क्या स्वाद है ज़िंदगी का:कई लोगों के पसंदीदा भोजन में से एक है दाल-भात, बिना इसके है भोजन अधूरा

आशुतोष सिंह40 मिनट पहले
  • दाल-भात यों तो भारत-भूमि का विनयी भोजन है, किंतु इससे जन-मन का तादात्म्य इतना गहरा है कि सहज ही उससे अनुराग हो आता है।
  • दाल-भात के पीताम्बर-श्वेताम्बर संयोजन और तन्मयता पर एकाग्र यह लेख पाठकों को स्वादिष्ठ मालूम होगा।

उत्तर भारत में सर्वाधिक बरते जाने वाले शब्द-बंधों में एक है दाल-भात। बहुधा इसके साथ एकाधिक अन्य अतिथि जैसे चोखा या तरकारी भी आ लगते हैं। ये एक त्रिकोण है। तीन मित्रों की मंडली है यह। पर कहना ना होगा कि जैसे तीन दोस्तों में से भी किन्हीं दो के बीच ज़्यादा गाढ़ी छनती है या तीन में से दो की परस्पर मैत्री अधिक प्रगाढ़ होती है, वैसे ही दाल-भात का भी मामला है। त्रिक् के मध्य भी यह एक युगपत् है, जो अपने आप में पूर्ण है। यह भोजन वर्णमाला का ‘व्यंजन’ नहीं अपितु स्वर है। भोजन-देश की सरकार में यह प्रधान नहीं है पर सरकार बनाने वाला विनम्र और अज्ञातकुलशील मतदाता है।

अरहर की दाल और प्राकृतिक चावल। दाल भी बिना मसाले की, केवल जीरा और हल्दी का घी में छौंक लगा हुआ। और इतनी भी अधिक सांद्र नहीं कि उसमें चम्मच खड़ा हो जाए जैसे पंजाबी लोगों की दाल। उतनी गाढ़ी दाल असल में दाल है ही नहीं, वह दाल का नमकीन हलुवा है। और इतना तनु भी नहीं हो कि भात को ही बहा ले जाए थाली से बाहर। एक समीचीन, संतुलित, सधा हुआ और सुस्वादु सम्मिश्रण। पूर्वांचल के लोग भलीभांति समझ पाएंगे इस शब्द-बंध की गरिमा। मैंने पाया है कि राजस्थान, दिल्ली, पंजाब आदि राज्यों में चावल की दाल के साथ युति वैसी नहीं बैठती, जैसी पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार में बैठती है।

पश्चिम भारत के घरों में चावल की खिचड़ी बन जाएगी, पुलाव बन जाएगा, तहरी बन जाएगी, बिरयानी बन जाएगी पर दाल-भात का व्यवहार कम ही होता पाया है। मैंने अपने गांव देहात में लोगों को सुबह-शाम इसी का सेवन करते देखा है। हम लोग जब छोटे थे तो रोटी अपेक्षाकृत एक लग्ज़री मानी जाती थी। इसी कारण से दाल-भात मेरा प्रिय भोजन रहा है और यदि दो चार दिन दाल-भात न मिले तो कुछ रीता-सा लगता है।

दाल के साथ भात की ही संगति बैठती है। दाल-चावल कहना इतना नहीं रुचिकर मालूम देता जितना दाल-भात कहना। भात में एक अपनापन है, एक गंवई स्पर्श का सुख है। चावल आयातित-सा लगता है। और यदि चार अक्षरों में ही किसी वस्तु के पूरे सौंदर्य को उजागर करने का सामर्थ्य हो तो पांचवां अक्षर क्योंकर ख़र्च करना?

दाल-भात को लोकभाषा में किसी वस्तु को अगम्भीर या हल्का सिद्ध करने हेतु भी व्यवहृत किया जाता है। जैसे कोई गृहिणी कहे, घर चलाना कोई दाल-भात नहीं है। यह तो दाल-भात प्रेमियों का सविनय मौन है वरना दाल-भात कोई दाल-भात नहीं है। अरहर की दाल पीतवर्णी होती है। जब कभी मैं घर पर दाल बनाता हूं तो उसमें मसाले वग़ैरह नहीं डालता। केवल घी और जीरे का छौंक। वह दाल खिले खिले पीले प्रकाश की तरह होती है मानो किसी वैष्णव का पीताम्बर। यों दाल-भात है भी एकदम शुद्ध सात्विक भोजन- वैष्णवी परिशुद्धता और पवित्रता का प्राश। इससे अधिक सात्त्विक भोजन तो फिर उपवास ही हो सकता है।

