया था।

लेखक के बचपन के दिनों में रेलगाड़ियां भाप से चलती थीं और रेल का इंजिन छुक-छुक करता, सीटी बजाता आगे बढ़ता था। उन दिनों बच्चे खेल में नारा-सा लगाते थे- चल कलकत्ता छह-छह पैसा! कभी कोई मदारी-जादूगर तमाशा दिखलाने हमारे क़स्बे में आता तो हाथ की सफ़ाई और नज़र के फेर को क़ामयाब करने के लिए पुकारता- जय काली कलकत्ते वाली, तेरा वचन ना जाए ख़ाली! छू-मंतर के साथ बजर-बट्टू का लट्टू ग़ायब हो जाता। कलकत्ता की छवि और उसके ज़रिए बंगाल की जो छवि आम आदमी के मन में उभरती है, वह मच्छी-भात खाने वाले मिठाई प्रेमी बाबू लोगों की है, जिनकी बूंदी भी रसगुल्ले जैसी मिठास घोलती है। मगर बंगाल की कहानी कलकत्ता शहर तक सिमटी नहीं और उसकी अनेक परतें हैं, जिनमें तरह-तरह के खाने के स्वाद छुपे हुए हैं।

कलकत्ता शहर की स्थापना कोई चार सौ साल पहले अंग्रेज़ जॉब चार्नोक ने की था। इसके पहले यहां सूतनटी नाम का एक छोटा-सा गांव था। हां, कालीघाट पर कालिका का प्राचीन मंदिर था और इस जगह का सामरिक महत्व समुद्र के निकट होने के कारण बढ़ जाता था। विभाजन के पहले बंगाल प्रांत बहुत विस्तृत था। बिहार और ओडिशा तो उसका हिस्सा थे ही, असम के राजकाज में भी बंगालियों की ख़ासी दख़लंदाज़ी थी। और यह याद रखने लायक़ है कि उस समय के असम में आज का मेघालय समेत सभी पूर्वोत्तरी राज्य (मणिपुर, त्रिपुरा की रियासत छोड़ के) शामिल थे।

आज का बांग्लादेश, जो पहले पूर्वी पाकिस्तान था, बंगाल का ही हिस्सा था। बंगाल का भौगोलिक विभाजन पूर्वी और पश्चिमी बंगाल के रूप में बहुत पुराना है और दोनों ही क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले लोग खाने को अधिक स्वादिष्ठ और बेहतर बताते हैं। बहरहाल, यहां हमारा बखान वर्तमान पश्चिमी बंगाल तक ही सीमित रहेगा, जो कि भारत का राज्य है। बंगाल में चावल की खेती ख़ूब होती है। इसलिए भात यहां का मुख्य भोजन है, जिसे मछली की तरी या तली सब्ज़ियों के साथ मज़े में खाया जाता है।

दिलचस्प बात यह है कि ग्रामीण इलाक़े में बासमती को सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रजाति का चावल नहीं समझा जाता। यहां के निवासियों को अपना गोविंद भोग पसंद आता है। खाना पकाने का माध्यम सरसों का तेल है, जिसका चरपरा स्वाद बंगाली खाने की पहचान है। बंगाली खाने में ज़्यादा मसालों का इस्तेमाल नहीं करते। अधिकतर उनका काम मेथी-सरसों के तड़के या छौंक से चल जाता है। हां, जब कोई ख़ास व्यंजन बनाया जा रहा हो तब जीरा, सौंफ, कलौंजी, मेथी और राई का इस्तेमाल होता है। इसका मज़ा कुछ-कुछ अचारी होता है।

अधिकांश बंगाली खट्टा-मीठा स्वाद एक ही व्यंजन में लेना चाहते हैं। उनकी सब्ज़ियों में और दाल में भी चीनी का हल्का-सा पुट होता है। खटास के लिए टमाटर आम है, पर कभी-कभार नींबू भी बरता जाता है, जिसकी सबसे बेहतरीन क़िस्म गंधराज कहलाती है। इसका छिलका पतला होता है, रस की मात्रा अधिक और सुवासित खटास मध्यम।

यहां की विशेषता यह है कि चाहे आप रईस के यहां दावत का लुत्फ़ ले रहे हों या किसी विपन्न मेज़बान की पत्तल जूठी कर रहे हों, खाना मौसम के अनुकूल ही मिलेगा। खाने की शुरुआत शुक्तो नामक मिली-जुली सब्जि़यों से होती है, जिसमें कड़वाहट का पुट होता है। लोक मान्यता यह है कि पहला कौर यदि कड़वाहट लिए हो तो बाद में खाए जाने वाले भोजन को पचाने के लिए रसों का स्राव हमारे आमाशय में होने लगता है। बंगाली अपने भोजन में किसी चीज़ को बर्बाद नहीं होने देते। छिलकों-डंठलों का प्रयोग यथासम्भव कर लेते हैं। इस व्यंजन को चेड़चेड़ी कहते हैं। अगर सब्ज़ी घुटवा बनाई हो तो वह घंटो कहलाती है। बंगालियों की प्रिय सब्ज़ियां कद्दू, लौकी, परवल, भाजियां और आलू हैं।

