अथ श्रीफल कथा:भारतीय रसोई में नारियल था, है और हमेशा रहेगा

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यह जितना जाना-पहचाना नाम है, उतना ही अनजाना इसका इतिहास है।
  • नारियल को जीवनवृक्ष की संज्ञा दी गई है। श्रीफल तो इसे आदिकाल से कहा ही जा रहा है।

समुद्र किनारे हवा के साथ झूमने वाला यह वृक्ष खारे पानी की निकटता के बावजूद मीठे पानी का वरदान मनुष्यों को देता है। इस दैवीय वृक्ष का एक भी हिस्सा ऐसा नहीं है, जिसकाउपयोग कर मनुष्यों ने स्वयं को लाभान्वित न किया हो।

लिहाजा, इस बार इसी मधुर फल का क़िस्सा।

वीं शताब्दी का अंत-समय था। यही कोई 1292-1294 के बीच। इतालवी व्यापारी और खोजकर्ता मार्को पोलो रेशम मार्ग पकड़कर भारत आ पहुंचा। मार्को ने यहां जो जैसा देखा, वैसा ही लिख दिया। ख़ासकर दक्षिण भारत के बारे में उसने बहुतायत में लिखा। जब वह वापस अपने देश इटली को गया तो उसने बताया कि मलाबार में इतने ऊंचे पेड़ हैं, जितने हमारे यहां के दो मंज़िला मकान। और उस पर लटकने वाला फल तो आदमी के सिर के जितना बड़ा है। लोगों को विश्वास न हुआ। भला कोई पेड़ इतना ऊंचा कैसे हो सकता है और आदमी के सिर जितना बड़ा फल कैसे सम्भव है! लोगों ने सोचा कि इतनी लम्बी यात्रा से इसका सिर फिर गया है और बहकी-बहकी बातें कर रहा है। किंंतु, केवल मार्को पोलो ही जानता था उसकी बातें शत-प्रतिशत सत्य हैं, क्योंकि उसने तो नारियल का पेड़ अपनी आंखों से देखा था।

नारियल की प्राचीनता

शायद ही भारत का कोई राज्य आज नारियल से अछूता हो। और सनातन धर्म में तो इसे श्रीफल की संज्ञा दी गई है, श्री यानी देवी लक्ष्मी, अर्थात लक्ष्मी देवी का फल। और भला कहा भी क्यों न जाए, नारियल का वृक्ष प्रकृति का एक ऐसा अनुपम वरदान है, जिसके मानव समाज जितने गुण लिखे, उतने ही कम हैं। ऐसा भी नहीं है कि भारतीय उपमहाद्वीप का नारियल से मेल-मिलाप हाल का ही है। आदिकाव्य रामायण और महाभारत में कई स्थानों पर नारियल का ज़िक्र नारिकेल, नालिकेर आदि नाम से मिलता है।

रामायण में जब दुष्ट रावण सीताहरण के लिए मारीच के पास सहायतार्थ जा रहा था तो उसने कई प्रकार के वन, वनस्पति और समुद्र तट देखे, नारियल के वृक्ष देखे। यथा-

कदल्या ढकिसंवाधं नालिकेरोपशोभितम्। - अरण्यकाण्ड, वाल्मीकि रामायण

अर्थात् -‘केलों का वन चारों ओर लगा हुआ था, भोज्य अन्न की राशि एकत्र थी। नारियल के वृक्ष शोभायमान थे।' साथ ही हनुमानजी समुद्र पार कर लंका में जिस लम्ब नामक पर्वत पर उतरे थे उस पर भी नारियल के वृक्ष लगे हुए थे।

तत: स लम्बस्य गिरे: समृद्धे विचित्रकूटे निपपात कूटे।

सकेतकोद्दालकनारिकेले महाद्रिकूटप्रतिमो महात्मा।। - सुंदरकाण्ड, वाल्मीकि रामायण

अर्थात् - तदनंतर समुद्रतट से हनुमानजी लम्ब नामक पर्वत पर गए। उस लम्ब पर्वत पर केतकी, उद्दालक, नारियल आदि के अनेक फले-फूले वृक्ष लगे थे। इस पर्वत के शिखर भी बड़े सुंदर थे। उन्हीं शिखरों में से एक पर हनुमानजी जाकर ठहरे।