गांवों में तसले में उबलते भात को मैंने देखा है। उसे फिर प्लेट या छिपुली से ढंककर मांड़ पसाया जाता था अर्थात् अतिरिक्त मांड़ गिरा दिया जाता था पर वह थोड़ा-सा धैर्य और हाथों में दम मांगता है। गांवों में पहले मांड़-भात भी खाया जाता था नमक डालकर। मैंने ख़ूब खाया है। मांड़-भात, नून-तेल रोटी, सत्तू-प्याज़, आम का लबदो, भौरी-चोखा। सबके सब देशज भोजन। अपनी भूमि में जिनकी जड़ें गहरी होंगी, वे इन चीज़ों को अब भी बरतते होंगे। पर अब वह ग्राम्य वैभव चुक गया है। लोग स्मार्ट हो गए हैं। अब तो कुकर में भरकर सीटी टरटरा ली। धत्। यह भी कोई तरीक़ा है अन्न पकाने का?

मैं तो पुराने तौर से ही भात बनाता हूं। पतीले या भगोने में अदहन बैठा कर। भात मैं बनाता हूं बिल्कुल खिला-खिला श्वेत आभा वाला, जैसे किसी मुनि का वस्त्र हो। इस प्रकार पीताम्बर दाल और श्वेताम्बर भात का सायुज्य पाकर व्यक्ति साधु हो जाता है।

दाल-भात के साथ त्रिभुज के तीसरे कोने पर कभी चोखा तो कभी भुजिया तो कभी केवल अचार ही विराज जाया करते हैं। ये लोग अपनी ख़ुशी के लिए ही आते हैं, इन दो मित्रों को कोई विशेष अंतर नहीं पड़ता। दाल-भात अपने आप में राधा-कृष्ण की भांति पूर्ण हैं, चोखा-भुजिया-अचार इत्यादि तो गोपियों की तरह हैं। पूर्वांचल में भुजिया बीकानेरी भुजिया को नहीं बोलते नहीं वरन् उसे आलू के लमलोल टुकड़ों को तेल में तल के बनाते हैं। बिल्कुल साधारण, पर उस भुजिया के आगे महानगरों की सारी फ्रेंच-फ्राइज़ फ़ेल हैं।

थाली में भात और कटोरी में दाल- यह दाल-भात का स्टैंडर्ड रूप नहीं है। एक ही बड़ी थाली में आधी थाली में भात और आधी में दाल। संधि-रेखा के एक कोने पर चोखा या भुजिया। गांव का आदमी एक ही थाली में सब लेकर बैठता है। शहरी व्यक्ति की भांति दुनिया भर की कटलरी को हैंडल करना उसके बस का नहीं। जाना सब पेट में ही है।

भात और दाल के बीच की विभाजक रेखा नदी के अरार (क्लिफ़) की तरह होती है। यदि दाल-भात कविता है तो वह शब्दों के ऊपर की शिरोरेखा है। फिर उसे सानते हुए खाते हैं एक कोने से, जैसे जीव माया के आवरण को तोड़कर ब्रह्म का साक्षात्कार करता है। जो लोग चम्मच से दाल-भात खाते हैं, उन्हें सूचित हो कि किसी भी भोजन में अपने हाथों का स्पर्श एक अतिरिक्त व्यंजन का कार्य करता है, एक एडिशनल इंग्रेडियेंट। अन्न रूपी हविष्य हाथों के स्रुवा पर चढ़कर ही वैश्वानर में आहुत होता है।

अरहर की पकी हुई दाल में एक विचित्र ऊष्मा होती है, जो जठराग्नि के साथ महारास करती है। अरहर दाल की प्रकृति वातवर्द्धिनी होती है तो इसमें दो चम्मच घृत मिलाकर खाने का विधान है। पूर्वांचल के खेतों में गंगा के पानी से सिंची हुई अरहर की दाल का अलग माहात्म्य है।

मेरे मन में दाल-भात की जो किलकित छवि है, वह पूर्वी उत्तरप्रदेश के खेतों में उपजी दाल की है। उसमें लहसुन, प्याज़, मसाले कुछ भी मिलाने की आवश्यकता नहीं पड़ती। वह पूर्णकाम है। जठराग्नि को प्रदीप्त कर देने वाला और रसनेंद्रिय को पुलकित कर देने वाला भाव मुझे और किसी जगह की दाल में नहीं आया। वह दाल खाते समय धरती माता का आशीर्वाद देशीयता के एक सौंधे तत्त्व के रूप में हमारी जिह्वा पर रेंगता चला आता है। यह तो एक माता ही कर सकती है कि वह अपने शिशु को खाना भी खिलाए और उसे खाते देखकर जीभर-भर कर आशीष भी दे।

मेरे वश में होता तो बनारस-गाज़ीपुर महामार्ग के मध्य किसी सुभीते गंगा तट पर बैठकर दाल-भात का पारण करते हुए मां अन्नपूर्णा के प्रति कृतज्ञता से भरकर इस वस्तु की वंदना कर बैठता!

