पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अनोखा आउटडोर म्यूज़ियम:फ़िनलैंड का ऐसा मूर्तिकार जिसने दुनिया की नज़रों से छिपकर बनाया अनोखा संग्रहालय

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मनुष्य इसलिए कलाकृति रचता है, ताकि संसार से संवाद क़ायम कर सके।
  • किंतु सभी कलाकार अपनी प्रतिभा को सबसे साझा नहीं करते।
  • कुछ ऐसे भी अनोखे होते हैं, जो सबकी नज़र बचाकर अपना काम करते रहते हैं।

फ़िनलैंड में एक फ़ैक्टरी वर्कर चुपचाप जंगल में मूर्तियां बनाता रहा, किसी को कानोंकान ख़बर ना हुई! उसका नाम था, वेइयो रोन्क्कोनेन। 41 साल तक उसने एक पेपर मिल फ़ैक्टरी में काम किया। घर से फ़ैक्टरी जाता, फ़ैक्टरी से घर लौट आता। फिर अपने फ़ार्म पर चला जाता। देर सांझ तक जंगल में चुपचाप काम करता रहता। किसी को पता नहीं था, वो वहां पर क्या करता था।

साल 2010 में जब वो मरा, तो मालूम हुआ कि वो अपने फ़ार्म के इर्द-गिर्द मौजूद जंगल में एक आउटडोर म्यूज़ियम बनाकर छोड़ गया है, जिसमें कांक्रीट की सैकड़ों आदमक़द मूर्तियां थीं। अलबत्ता वेइयो का यह मनसूबा बहुत पुराना था। जब वो सोलह साल का था, तब उसे पहली तनख़्वाह मिली थी। उससे वो सेब के बीज और कांक्रीट की बोरियां ख़रीद लाया था। यहीं से उसके स्कल्पचर पार्क के निर्माण की शुरुआत हुई।

यह सिलसिला आधी सदी तक चलता रहा। किसी को भनक ना लगी, ना ही उसने किसी को बताया। क्या मालूम क्या सोचकर वह चुपचाप यह काम करता रहा, मानो ईश्वर ने उसे यही करने के लिए भेजा था। काम ख़त्म करके वो मर गया, जैसे सांझ को कोई घर लौट जाता है।

रहस्यमयी आकृतियों वाली वह मानुष-वीथिका सदर्न फ़िनलैंड प्रोविन्स के परिक्कला क़स्बे में आज हज़ारों पर्यटकों को अपनी ओर आकृष्ट करती है। स्कल्पचर पार्क की अधिकृत वेबसाइट पर कहा गया है- वेइयो दुनिया के पास चलकर नहीं गया था, लेकिन पचास साल तक वह दुनिया के नाम चुपचाप एक लम्बी चिट्ठी लिखता रहा कि आओ, और मेरे संसार को निहारो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें