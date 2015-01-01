पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हास्यकथा:एक चोट और लोगों की पूछताछ से परेशान लेखक के मज़ेदार क़िस्सों से सजी है यह निराली हास्यकथा

21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक तो होता है मर्ज़ और एक होती है मिज़ाजपुर्सी। अकसर मिज़ाजपुर्सी भी एक मर्ज़ बन जाया करती है, जब रह-रहकर सूरते-हाल पूछने वाले तफ़्तीशों से जान हलाकान कर देते हैं। कोई कितनों को बताए और कितनी बार बताए? तब इससे आज़िज़ आकर अगर कोई ग़लत क़िस्से बयां करने लगे तो कैसा मज़ा रहे? चुस्त और चुटीली उर्दू में लिखी गई मिर्ज़ा अज़ीम बेग की यह हास्यकथा इसी मज़मून को मज़े से खोलती है और पाठकों को अपने क़हक़हों में शुमार कर लेती है।

पटि्टयां एक तो वे होती हैं, जो चारपाइयों में लगाई जाती हैं। दूसरी वे जो सिपाहियों के पैरों पर बांधी जाती हैं। फिर और भी बहुत क़िस्म की पटि्टयां हैं, लेकिन मेरा मतलब यहां उस पट्‌टी से है, जो फोड़ा-फुंसी और चोट-चपेट के सिलसिले में डॉक्टरों के यहां बांधी जाती हैं। मेरी स्त्री की मिलने वालियों में एक लेडी डॉक्टर थीं- मिस ओरमा लिंडसे। मैं ससुराल जाने वाला था। मिस ओरमा ने मुझसे कह दिया था कि जिस रोज़ तुम ससुराल जाओ, मुझसे ज़रूर मिल लेना। इसलिए मैं सुबह तड़के ही मिस साहिबा के बंगले पर जा पहुंचा। यह बतलाने के पहले कि बंगले पर क्या हुआ, दो-एक बातें मैं कुत्तों के बारे में कहना चाहता हूं। छोटे-छोटे कुत्ते, जो ख़ूबसूरत कहे जाते हैं और बंगलों में अदबदा के पाले जाते हैं। वे चाहे कटखने न हों, मगर इधर आप बंगले में दाख़िल हुए और इधर ये सीधे आपके ऊपर ज़ाहिरा तौर पर काट खाने के लिए, मगर वास्तव में आपको दौड़ाकर और रपटाकर चित करने की नीयत से निकलते हैं। आप सच मानिए कि यही हुआ।

मिस ओरमा के तीन छोटे-छोटे कुत्तों ने इस बुरी तरह मेरे ऊपर हमला किया कि मेरे होश जाते रहे। गुलाब के एक कांटों भरे दरख़्त पर मैंने ऐसे पैर रख दिया, जैसे कोई रेशमी गद्दे पर रखता है। वहां फंसकर बदहवासी के साथ गमले फांदा। एक फांद गया, दो फांद गया, तीसरे में पैर ऐसा लगा कि मुंह के बल गिरा और साथ ही कुत्ते सिर पर। जनाब, क्या बताऊं, किस तरह बेतहाशा फिर उठा कि कुत्तों ने ऐसी टांग ली कि एक कुत्ते पर पैर पड़ गया, और अब की सड़क पर जा गिरा। वहां से घबराकर सीधा उठकर बरामदे में आया। कुत्ते पीछे-पीछे थे। चिक उठाने की मोहलत किसे थी? चिक समेत, तोप के गोले की तरह, कमरे में दाख़िल। उधर से मिस साहिबा बदहवास चीखती आ रही थीं।

मैं इस बुरी तरह मिस साहिबा से जाकर टकराया कि वे कुर्सी पर चीख मारकर गिरीं। मैंने सहारा देकर जल्दी से उठाया। कुत्ते खड़े अब दुम हिला रहे थे- वही जो पलभर पहले मेरी जान लेने को तैयार थे।

ज़रा-ज़रा होश दुरुस्त हुए तो हम दोनों ने बातें करनी शुरू कीं। साहिबा ने अपनी सहेली से मिलने का आग्रह प्रकट किया। कुछ और इधर-उधर की बातें कीं। इतने में मिस साहिबा की निगाह मेरे हाथ पर पड़ गई, जो सड़क पर गिरने से रगड़ खाकर अंगूठे की जड़ के पास से छिल गया था।

