बुज़ुर्गों के मन की बात:क्या राम नाम की लाठी सिर्फ बुढ़ापे के लिए है? क्यों जोड़ते हैं लोग इस उम्र को अध्यात्म से

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बुढ़ापा न सिर्फ़ शारीरिक बदलाव लिए होता है, बल्कि इसके संग साथ एक सामाजिक बदलाव भी दबे पांव जीवन में आ जाता है।
  • लोगों में बुज़ुर्गों को बच्चों की ही तरह समझाइश देने की आदत होती है।

हरिनाम जपना उनका निर्विवाद रूप से आवश्यक कार्य समझा जाने लगता है। किंतु, रामनाम सिर्फ़ बुढ़ापे की लाठी नहीं है। यह तो वह प्रकाश स्तम्भ है, जो आपका जीवन पथ आलोकित करता है।

ये कुछ ऐसे ही क़िस्से हैं, जो एक प्रतिष्ठित लेखिकाकी क़लम से निकलकर आए हैं।

पद्मश्री से सम्मानित कहानीकार मालती जोशी की ज़्यादातर कहानियां भारतीय परिवारों के जीवंत परिवेश को व्यक्त करती हैं। गुलज़ार ने उसकी कहानियों पर ‘किरदार’ नाम से और जया बच्चन ने ‘सात फेरे’ नाम से धारावाहिक बनाए हैं। उनके चार उपन्यास और सत्रह कहानी संग्रह प्रकाशित हो चुके हैं। एक गीत संग्रह भी आया है। मध्य प्रदेश हिंदी साहित्य सम्मेलन ने उन्हें वर्ष 1998 में भवभूति अलंकरण से विभूषित किया था।

सत्संग

बुढ़ापा अपने आप में एक अज़ाब होता है। आसपास वाले उसे और मुश्किल बना देते हैं। आप मन से जवान बने रहना चाहते हैं पर लोग आपको हर पल याद दिलाते रहते हैं कि आपका एक पांव क़ब्र में लटका हुआ है। इसी से जुड़े कुछ अनुभव साझा करना चाहूंगी।

मोहल्ले की एक हमउम्र महिला सत्संग जाते हुए हर बार मुझे आवाज़ देती थीं। उनकी एक मंडली थी, जो सप्ताह में दो बार किसी के घर इकट्ठा होती थीं। मुझे भी उस मंडली में लाने का बार-बार प्रयास किया गया पर मैं हर बार कोई बहाना बना जाती थी। कभी कह देती कि मुझे कहीं जाना है। कभी कहती कि कोई घर पर आने वाला है। कभी कह देती कि बेटे-बहू पिक्चर जा रहे हैं, बच्चों को मेरे पास छोड़ जाएंगे।

जब सात-आठ बार यह नाटक दोहराया गया तो बहनजी धैर्य खो बैठीं। एक दिन ताव खाकर बोलीं- ‘अभी तुम्हारी समझ में नहीं आ रहा है। जिस दिन पंछी पिंजरे से उड़ जाएगा उस दिन पछताओगी कि हाय, मैंने सत्संग क्यों नहीं किया।’

मैंने शांत भाव से कहा- ‘बहनजी, सत्संग में आने से यह गारंटी हो कि पंछी नहीं उड़ेगा तो मैं उस रोज़ आने के लिए तैयार हूं।’ इसके बाद उन्होंने मुझे कभी आवाज़ नहीं दी।

पुस्तक

एक बार भोपाल से रायपुर जाना हुआ। एसी-3 की तीन बर्थ हमारी थी- मैं, बहू और पोता। सामने वाली बर्थ पर भी एक परिवार था। रातभर में अच्छी-ख़ासी दोस्ती हो गई। फलस्वरूप सुबह का चाय-नाश्ता साथ ही किया गया। फिर सब लोग ताश खेलने बैठ गए। सुबह किसी स्टेशन पर गाड़ी रुकी थी तो मैंने पोते से कहकर अख़बार मंगवा लिया था। बच्चे पढ़ रहे थे। तभी सहयात्री महिला ने कहा- ‘माताजी को कोई धार्मिक पुस्तक पढ़नी हो तो मेरे पास है।’