संस्कृत में एक सुभाषितानि है, जो कि नारियल की महिमा का बख़ूबी बखान करती है।

प्रथमवयसि पीतं तोयमल्पं स्मरंत: शिरसि निहितभारा नारिकेरा नाराणाम्।

ददाति जलमनल्पास्वादमाजीवितान्त नहि कृतमुपकारं साधवो विस्मरन्ति।।

अर्थात् - अपनी आयु के प्रथम वर्ष में मनुष्यों द्वारा दिए गए जल को नारियल के वृक्षों ने पीकर, उसके भार को सिर पर धारण कर लिया। उन्होंने उस थोड़े-से उपकार को याद रखते हुए जीवनभर अपने मधुर जल से मनुष्यों को उपकृत किया। नारियल और साधु पुरुषों का जीवन आदर्श एक जैसा ही है कि वे उन पर किए गए उपकारांे को नहीं भूलते हैं।

द्वारका नगरी के निर्माण के समय भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने नगर में फलदार वृक्ष लगाने तथा उद्यान आदि के निर्माण की योजना बनाई थी और स्पष्ट रूप से बताया था कि कौन-कौन से वृक्ष कहां-कहां लगने चाहिए। उन्होंने नारियल के सम्बंध में कहा-

आश्रमे नारिकेलश्च गृहिणांच धनप्रद:।। - ब्रह्मवैवर्तपुराण के अनुसार

अर्थात् - आश्रम में नारियल का वृक्ष गृहस्थियों के लिए धन देने वाला होता है। सत्य ही है, क्योंकि यह इतना अद्भुत वृक्ष है, जिसका प्रत्येक हिस्सा किसी न किसी रूप में काम में आता ही है।

नारियलनामा

संस्कृ़त ग्रंथों में नारियल के कई नाम मिलते हैं मसलन नालिकेर, नारिकेल, नारिकेर एवं नालिकेल। केलि शब्द का अर्थ होता है जल में क्रीड़ा और नारियल वृक्ष तो समुद्र के किनारे ही उगता है। अमरकोश में नारियल के लिए नारिकेल के अलावा तृणराज, ताल, लांगली शब्द भी मिलते हैं।

तृणराजाह्वयस्तालो नालिकेरस्तु लाड्गली। - अमरकोश

नारियल के लिए कुछ जगहों पर ‘ताल' शब्द का प्रयोग भी मिलता है। ग़ौरतलब है कि ताड़-परिवार के वृक्षों के लिए ताल शब्द का प्रयोग सामान्यत: किया जाता है। वहीं नारियल का एक नाम तुंग भी है, जो कि इस वृक्ष की ऊंचाई का परिचायक है। माना यह भी जाता है कि सुदूर दक्षिण भारतीय प्रदेश केरल के नामकरण के पीछे नारियल का ही हाथ है। किंतु, कुछ विद्वानों का मत है कि केरल को नाम मिला है चेर साम्राज्य से जिसे चेरल भी कहा जाता था। और उसी से नारियल शब्द की उत्पत्ति भी हुई है। सत्य कुछ भी हो, किंतु एक वृक्ष की महत्ता दर्शाने का यह एक सुंदर प्रमाण है। संस्कृत ग्रंथों में ही इसके नाम कल्पवृक्ष और महाफल भी मिलते हैं।

नारियल का वानस्पतिक नाम है ‘कोकोस न्युसिफ़ेरा'। अंग्रेज़ी भाषा में नारियल के लिए शब्द है कोकोनट, जो कि ‘कोकोआ नट' से निकला है। यह नाम प्राचीन पुर्तगाली और स्पेनिश भाषा के शब्द ‘कोको' से आया है, जिसका अर्थ होता है ‘सिर' या ‘खोपड़ी'। यानी मियां मार्काे पोलो ने जो अंदाज़ा लगाया था वह सही ही था! हालांकि माना यह जाता है कि इसे यह नाम इसलिए मिला क्योंकि नारियल के अंदर तीन छेद होते हैं जो कि एक मुंह की तरह दिखाई पड़ते हैं। यह विश्व के सबसे उपयोगी वृक्षों में से एक है और इसकी उपयोगिता को सलाम करते हुए इसे ‘जीवनवृक्ष' भी कहा जाता है।