‘अरे, यह क्या हो गया?’ यह कहकर उन्होंने मेरे नाममात्र के ज़ख़्म की परीक्षा की और कहा, ‘मैं अभी लोशन से धोकर ड्रेस किए देती हूं।’ मैंने कहा, ‘अजी, रहने दीजिए, कोई बात भी हो।’

मिस साहिबा परेशान सूरत बनाकर बोलीं, ‘मिर्ज़ा साहब, यह मामूली बात नहीं, इसको फौरन ड्रेस करना चाहिए, वरना कहीं...’ ‘वरना कहीं...?’ मैंने पूछा।

मिस ओरमा ने भौहें चढ़ाकर और भयभीत-सी शक्ल बनाकर कहा, ‘टिट... टिटनेस।’

‘टिटनेस’- यह मेरे लिए बिलकुल नया शब्द था। एकाएक ख़्याल गुजरा कि यह कहीं शेक्सपीयर की नायिका टेटनिया का भाईबंद तो नहीं है। ख़ैर, मैंने तफ़सील पूछी, तो मालूम हुआ कि यह ज़हरबाद की क़िस्म का रोग है। सड़क की मामूली रगड़ से सम्भव है कि ख़राश में कुछ सूजन हो जाए और फिर रामनाम...।

मैं कुछ सहम-सा गया। इस भयंकर रोग की दहलाने वाली बातें सुनता जाता था, और मिस ओरमा की नाज़ुक उंगलियों से पट्‌टी बंधवाता जाता था। बंगले से जो निकला, तो हुलिया यह था कि गले में एक झूला पड़ा था और उसमें जकड़बंद किया हुआ हाथ। ख़ैरियत यह थी कि तांगे पर आया था, अगर साइकिल पर होता तो और मुसीबत होती।

रास्ते में एक जान-पहचान वाले मिले। दुआ-सलाम के साथ ही उन्होंने तांगा रुकवाया। ‘अरे मियां, यह क्या? ख़ैरियत तो है?’ उन्होंने कहा।

मैंने इसके उत्तर में पूरा क़िस्सा सुनाया कि जनाब, सड़क पर रगड़ लग गई, और इस डर के कारण कि टिटनेस न हो जाए, यह कार्रवाई की है। ‘लाहौल विला क़ुव्वत!’ उन्होंने ज़ोर से क़हक़हा लगाया, और टिटनेस तथा उसकी कल्पना पर लानत भेजते हुए कहा, ‘खोल-खाल के पट्‌टी फेंक दो, और इसकी जगह सिंदूर और तेल रगड़कर लगा लो।’

इसके बाद एक साहब और मिले। उन्होंने भी तांगा रुकवाया। वही बातचीत हुई। उन्होंने भी टिटनेस पर लानत भेजी। ख़ूब हंसे, मज़ाक उड़ाया और कहने लगे, ‘टूटे हुए घड़े की मिट्‌टी रगड़कर नीम की छाल के साथ लगा लो।’ संक्षेप में यह कि रास्ते में चार आदमी और मिले। सभी ने टिटनेस पर लानत भेजी और मुझ पर हंसे। किसी ने इलाज के लिए काली मिरच बताई, किसी ने चंदन बताया, किसी ने कहा कि कुछ ना बांधो, यों ही सूख जाएगा।

घर पहुंचा, तो पिताजी ने पट्‌टी का हाल पूछा। मां ने पूछा, भाई-बहनों ने पूछा। ग़रज़ ये कि सबको हाल बताना पड़ा।

फिर नौकरों की बारी आई। घर की बूढ़ी नौकरानी ने सहानुभूति से सुने-सुनाए का ब्योरा पूछा, ‘बेटा, यह ‘टिटनेस’ क्या है, जो दुश्मनों को होने का डर है?’ बूढ़ी ने जब लड़कों से सुना था, तो शायद टिटनेस को तरकारी की क़िस्म की कोई चीज़ समझा था। ख़ैर, जिस तरह हो सका, उनको भी समझाया।

