यह देखना और वह देखना:मोबाइल या कंप्यूटर का उपयोग कितना घातक है बच्चों के लिए? क्या हैं इसके उपाय

मनोज सारस्वत40 मिनट पहले
  • मोबाइल या कम्प्यूटर स्क्रीन पर घूरने और असल दुनिया को देखने में फ़र्क़ होता है। कोरोना के दौर में ये स्क्रीन भले ही बच्चों की पढ़ाई और मनोरंजन के लिए मजबूरी हो, परंतु उसके कई नकारात्मक असर दिखने लगे हैं।
  • एक बड़ा असर आपसी जुड़ाव और रिश्तों में नज़र आ रहा है, जिसे लेकर अब सचेत हो जाने का वक़्त है। नवम्बर के महीने में बाल दिवस आता है। इसी परिप्रेक्ष्य में मरासिम की यह प्रस्तुति बच्चों पर एकाग्र है।

ख्यात कार्टूनिस्ट आरके लक्ष्मण से एक बार कार्टून-कला के लिए ज़रूरी गुणों के बारे में पूछा गया था। जवाब में उन्होंने एक रोचक मिसाल देते हुए अवलोकन को एक अहम गुण बताया। बक़ौल लक्ष्मण, ‘मालवाहक ट्रक, सेना का ट्रक और निर्माण कार्यों में प्रयुक्त होने वाला ट्रक, तीनों ट्रक ही हैं, परंतु अलग-अलग पहचाने जा सकते हैं। आपको यह पता होना चाहिए कि उनकी संरचना में क्या अंतर होता है, ताकि ज़रूरत पड़ने पर आप दर्शा सकें। यह सूक्ष्म अवलोकन से ही सम्भव है।’ और अवलोकन अपने बेहतरीन रूप में सम्भव है असल दुनिया में।

मिसाल के लिए, कम्प्यूटर स्क्रीन पर आप बच्चे को संतरे की तस्वीरें दिखा सकते हैं। उन्नत तकनीक हो, तो त्रिआयामी तस्वीर भी दिखा सकते हैं। संतरे के स्वाद, गंध, संरचना आदि के बारे में तथ्य याद करवा सकते हैं। बावजूद इसके बच्चा संतरे से लगभग अपरिचित ही रहेगा। असली संतरा हाथ लगने के बाद ही वह उसके रंग-रूप, चमक, स्पर्श, गंध, भीतरी संरचना, रस, बीज, स्वाद आदि के एहसास से वाकिफ़ हो सकेगा। सोचिए, एक संतरे के साथ अवलोकन और अनुभूति के कितने सारे पहलू जुड़े हैं।

अवलोकन यानी जीवन

ऐसा कौन-सा पेशा होगा, जिसमें अवलोकन की अहमियत न होगी! चेहरे के भाव पहचानने से लेकर दुनिया को जानने तक, इसकी ज़रूरत हर व्यवसाय में पड़ती है। ऐसा कोई भी काम नहीं है, जिसमें सिर्फ़ किताबी ज्ञान के सहारे सफल हुआ जा सकता है। बाहरी दुनिया की क्या बात करें, घर के भीतर भी यह अनिवार्य है। आपसी जुड़ाव और रिश्तों के लिए ज़रूरी होता है एक-दूसरे की भावनाएं पहचानना और इसमें सबसे अहम भूमिका है, अवलोकन की।

अवलोकन शब्द अंग्रेज़ी भाषा के शब्द ‘ऑब्ज़र्वेशन’ का पर्यायवाची है, जिसका अर्थ देखना, प्रेक्षण और निरीक्षण होता है। इसमें आंखों की सबसे बड़ी भूमिका होती है, किंतु यह सिर्फ़ आंखों से देखने तक ही सीमित नहीं है, इसमें अन्य ज्ञानेंद्रियां भी शामिल होती हैं। बच्चा चेहरे के भावों के साथ ही शब्द, आवाज़ के उतार-चढ़ाव, स्पर्श और बाक़ी देहभाषा पर ग़ौर करता है, तभी वह वास्तविक मनोभाव समझ पाता है और उसके अनुसार व्यवहार करना सीखता है। छोटा बच्चा शुरुआत में बारीक़ अंतर को ताड़ नहीं पाता, इसलिए उससे संवाद करते वक़्त हमें ‘लाउड’ होना पड़ता है। कभी ध्यान दीजिएगा, शिशु से बोलते समय हमारी भाव-भंगिमाएं और आवाज़ बहुत नाटकीय हो जाती है। समय के साथ वह सूक्ष्म भावों को पढ़ना सीखता है और इस तरह दुनियावी सम्बंधों के लिए तैयार होता जाता है।