हिंदुस्तान में नारियल

फ़ूड साइंटिस्ट और स्कॉलर के. टी. अचाया की किताब के अनुसार नारियल का विकास 2 कराेड़ वर्ष पहले पापुआ न्यू गिनी में हुआ। वहीं एक मत है कि प्रशांत महासागर के कोकोस द्वीप से नारियल के फल बहकर भारतीय समुद्रतट पहुंचे और तटीय प्रदेशाें में प्राकृतिक रूप से उग गए। अब नारियल कोकोस द्वीप से आए या भारत में यह आरम्भ से ही था, वाद-विवाद का विषय है। इस बात में भी कोई संदेह नहीं कि आज भी अक्सर नारियल के फल गिरने के बाद लहरों के सहारे बहकर दूर तटीय प्रदेशों में स्वत: ही उग जाते हैं।

हालांकि, इतना तो तय है कि भारत की रसोई में नारियल ने सदा से ही अपनी मौजूदगी दर्ज करवाई है। फिर चाहे वह नारियल दूध, तेल या पानी के रूप में हो। कहना न होगा कि नारियल का यह फल दक्षिण भारतीय खाने का आधार है। नारियल के दूध, तेल और पानी का इस्तेमाल कर कई तरह के लज़ीज़ व्यंजन वहां पर सदियों से तैयार किए जाते रहे हैं।

नारियल के तने से घर बनाया जाता है, पत्तियों से छत ढांक दी जाती है और फल तो फिर है ही हरफ़नमौला। नारियल कच्चा हो तो पानी पी लो, पका नारियल भोजन में और फिर नारियल का तेल खाना पकाने और बाल और शरीर पर मलने के काम में लिया जाता है। इसकी जटा से रस्सी, पायदान, थैले, चटाई आदि बनाने का काम किया जाता है। जटा आग भी बहुत अच्छे से पकड़ती है इसलिए छुटपन में दशहरे पर जलाने के लिए जब रावण बनाते थे तब उसके शरीर में भरने के लिए नारियल की जटा नितांत आवश्यक होती थी। इसे कॉयर कहते हैं। इसकी विशेषता यह है कि पानी में भी यह गलता नहीं है, यही कारण है कि जहाज के लिए इसकी रस्सी का बहुत उपयोग होता है।

रसोड़े में नारियल था, है और रहेगा

यूं तो अब नारियल देश के हर राज्य में मिल जाता है, लेकिन यदि कोई राज्य है जिसने नारियल काे यथोचित सम्मान दिया है तो वह है सुदूर दक्षिणी राज्य केरल। स्वयं ईश्वर का घर माने जाने वाले इस ख़ूबसूरत राज्य में नारियल और केला इतना इफ़रात में हाेता है कि यहां के लगभग हर व्यंजन में नारियल आपको किसी न किसी रूप में तो मिल ही जाएगा। और न सिर्फ़ नारियल बल्कि इस फल से बनने वाले व्यंजनों से भी कई सारी कथाएं जुड़ी हुई हैं, जिनका अपना जुदा रस है। ख़ास मौक़ों पर बनाए जाने वाले हरदिलअज़ीज़ व्यंजन का नाम है अवियल, जो कि नारियल के दूध या कीसे हुए नारियल और तमाम प्रकार की सब्ज़ियों को मिलाकर तैयार किया जाता है। इस अवियल की उत्पत्ति से भी एक रोचक कथा जुड़ी हुई है।

महाभारत के समय पांडव अज्ञातवास में महाराज विराट के राज्य में नाम बदलकर रह रहे थे। भीम का छद्मनाम ‘वल्लभ' था और चूंकि भीम का भोजन से अभिन्न नाता था, इसलिए उन्होंने महल में एक रसोइए का काम सम्भाल लिया। मुसीबत यह थी कि भीम को भोजन करना तो पसंद था किंतु पकाना नहीं आता था। अब एक दिन महल में एक आयोजन हुआ और भीम को भोजन पकाना पड़ा। जब कुछ न सूझा तो आनन-फानन में उन्होंने सभी सब्ज़ियों को लम्बा-लम्बा काटकर नारियल के दूध के साथ पका दिया। मेहमानों को यह व्यंजन इतना पसंद आया कि आज तक भी यह हर ख़ास मौक़े पर पकाया जाता है।