इतने में बाहर एक मिलने वाले आ गए। उनसे किसी ने सुनी-सुनाई उड़ा दी थी। बहुत परेशान और सहानुभूतिपूर्ण स्वर में उन्होंने सारा ब्योरा पूछा, जो बताना पड़ा। वे चले गए, तो खरबूज़े वाला आया। रोज़ आता था। भला कैसे बिना पूछे रह जाता? मैंने कहकर टालना चाहा कि चोट लग गई कि नौकर का लड़का बोल उठा, ‘मियां, यह ‘टींटस’ क्या है? क्या कोई फुड़िया का नाम डॉक्टरों ने रखा है?’ मैंने जलकर कहा, ‘बेहूदा मत बको।’ इससे फ़ुरसत पाई थी कि अंदर गया तो देखा, माताजी दो-चार औरतों को टिटनेस पर लेक्चर दे रही हैं। मैं पहुंचा तो मुझसे भी प्रार्थना की गई कि मैं इस टिटनेस पर कुछ और रोशनी डालूं। अब मैं तंग आ गया था। टिटनेस के नाम से ग़ुस्सा आता था। ख़ैर, ज्यों-त्यों करके बला टली। शाम को चार बजे की गाड़ी से रवाना होने वाला था। इस बीच में लोगों ने मेरा नातका बंद कर दिया। अब मैं सिर्फ़ यह कहकर टालना चाहता था कि चोट लग गई है, मगर जनाब, पूछने वाला बिना टिटनेस की बातचीत के काहे को मानता? वह फ़ौरन कहता कि फलां साहब से सुना टिटनेस होने का डर है। मजबूरन जिस तरह बन पड़ता, जान छुड़ाता। तांगा आया। असबाब लादा। तांगे वाले ने भी पूछा, ‘मियां, हाथ में पट्‌टी कैसी?’ मैं घुन्नाकर रह गया। स्टेशन पर अलबत्ता मेरी नाक में दम आ गया। बहुतों को यह कहकर टाला कि चोट लग गई है। बहुतों को कुछ न कुछ टिटनेस का हाल बताना पड़ा। गाड़ी छूटने से पहले ही एक सज्जन से इस विषय पर कुछ बुरा-मनौअल भी हो गई।

‘अरे मियां, यह हाथ में पट्‌टी कैसी है?’ उन्होंने पूछा।

‘मामूली चोट लग गई है।’

‘कैसे लग गई?’

‘सड़क पर गिर पड़ा था, ख़राश आ गई।’

‘फिर कोई बात तो नहीं?’

‘कोई बात नहीं!’

‘मगर अब्दुल हमीद साहब मिले थे, वे कहते थे कि ख़ुदा न करे, टिटनेस हो जाने का डर है। यह टिटनेस क्या होता है?’

अब मुझे ऐसा ग़ुस्सा आया कि उनका मुंह नोच लूं, क्योंकि वे केवल मुझे तंग कर रहे थे। आप ही विचार कीजिए कि उन्होंने पहले तो शुरू से पूरी तफ़सील पूछी, यद्यपि वे अब्दुल हमीद साहब का अच्छी तरह मगज खा चुके थे, और फिर टिटनेस को पूछते हैं कि क्या होता है, गो कि ख़ूब अच्छी तरह पूछ चुके थे।

मैंने जलकर कहा, ‘टिटनेस एक तरह का बुख़ार होता है, जिसमें छींकें आती हैं।’

‘हैं?’ वे बोले, ‘हमीद साहब तो कहते थे कि ज़हरबाद होता है।’

‘माफ़ कीजिए,’ मैंने कहा, ‘आप जब जानते हैं कि टिटनेस क्या बला है, तो मेरा दिमाग़ चाटने से फ़ायदा?’

प्रत्यक्ष है कि ऐसी बातचीत का फल क्या हो सकता है। वे बुरा माने, मैं और बुरा माना, जिससे वे और भी बुरा माने।

मेरे डिब्बे में वैसे तो कई आदमी थे, मगर बिलकुल पास ही बैठने वाले एक तो ज़मींदार थे, जो सूरत से लखनऊ की तरफ़ के मुसलमान लगते थे, और एक साहब थे, जो कुछ फ़ौजीनुमा मालूम होते थे। खाकी कमीज़ और निकर पहने थे। इनके पास ही एक मेरे शहर के मारवाड़ी महाजन बैठे थे। इनके अलावा दो-एक और सज्जन भी थे।

गाड़ी चली। दो-एक इधर-उधर की बातें पूछकर इन फ़ौजी सज्जन ने आख़िर पूछ ही लिया, ‘आपके हाथ में यह पट्‌टी कैसी बंधी है?’