बहू ने मुझसे पूछा- ‘आई, धार्मिक पुस्तक पढ़ेंगी?’ उसकी आंखें शरारत से चमक रही थीं।

मैंने अख़बार का एक पेज उसके सामने कर दिया। उस दिन रविवार था। और उस अख़बार में रविवार को फ़िल्मी पहेली आती है। मैं वही भर रही थी। बहू के साथ-साथ सहयात्री महिला ने भी वह पेज देखा। वह कुछ नही बोले पर उनकी आंखों को मैं पढ़ सकती थी। उन्होंने मन ही मन मुझे कितने विशेषणों से नवाज़ा होगा इसका भी मुझे अनुमान है।

नाम-स्मरण

घर में कोई पूजा थी। पूजा समाप्त होने के बाद बेटा कपड़े बदलने चला गया। बहूरानी खाने की तैयारी में जुट गई। बाक़ी लोग पूजास्थल का फैलावड़ा समेटने में लग गए। मुझसे अनुरोध किया गया कि पंडितजी अकेले बैठे हैं। आप थोड़ी देर उनके पास बैठ लें।

मुझे इन पंडितजी लोगों से बड़ा डर लगता है। वृद्ध व्यक्ति- ख़ासकर वृद्ध महिला को देखते ही ये लोग उपदेशक की मुद्रा में आ जाते हैं।

उस दिन भी यही हुअा। देखते ही उन्होंने प्रश्न किया- ‘माताराम, दिनभर क्या करती हो?’

‘कुछ नहीं। पढ़ती लिखती हूं- रेडियो सुनती हूं या फिर टीवी देखती हूं।’

‘और नाम-स्मरण?’

‘वह तो चलता ही रहता है।’

‘दिनभर में कितनी मालाएं फेरती हो?’

‘एक भी नहीं।’

वे चौंके। ‘एक भी नहीं? फिर नाम-स्मरण कैसे करती हो?’

‘उसके लिए माला की क्या ज़रूरत है। वह तो अंतर्मन में चलता ही रहता है।’

पंडितजी मेरे बेटे से भी कम उम्र के थे। पर बुजु़र्गाना अंदाज़ में बोले- ‘देखो, माला का अपना महत्व है। एक तो इससे चित्त एकाग्र होता है। दूसरे आपको पता रहता है कि आपने कितनी बार प्रभु को याद किया। हर व्यक्ति को कम से कम एक माला रोज़ ज़रूर फेरनी चाहिए। आप तो गृहस्थी से निवृत्त हो गई हो। आप चाहो तो ग्यारह, इक्कीस, इक्यावन कितनी भी मालाएं फेर सकती हो। इससे आपका आगे का मार्ग प्रशस्त होगा।’

मेरी इच्छा हुई उन्हें कबीर के वे दोहे सुनाऊं, जो उन्होंने माला फेरने को लेकर लिखे थे। फिर सोचा यह तो उन्हें भी याद होगा तो मुझे एक शरारत सूझी। मैंने कहा- ‘पंडित जी, ग़ालिब का एक शेर है-

‘ग़ालिब!’ पंडित जी बेहोश होते-होते बचे। माताराम के मुंह से ग़ालिब का नाम सुनकर वे चौंक गए थे।

ग़ालिब ने कहा है- तस्बीह मैंने फेंक दी- तस्बीह समझते हैं? तस्बीह मतलब माला। तो शेर है-

तस्बीह मैंने फेंक दी यह सोचकर ग़ालिब,

उसका नाम गिनकर क्यों लूं जो बेहिसाब देता है।

पंडित जी की विस्मय-विस्तारित आंखें दिनभर मुझे देखती रहीं। वो तो ख़ैर पंडितजी थे। पर कुछ लोग तो अनधिकार चेष्टा भी करते हैं।