जहां दक्षिण भारत के अन्य राज्यों के नाश्ते में इडली का बोलबाला है, वहीं केरलवासी नाश्ते में खाना पसंद करते हैं पुट्टू, जो कि कीसे हुए नारियल और चावल को मिलाकर बनाया जाता है। केरल के खाने की बात सध्या के ज़िक्र के बिना अधूरी ही है। मलयालम में सध्या का अर्थ होता है- बैंक्वेट यानी कि दावत या भोज। पारम्परिक रूप से केले के पत्ते के ऊपर कई तरह के व्यंजन इस लज़ीज़ भोज में शामिल होते हैं। इसमें करी, स्नैक्स, साम्भर, अवियल आदि के अलावा लौकी और नारियल से बना ओलन, केले और नारियल की सब्ज़ी कूट्टुकरी भी शामिल होती है।

नारियल का यही पेड़ एक ख़ास क़िस्म की शराब ‘ताड़ी' का भी स्राेत है। ये ताड़ी प्राचीन शराब की श्रेणी में आती है और चंद्रगुप्त मौर्य के दरबार में ठहरे यूनानी राजदूत मेगस्थनीज़ ने नारियल की इस शराब के लिए ‘तला’ शब्द का प्रयोग किया है। स्थानीय भाषा में इसे ‘तल्ल' कहा जाता है। इसे बनाने के लिए नारियल के पेड़ की छाल को काटकर एक मटका उसके ऊपर बांध दिया जाता है। रात भर उस मटके में पेड़ से टपकता हुआ रस जमा होता है। फिर दिनभर इसे मटके में रखकर फ़र्मेंट किया जाता है। ताड़ी के स्वाद की प्रसिद्धि का आलम यह है कि महाकवि कालिदास के ग्रंथ ‘रघुवंशम्’ में भी इसका उल्लेख मिलता है कि जब महाराज रघु दिग्विजय यात्रा के समय महेंद्र पर्वत पहुंचे तो उनके सैनिक पान के पत्तों के दोनों में नारियल की शराब पीते हैं।

स्वादिष्ट, नर्म और फूले हुए ‘कलप्पम' को प्रामाणिक रूप से तैयार करने में भी ताड़ी का इस्तेमाल होता है। साथ ही चावल और नारियल इस व्यंजन के प्रमुख घटक हैं और फिर तलने के लिए नारियल का तेल तो है ही। पुट्टू की ही तरह ‘कडला करी' में काले चने के साथ कद्दूकस किया हुआ नारियल मौजूद होता है। ‘कच्चे नारियल की खीर' का तो नाम ही मुंह में पानी लाने के लिए काफ़ी है। ‘अडा प्रधमन' को तो केरल के सभी डेज़र्ट का राजा माना जाता है, जो कि नारियल, चावल, गुड़, शक्कर, काजू, घी से तैयार होता है। साथ ही पापड़ को कीसे हुए नारियल में मिलाकर ‘पापड़म थोरन' बनाया जाता है, जिसको बनाने की विधि आपको भेल की याद दिला सकती है। नारियल की चिप्स तो यूं ही चलते-फिरते उदरस्थ कर सकते हैं।

सामिष भोजन की बात करें तो ‘अलेप्पी फ़िश करी' बनाने में नारियल पेस्ट और नारियल तेल का इस्तेमाल होता है। ‘नाडन कोज़ी करी' भी मसालों से भरपूर होती है और इसमें केरल की देहाती पाक शैली का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। चिकन करी को भी नारियल तेल में तला जाता है और नारियल दूध इसमें अहम भूमिका निभाता है। केरल का सीरियन क्रिश्चियन समुदाय खाने की शुरुआत चिकन करी और दो अप्पम से करते हैं। इनके अप्पम दो प्रकार के होते हैं- एक का बेस चावल का आटा होता है और उसमें ज़ायके के लिए ताड़ी मिलाई जाती है। दूसरे अप्पम में नारियल मिलाया जाता है और यह पैनकेक की तरह होता है, निपट चपटा।