यह एक स्वाभाविक प्रक्रिया है और मानव के सामाजिक सम्बंधों के लिए सबसे ज़रूरी भी। चूंकि हमारा सारा जीवन सम्बंधों के बल पर टिका होता है, इसलिए हम अवलोकन को सबसे महत्वपूर्ण गुणों में शामिल करें, तो भी ग़लत नहीं होगा। यहां ध्यान रखने वाली बात है कि सम्बंधों का दायरा रिश्तेदारी तक ही नहीं है। इसमें हर वह चीज़ आती है, जहां आपसी संवाद, लेन-देन और साथ काम करने की ज़रूरत होती है। जैसे, दुकानदार और ग्राहक के सम्बंधों में दोनों के लिए एक-दूसरे के वास्तविक मनोभावों को समझना आवश्यक है, वैसे ही बॉस और कर्मचारी के बीच भी यह ज़रूरी है।

स्क्रीन की दुश्वारियां

मानव के दस लाख साल के इतिहास में यह सब सहज रूप से होता रहा। फिर हमारे जीवन में आमद हुई कम्प्यूटर और मोबाइल फ़ोन की, और परिस्थितियां बदल गईं। हाल-फिलहाल कोरोना के चलते लगे लॉकडाउन से सारी व्यवस्थाओं पर ऑनलाइन होने का दबाव बढ़ा। इससे जो आबादी अब तक स्क्रीन से लगभग अछूती थी, वह भी इसके सामने बैठने पर मजबूर हो गई। बहुतों के लिए स्क्रीन टाइम सीमित हुआ करता था, वह कई गुना बढ़ गया। इससे ख़ासतौर पर बच्चों पर कई तरह से नकारात्मक असर पड़ रहे हैं। सबसे बड़ी समस्या है कि बच्चे वास्तविक एहसासों और असल रिश्तों से कट रहे हैं। दरअसल, स्क्रीन पर सूक्ष्म अवलोकन की कोई गुंजाइश नहीं होती। वहां चमक और बेशुमार रंगों के बीच तस्वीरें इतनी तेज़ी से बदलती हैं कि आप एक जगह ध्यान टिका ही नहीं पाते। सबसे बड़ी बात स्क्रीन पर अवलोकन के नाम पर आप वही देखते हैं, जो निर्माता आपको दिखाना चाहता है। मसलन, पात्र का दु:ख प्रदर्शित करने के लिए पर्दे पर क्लोज़अप शॉट दिखाया जाता है, जहां आप छोटे-से भाव को स्पष्ट पहचान सकते हैं। इस अभिव्यक्ति में रोशनी, मेकअप, बैकग्राउंड म्यूज़िक वग़ैरह का सहयोग भी होता है। लेकिन असली जीवन में संवाद करते हुए ये सब सहूलियतें नहीं होतीं। वहां तो आपको अपनी सारी ज्ञानेंद्रियों को जागरूक रखना पड़ता है। तो होता यह है कि स्क्रीन पर सबकुछ स्पष्ट देखते हुए बच्चा वास्तविक जीवन में भी वैसी ही स्पष्टता की उम्मीद कर सकता है, जो कि, ज़ाहिर है, मुमकिन नहीं है। दूसरी चीज़ है, लाउडनेस। आप देखें कि स्क्रीन के रास्ते अब ज़िंदगी में भी सहज हास्य की जगह ख़त्म होती जा रही है। हास्य के नाम पर चीख़ना-चिल्लाना, ख़ूब आड़े-तिरछे चेहरे बनाना बढ़ रहा है, हम ज़्यादा हंस भी रहे हैं, परंतु हास्य से मिलने वाली ताज़गी कहां है! आधा-पौन घंटे के कार्यक्रम में ज़्यादातर दूसरों को अपमानित होते देखकर हम ख़ूब हंस भी लेते हैं, फिर उसके बाद ऊब क्यों महसूस होती है? इसलिए, क्योंकि वह नक़ली हास्य है। हंसी का कारोबार करने वाले आपको हंसने के लिए उकसाते हैं, लेकिन हंसते हुए आपके दिमाग़ के हिस्से रोशन नहीं होते। यही वजह है कि दोस्तों के बीच सैकड़ों जोक्स के आदान-प्रदान