मैं कह नहीं सकता कि मैं दिल में कितना भुन्नाया। मजबूरन कहना पड़ा, ‘ज़ख़्म हो गया।’

‘कैसे?’ उन्होंने पूछा।

मारे ग़ुस्से के मैंने कहा, ‘बात दरअसल यह है कि मगर ने काट खाया है।’

‘मगर ने! मगर!... मगर ने काट खाया?’

‘जी हां।’ मैंने लापरवाही से कहा।

‘कैसे?’ उन्होंने बड़ी उत्सुकता से अब ब्याेरा पूछना चाहा कि मैं किस तरह पानी या दलदल में घुसा, मगर से कैसे साबका पड़ा आदि। मगर मैंने तंग आकर दूसरी तरक़ीब सोची।

‘मुंह से काट खाया।’ मैंने कहा।

‘जी हां’ उन्होंने सिर हिलाते हुए कहा, ‘मुंह से तो काटा ही होगा, मगर कहां पर आख़िर...?’

जहां चोट लगी थी और पट्‌टी बंधी थी, मैंने दूसरे हाथ से वह स्थान पकड़कर कहा, ‘यहां पर काट खाया, और मुंह बाकर काट खाया।’ मैंने हाथ से मुंह दबाने की नकल करते हुए कहा।

‘नहीं, साहब!’ वह दूसरे ज़मींदार साहब बोले, ‘इनका मतलब यह है कि आख़िर वह कौन मुकाम था, जहां मगर ने काट खाया, क्या घटना हुई थी? किस तरह, कौन-सी नदी या तालाब में, क्या मामला पेश आया, जो मगर ने आपकी हथेली पर काट खाया?’

‘अब मैं समझा, आपका क्या मंशा है।’ मैंने कहा, ‘सुनिए, घटना वास्तव में यह हुई कि हमारे पड़ोस में एक नदी है। वहां एक बड़ा-सा मगर रहता था। एक रोज़ मैंने एक बड़ा ज़बरदस्त मछली का-सा कांटा कोई दस सेर वज़न का बनवाया। उसे

एक मोटे तार के रस्से में बांधकर पेड़ से बांध दिया। कांटे में गोश्त लगाकर नदी में डाल दिया। उसमें मगर रात को आठ बजकर तीन मिनट पर फंस गया।’

इस संक्षिप्त वृत्तांत को भला लोग काहे को पसंद करते? चारों ओर से सवालों की झड़ी बंध गई।

किसी ने पूछा, ‘साहब, कांटा कैसी नोक का था?’ किसी ने कहा, ‘क्या वह निगल गया?’ ग़रज़ यह कि तरह-तरह के सवाल पैदा हो गए। मजबूरन मुझे मगर के शिकार के कुछ और क़िस्से गढ़कर सुनाने पड़े। अब मैंने अपने बयान को कहानी का रूप देकर सुनाना शुरू किया, और उस स्थान पर पहुंचा कि दस-बारह आदमियों ने रस्सा खींचा। मगर ने जोर से तड़ककर पलटा खाया ही था कि दूसरा स्टेशन आ गया।

स्टेशन आने से भला मेरी कहानी क्या रुकती, लेकिन यहां यह मुसीबत आई कि एक सज्जन ने कोई छकड़ा-भर असबाब के साथ इसी डिब्बे पर हमला किया। इस धमाधमी के साथ उन्होंने और उनके नौकरों ने असबाब की फेंकाफेंक और ठूंसाठूंस इस तरह की कि सबको अपने-अपने बोरिये-बिस्तरे और जगह की पड़ गई। ये हज़रत शायद पुलिस के सब-इंस्पेक्टर थे और किसी दूसरे थाने पर तबादिले के सिलसिले में लद रहे थे। हट्‌टे-कट्‌टे जवान थे, और उनकी मूंछें बड़ी-बड़ी थीं।

सामने की जगह पर कब्ज़ा करके इधर-उधर सरकाकर बैठ गए, और फ़ौरन ही मुझे पान पेश किया। मेरी कमबख़्ती कि मैंने धन्यवाद के साथ ले लिया। इसके बाद ही फ़ौरन मौसम की शिक़ायत की। मैं जानता था कि अब यह मुझे छेड़ेंगे। हुआ भी ऐसा ही। मौसम की शिक़ायत के बाद ही उन्होंने भी आख़िर को गोला दे ही मारा।

‘क्यों जनाब, यह आपके हाथ में पट्टी कैसी है?’

सूखे मुंह से मैंने कहा, ‘परसों काले सांप ने काट खाया।’

‘अरे, काला सांप!’

मैंने कहा, ‘जी, काला।’ यह कहकर मैंने इधर-उधर के उन लोगों पर नज़र डाली, जिनको मैं मगर की कहानी सुना रहा था, और जो शायद अब बाक़ी कहानी को पूरा करने की फ़रमाइश करने ही वाले थे। किसी के चेहरे पर गम्भीरता थी, तो किसी के चेहरे पर मुस्कराहट।

‘कहां? कैसे? कहां काट खाया? कैसे काट खाया? कब?’

‘मैंने कहा तो कि परसों काट खाया?’

‘कहां? आप क्या कर रहे थे?’

‘यहां।’ मैंने पट्‌टी पर हाथ से बताते हुए कहा, ‘यहां काट खाया। मैंने खाना खा रहा था।’

‘तो फिर क्या हुआ?’

‘फिर सांप ने काट खाया।’

‘कैसे?’

‘ऐसे!’ मैंने उंगली से चुटकी लेकर सांप काटने की नक़ल बनाते हुए कहा, ‘ऐसे काट खाया।’

‘अजी साहब, यह मतलब नहीं, आख़िर क्या हुआ था? सांप कैसे आया, और वाक़या पूरा-पूरा क्या है?’

इसके बाद मैंने क़िस्सा बयान करना शुरू किया, जो बदक़िस्मती से इस वक़्त मुझे याद नहीं, मगर यह अच्छी तरह याद है कि मैंने क़िस्सा बहुत ही अच्छी तरह से पूरा किया था।

जो लाेग मगर का क़िस्सा सुन चुके थे, उनके सवालों का मैंने निहायत सादगी से जवाब दिया। मैंने कहा, ‘मगर भला किस तरह काट सकता है? मुझे मगर ने कभी नहीं काटा।’ मेरी गम्भीरता पर पहले तो वे कुछ मुस्कराए, फिर उनके चेहरे से कुछ संशय प्रकट हुआ, मगर मैं प्रत्यक्ष रूप से बहुत गम्भीर था। मेरे दिल को आराम पहुंच रहा था।

दिन-भर के सही उत्तरों से मन में जो जलन पैदा हो गई थी, वह मिट गई। पहले की बनिस्बत अब मैं ख़ुश था। अब मैं एक निस्पृह भाव से अखबार पढ़ने में व्यस्त हो गया। कई स्टेशन निकल गए। कोई नया आगंतुक ऐसा न आया, जो मेरी पट्‌टी का हाल पूछता। किसी ने ठीक ही कहा है कि कभी नाव गाड़ी पर, कभी गाड़ी नाव पर। अब मेरा नम्बर था। मैं इस प्रतीक्षा में था कि कोई मुझसे पूछे तो, मगर किसी ने न पूछा। यहां तक कि मैं घर यानी ससुराल पहुंच गया। रात के साढ़े ग्यारह बजे होंगे। सास साहिबा के सामने जाकर अदब से फ़र्श पर बैठ गया। सलाम-दुआ के बाद पहला सवाल उन्होंने जो किया, वह यह था, ‘ख़ैर तो है? तुम्हारे हाथ में पट्‌टी कैसी बंधी है?’ ‘गोली लग गई है।’ मैंने जलकर कहा। ‘या अली! गोली!’ वह चौंककर बोलीं, ‘खुदा ख़ैर करे, कैसे लग गई?’ ‘बंदूक़ की नाल से।’ मैंने कहा। ‘बेटा, आख़िर क्या हुआ था? कैसे बंदूक़ चल गई?’ क्या बताऊं कि मुझे इस सवाल से अब कैसी जलन हो रही थी। अब मालूम हुआ कि किसी ने ठीक ही कहा है, ‘नहीं दौड़ता है घोड़ा हर एक जगह पर।’ मुझे जलन हो रही थी, क्योंकि छत वाले कमरे पर बिजली की रोशनी ग़ायब थी, जिसका अर्थ यह था कि कमरे वाली शायद नहीं बल्कि निश्चित रूप से अनुपस्थित थी। इसलिए जवाब देने के बजाय मैं मन में सोचने लगा कि शायद अपने मामा के यहां गई होगी।