आज देश के किसी भी दक्षिण भारतीय रेस्तरां में आपको कोई विशेष व्यंजन मिले न मिले, किंतु स्वादिष्ठ नारियल की चटनी ज़रूर मिल जाएगी।

श्रीफल गुण लिखे न जाएं

सुश्रुत संहिता में नारियल के फल को मधुर फल की श्रेणी में रखा गया है। नारियल के फल को स्निग्ध, पित्तनाशक, मधुर, शीतल, बलप्रद, मांसप्रद, हृदय के लिए प्रिय और देहवर्धक बताया गया है। साथ ही नारियल पानी के गुणों के बारे में लिखा है कि यह स्निग्ध, मधुर, हिम यानी ठंडा, अग्निदीपक, हृदय के लिए प्रिय, बस्ति का शोधक (मूत्रल), वीर्यवर्धक, पित्त और पिपासा का नाशक होता है। महर्षि चरक ने पके हुए ताड़ तथा नारियल के फल को स्निग्ध, शीतल, बलकारक तथा मधुर बताया है।

जहां केरल में नारियल के तेल का खाना पकाने में उपयोग में लिया जाता है, वहीं अन्य राज्यों में इसका तेल बालों में लगाया जाता है। यह बालों के लिए हितकर माना गया है। पेट की समस्याओं में नारियल की गिरी फ़ायदा करती है। ऐसे तमाम रोग-व्याधियां हैं, जिनमें नारियल किसी न किसी रूप में उपयोगी सिद्ध होता है किंतु इस बारे में कोई वैद्याचार्य ही बतावें तो श्रेयस्कर है। हम ताे खान-पान में नारियल को पसंद करने वाले मनुज ठहरें। मालवा ख़ासकर इंदौर में मिलने वाले भुट्टे के कीस पर जब तक खोपरे की कतरन न पड़े, उसका स्वाद अधूरा ही रहता है। और मटका कुल्फ़ी जब तक खोपरे के बूरे में न लपेटकर खाएं, तब तक उसकी मिठास बेजान-सी लगती है। आजकल ‘नारियल क्रश' भी बड़े चाव से पिया जा रहा है। पाककला के हुनरमंदों ने खोपरे को पेटिस की शक्ल में भी ढाल लिया है और फिर नारियल के लड्डुओं का तो कोई दूजा विकल्प ही नहीं है।

कुलजमा बात इतनी है गुणों में इसका कोई सानी नहीं है। नारियल का यह वृक्ष धरती पर मनुष्य सभ्यता के जन्म के पूर्व से ही मौजूद है। सदियों से मनुष्य इससे लाभान्वित होता रहा है, आगे भी यह जीवनवृक्ष इसी तरह हमारा पोषण करता रहेगा। सीख देता रहेगा, बाहर से कठोर रहकर भी भीतर से नर्म और मिठासपूर्ण बने रहने की। साधुपुरुष की तरह आचरण करने की, जो स्वयं पर किए गए उपकार कभी विस्मृत नहीं होने देते हैं।]

बहुगुणी नारियल

नारियल का पूजा-पाठ में इतना अधिक प्रयोग होता है कि उसके लिए एक अलग से लेख की आवश्यकता होगी। नारियल इतना बहुगुणी है कि वह सम्मान का प्रतीक बन चुका है। शुभकार्य हो तो कलश में नारियल, बहन भाई की कलाई पर रक्षासूत्र बांधे तो साथ जाता है नारियल, और यदि सम्मान में शॉल के साथ श्रीफल न मिला, तो क्या सम्मान हुआ!

बहुनामी नारियल

जटाधारी को नारियल कहते हैं। फोड़ लो तो खोपरा बन जाता है और खोपरे काे भी कई हिस्सों में तोड़ लो तो उसके हिस्से इधर मालवे में चटक कहलाते हैं। इसी खोपरे को अवध के लोग ‘गरी' कहते हैं। जिस खोपरे के लिए भारत के हर राज्य में आपको अलग-अलग नाम मिल जाएंगे, वहीं अंग्रेज़ी उसे ‘मीट' कहकर इति कर लेती हैै।