बंगाल का आलू दम कश्मीर या बनारस के आलू दम से बिल्कुल फ़र्क़ होता है, जिसका स्वाद हल्की खटास का सम्मोहन लिए होता है। कुछ परिवारों में इसे तरीवाला, दालचीनी, तेज़पत्ता, लौंग, बड़ी इलायची के साथ भी बनाने की परम्परा है।

आलू के दो व्यंजन बंगालियों को बहुत प्रिय हैं- जिनमें एक आलूभाजा है और दूसरा आलू पोस्तो। माचिस की तीलियों की तरह आलू को पतला-पतला काटकर और गहरा तलकर भाजा बनाया जाता है और खसखस के पोस्त को पीसकर आलू पोस्तो तैयार होता है।

बंगालियों के लिए हर खाने में झोल के साथ-साथ भाजा ज़रूरी है। भाजा अर्थात गहरा तला हुआ। जो भाजा सबसे अधिक देखने को मिलता है, वह बैगूनभाजा है, जिसमें बैंगन की गोलाकार कतलियां काटकर तली जाती है। जब इन्हें बेसन के घोल में लपेटा जाता है तो इनका कायाकल्प बैगुनी के रूप में हो जाता है। जिस तरह पोस्ते का प्रयोग पीसकर मसाले के रूप में होता है, कुछ वैसे ही राई/ सरसों को नींबू और हरी मिर्च के साथ पीसकर कासुंदी (चटनीनुमा) मसाला तैयार किया जाता है। कहते हैं कि पुराने जमाने में सास नई बहू के पाक कौशल की परीक्षा कासुंदी पिसवाकर ही लिया करती थी!

सरसों वाले मसाले का प्रयोग रोहू और हिल्सा मछली में ख़ासतौर पर किया जाता है। हिल्सा ढेर कांटों वाली एक नाज़ुक मछली होती है, जिसे केले के पत्ते में लपेटकर भाप में पकाया जाता है और फिर कासुंदी के साथ इसका आनंद लिया जाता है। इस तरह बनाई मछली को पतूरी कहते हैं। हिल्सा दूसरी मछलियों की तरह तली भी जाती है और इसका शोरबा भी बनता है। यह सबसे महंगी मछली होती है इसीलिए इसे ख़ास मौक़ों के लिए ही सुरक्षित रखा जाता है। बंगाल में गांव-देहात में लगभग हर गृहस्थ के पास खेत में एक छोटा-सा पोखर होता है, जिसमें पाली गई मछलियां वक़्त-ज़रूरत काम आती हैं। घर के कूड़े-कचरे में पली-पुसी यह मछलियां सबसे स्वादिष्ठ समझी जाती हैं। बंगालियों को झींगे भी बहुत अच्छे लगते हैं, जिन्हें वे चिंगड़ी माछ कहते हैं। इनको कच्चे हरे नारियल के दूध में दाब चिंगड़ी के नाम से पेश किया जाता है और झींगों को लाउ(लौकी) के साथ हल्के मसाले में भी खाया जाता है।

उत्तर भारत की हिंदी पट्टी में यह मान्यता है कि मछली को गर्मियों के अंत से वर्षाऋतु तक नहीं खाना चाहिए और मछली के साथ दूध और दही के प्रयोग को भी वर्जित माना जाता है। बंगाली ऐसा कोई परहेज़ नहीं करते। वे दही में गाढ़े शोरबे वाली दोही-माछ चाव से खाते हैं और मलाई करी नाम से जो तरी वाला व्यंजन बनता है, उसके बारे में कहा जाता है कि या तो वह मलय प्रायद्वीप के साथ सम्पर्क में आने के बाद अपनाया गया व्यंजन है या फिर उसे भी नारियल के दूध की मलाई में पकाने के कारण यह नाम दिया गया है। कुछ लोगों के मन में ख़ासा भ्रम माछेर झोल और माछेर झाल को लेकर है। झोल पतली पनीरी तरी को कहते हैं और झाल का मलतब है कि इसमें मिर्च तेज़ है। बंगाली खाने में छोटी-सी गोलाकार मिर्च का इस्तेमाल करते हैं, उसे लौंका कहते हैं।

बंगालियों की प्रिय दाल भाजा सोनार मूूंग है अर्थात भुनी हुई सुनहरी मूंग। इसका दाना देखने में थोड़ा छोटा होता है पर यह दूसरी मूंग से बहुत स्वादिष्ठ और महंगी होती है। चने की दाल को बंगाली छोलार दाल कहते हैं और कभी इसमें लौकी मिला लेते हैं तो कभी इसे किशमिश और नारियल के कतरों के साथ पकाते हैं। छोलार दाल अक्सर लूची के साथ खाई जाती है। जो मैदे से बनी बड़े आकार की भटूरे नुमा पूरी होती है- झक सफ़ेद। बंगाल में हरी मीठी मटर भरकर मटरसूठी कचौरी भी बनाई जाती है। बंगाली भद्रलोक के जन बकरे का गोश्त बड़े चाव से खाते हैं। तरी वाले व्यंजन को पाठेरझोल कहा जाता है और धीमी आंच पर देर तक पकाए भुने गोश्त को कस्सामांछो कहते हैं।