से ज़्यादा कारगर और ताज़गी देने वाली होती है दो मिनट की मुलाक़ात। स्क्रीन का तीसरा बड़ा नुक़सान है, अभिव्यक्तियों का घटता दायरा। वहां आमतौर पर शब्द हैं या इमोजी जैसे चिह्‌न। तारीफ़ करने के लिए या तो कुछ लिखना/ कहना होगा या फिर मुंह फाड़ने वाले इमोटीकॉन की मदद लेनी पड़ेगी। ऐसे में, बच्चे के किसी अच्छे प्रदर्शन पर आप भवें चढ़ाकर चेहरे पर विस्मय के भाव लाएं, तो वह कैसे पहचान पाएगा कि यह भी ‘वाओ’ ही है। या वह माता-पिता की नज़रों में तैरते प्यार और परवाह को भी कैसे देख पाएगा! विशेषज्ञ कहते हैं कि हमारे सम्प्रेषण का 80 प्रतिशत तक हिस्सा अशाब्दिक होता है। स्क्रीन पर ज़्यादा समय बिताने के साथ-साथ इन अशाब्दिक अभिव्यक्तियों को पहचान पाने की क्षमता घटती जाती है। बच्चों के मामले में यह और भी घातक है, क्योंकि अभी तो उन्होंने इंसानों को पढ़ना सीखा ही नहीं है और पर्दे की दुनिया उन्हें अपने हिसाब से पढ़ाने लगी है, जिसकी वास्तविक संसार में अमूमन कोई उपयोगिता नहीं है। ताे फिर उपाय क्या हैं? यदि बच्चे को मां-बाप के साथ बैठने, बातें करने, खेलने से ज़्यादा आनंद मोबाइल फ़ोन और कम्प्यूटर को घूरते रहने में आ रहा है, तो यह अभिभावकों के लिए सचेत होने का वक़्त है। कोरोना काल में स्क्रीन टाइम ख़त्म नहीं किया जा सकता, किंतु उसे अत्यावश्यकता तक सीमित तो रखा ही जा सकता है। — यह बड़ों को ही ध्यान रखना है कि पढ़ाई के बहाने स्क्रीन से शुरू हुआ यह सम्पर्क लत में तब्दील न हो। इसमें ख़ुद उन्हें आदर्श बनना होगा। सोशल मीडिया पर तैरता वह व्यंग्यचित्र याद कीजिए, जिसमें ट्रेन में दो मम्मियां अपने-अपने बच्चों के साथ बैठी हैं। एक मां-बच्चे के हाथ में मोबाइल हैं और दूसरे मां-बच्चे के हाथ में किताबें। मोबाइल वाली मां दूसरी से पूछ रही है कि मैं अपने बच्चे के हाथ से मोबाइल कैसे छुड़ाऊं! देखिए कि आपके घर में भी यही स्थिति तो नहीं है! आप बच्चे को जिस चीज़ से दूर करना चाहते हैं, ख़ुद उसी में तो नहीं डूबे हैं। — बच्चे के साथ बैठना, बोलना-बतियाना और खेलना आवश्यक है। आप यह कहकर उसे स्क्रीन और इंटरनेट के संसार में अकेला नहीं छोड़ सकते कि यह तो हमारी बात सुनता ही नहीं है। वह क्यों नहीं सुनता है, यह पता करते हुए आपको ही सुनिश्चित करना है कि वह सुने। — कोरोना के दौर में सावधानियों के साथ बाहरी संसार से सम्पर्क के मौक़े देने होंगे। कोई भी ऑनलाइन कोर्स दुनियावी सम्पर्क से मिलने वाली समझ-बूझ की जगह नहीं ले सकता। यह सच है कि वर्तमान दौर में स्क्रीन से पूरी दूरी सम्भव नहीं है, लेकिन बच्चे की उम्र और ज़रूरत के हिसाब से एक सीमा तय करना और उसे असल दुनिया की गतिविधियों से जोड़े रखना आपकी ज़िम्मेदारी है। यह उसके कॅरियर और सहज जीवन के साथ ही आपके साथ उसके रिश्ते के लिहाज़ से भी बहुत ज़रूरी है।

लेखक मनोविशेषज्ञ हैं।