मेरे एक मूर्ख मित्र ने सलाह दी थी कि बिना पहले से ख़बर दिए सहसा ससुराल पहुंचना और वहां श्रीमती से मिलना विशेष आनंददायक होता है। जवाब देने के बजाय मैं मन-ही-मन उन्हें मूर्ख कह रहा था कि एकाएक चौंक-सा पड़ा। एक सूखा संक्षिप्त-सा क़िस्सा सुनाया कि बंदूक़ अचानक चल गई और गोली छूती हुई निकल गई, मगर सास साहिबा ने मेरी जान खाना शुरू किया। इसी बीच में छोटी साली साहिबा लजाती, बल खाती आईं। मैं बयान नहीं कर सकता कि मैं उस समय कैसी उलझन में था। सास साहिबा दुनिया-भर की बातें कर रही थीं, मगर यह न बताती थीं कि मेरी श्रीमती हैं कहां, अपने मामा के यहां या घर में? ख़ैर, बातचीत में छोटी साली से इतना तो मालूम हुआ कि घर में नहीं है।

सास साहिबा बोलीं, ‘दोनों गई थीं। यह तो शाम ही को लौट आई, और उसने खाना खाकर आने को कहा था, मगर रह गई। बहन ने पकड़ लिया होगा। दोनों में बड़ी मुहब्बत है, अकसर बुला भेजती है।’ यह कहकर सास ने मेरी श्रीमती की ममेरी बहन की मुहब्बत का कानों में चुभने वाला क़िस्सा शुरू किया और इधर मैंने मुंह बनाया और लापरवाही से जम्हाइयां लेनी शुरू कीं, क्योंकि मुझे अपनी श्रीमती से इस तरह की मुहब्बत करने वालियों से सख़्त नफ़रत है। ख़ैर, शुक्र है कि सासजी मेरा मतलब समझ गईं और कहने लगीं, ‘अच्छा, अब जाओ, सो रहो।’ मैं थके हुए पैरों से अंधेरे में अनमने भाव से ज़ीने पर चढ़ा। छत पर पहुंचते ही बत्ती जलाई। नौकरानी कमबख़्त ने मेरा बिस्तरा ज्यों-का-त्यों पलंग पर रख दिया था। मैंने खोलकर बिछाया। बत्ती बुझाई और लेटकर बहुत जल्द सो गया। रात का पहला हिस्सा और गर्मियों की ठंडी हवा में मतवाली नींद। लेकिन कुछ आहट, कुछ गर्मी और ख़ुशबू- इस नींद को भी ग़ायब कर सकते हैं।

मैं बिजली की रोशनी में हड़बड़ाकर उठा, ‘कौन?’ मेरे मुंह से निकला। जवाब देने वाली मुसकरा रही थी- वह मेरी मौजूदगी पर और मैं उसकी मौजूदगी पर। ग़लती मेरी ही थी। कमरे के दूसरे बाज़ू के सामने ही तो चारपाई पड़ी थी। मैंने देखी ही न थी। न दुआ, न सलाम, ‘सीधे यह हाथ में आपके क्या हुआ, पट्‌टी कैसी बंधी है?’ या ख़ुदा! भला क्या जवाब देता? मैंने कहा, ‘नज़र से तीर चलाकर मुझे किया घायल, सवाल फिर ये तुम्हारा कि यह हुआ क्या है?’ और उसी वक़्त से तय कर लिया कि अब पट्‌टी कभी न बांधूंगा। ख़ुदा इस इरादे की शर्म रखें!

साभार- ‘उर्दू-हिंदी हास्य-व्यंग्य’ से

( मिर्ज़ा अज़ीम बेग चुग़ताई- उर्दू के प्रसिद्ध हास्य-व्यंग्यकारों की अग्रपंक्ति में शामिल मिर्ज़ा अज़ीम बेग चुग़ताई अपनी रोशन ख़याली के लिए प्रसिद्ध हैं। उर्दू लेखिका इस्मत चुग़ताई के बड़े भाई, जिनकी प्रेरणा से इस्मत ने लिखना शुरू किया। वर्ष 2009 में निधन।)