यह सारे व्यंजन बंगाल में लगभग सभी ज़िलों में खाते-पीते घरों में पारम्परिक रूप से बनाए जाते हैं। मगर खाने की जो बहार कलकत्ता में है, वह अन्यत्र दुर्लभ है। जब कलकत्ता भारत में अंग्रेज़ी साम्राज्य की राजधानी था तो यहां भारत के सभी हिस्सों से आकर व्यापारी और पेशेवर बसे। इनमें काफ़ी बड़ी संख्या राजस्थानी मारवाड़ियों की थी। थोक क़ारोबार इन्हीं के हाथों में था। यह खांटी शाकाहारी बिरादरी थी, जिनके खाने का ज़ायका कलकत्ता वासियों की ज़ुबान पर चढ़ गया। समोसे को बंगाल में सिघाड़ा कहते हैं और जब छैने की मिठाई चखते-चखते ज़ायका बदलने का मन करे, तब यह काम आता है। इसके भीतर भरा आलू अक्सर पतली-पतली कतलियों में काटकर तला जाता है। केले के फूल से बना मोचा कटलेट और अंडे के पराठे में लपटा काठी रोल कलकत्ता के खाने की विशेष चीज़ें हैं। ग़रीब आदमी का चबैना झालमूड़ी है, जिसे उत्तर भारत में लइया कहते हैं। अगर बहुत हुआ तो इसके साथ आलू का चोप, जो कि आलू की टिक्की से काफ़ी फ़र्क़ और कम मसाले वाला होता है।

कलकत्ता की बिरयानी के बारे में एक दिलचस्प कहानी प्रचलित है। जब अवध के आख़िरी नवाब वाजिद अली शाह को देश निकाला देकर कलकत्ता भेज दिया गया तो वे पूरे लाव-लश्कर समेत यहीं डट गए। कुछ लोगों का मानना है कि यहां उनके पास लुटाने को लखनऊ जैसी दौलत न थी, अतः बिरयानी में गोश्त के साथ-साथ उबले आलू और अंडे मिलाना शुरू किया गया। यह बात तर्कसंगत नहीं लगती क्योंकि उजड़े नवाब के नौकरों की फ़ौज दो हज़ार से बड़ी थी और उन्होंने एक चिड़ियाघर भी मटियाघर वाले महल में खोल रखा था। ज़्यादा सही यह जान पड़ता है कि कलकत्ता की आबोहवा को ध्यान में रखते हुए ही पुलाव में गोश्त की मात्रा घटाई गई।

कलकत्ता में दुर्गा पूजा के मौक़े पर प्रसाद में भुनी खिचड़ी भी खाई-खिलाई जाती है, जिसे खिचुड़ी कहते हैं। पूजा के दिनों को छोड़ एंग्लो इंडियन तरीक़े की सामिष खिचड़ी भी पकाई जाती है, जिसे खेजरी कहते हैं।

हक़ीक़त यह है कि बंगाल में मुग़लिया खाना वाजिद अली शाह से बहुत पहले पहुंच चुका था। मुग़लों ने जो सूबेदार इस प्रांत के लिए नियुक्त किए थे, उन्होंने बाद में ख़ुद को स्वाधीन नवाब घोषित कर दिया। वो बहुत पहले यहां अपने ज़ायके ले आए थे। मुर्शिदाबाद हो या ढाका, यहां के मुग़लिया पराठे, मुर्ग़-मुसल्लम और रिज़ाला जैसे हरे मसाले का गोश्त इसकी मिसाल हैं। मुर्शिदाबाद में जो शहर का खाना कहलाता है, वह शाकाहारी मारवाड़ी व्यापारी जमात की देन है। कलकत्ता के खाने में एक और बात उल्लेखनीय है। यहां कई पीढ़ियों से चीनी शरणार्थी बसे हुए हैं, जो साम्यवादियों के द्वारा सताए गए थे। टेंगडा के इलाक़े में आपको नायाब चीनी खाना खाने को मिल सकता है, जिसे एक बार चखने के बाद आप चीनी भोजन के दूसरे अवतारों यानी पंजाबी-गुजराती को भूल जाएंगे।

दुर्गा पूजा पर हर गली-मुहल्ले में तड़क-भड़क वाले पंडाल सजते हैं, जिनमें स्थापित मां काली की प्रतिमाएं आयोजकों के बीच प्रतिस्पर्धा का विषय बनती हैं और इसी तरह की एक प्रतियोगिता खाने-पीने को लेकर भी नवरात्र भर जारी रहती है। इस वर्ष कोरोना महामारी के कारण शायद वैसा माहौल मेले-ठेले वाला ना जुट सके, पर हमें भरोसा है कि खाने के शौक़ीन घर पर ही बंगाली व्यंजन बनाकर कसर पूरी कर लेंगे।

