रात की मियाद कितनी:रात कितनी ही सख्त मिजाजी क्यों न हो, सुबह को नहीं रोक पाती

रचना समंदर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

इंसानी इतिहास का सबसे मुश्किल दौर चल रहा है। समय ठिठका हुआ लगता है, पर है नहीं। उसके रुख़ में सख़्ती है, मिज़ाज में तल्ख़ी है, लेकिन वक़्त का बदला रूप भी तो वक़्ती है। सुब्ह होनी ही है। संभले रहें, तो गुज़रता वक़्त बहुत कुछ सिखा जाएगा। और सबक़ मशाल की तरह होते हैं। मदद की ज़मानत। इनके रहते अब कोई अंधेरा नहीं डराएगा। रात अपनी मियाद पूरी करके बीतेगी ही।

वक़्त सिखाता है।

बड़ा ही सख़्त मिज़ाज गुरु है। ज़रा मुरव्वत नहीं करता। वैसे इससे सीखना वैकल्पिक है। ठीक वैसे ही जैसे हर गुरु के साथ होता है। सिखाना उसका काम है, सीखना शिष्यों का फ़र्ज़ है, निभाएं, ना निभाएं। वक़्त जब सिखाता है, तो सीखने का विकल्प चुनना कितना मुश्किल होता है, इसका प्रत्यक्ष प्रमाण हमें पिछले चंद महीनों में मिल चुका है। वही दौर जारी है।

दरवाज़े के नीचे से ज्यों चुपके से किसी ने एक तब्दीली का इशारा लिफ़ाफ़े की सूरत सरका दिया हो। आते ही अपने क़द में खड़ा हो गया एक ऐसा दौर, जिसके बारे में कभी तसव्वुर भी नहीं किया था। पूरी दुनिया के इंसान अपनी तमाम अक्लमंदियों, ज़हानतों और होशियारियों के साथ घर में बंद हो गए। समझदारी को वक़्त ने नई सूरत दे दी। अपनों का ख़्याल, अपनी तरफ़ तवज्जो, घर की हदों में बसर और ढेर सारे सब्र का होना नई ज़हानत थी।

ज़िंदगी की आपाधापी एकाएक थमी, तो पहले मन को चैन आया। जाने-अनजाने वक़्त के सबक़ शुरू हो चुके थे।

पेड़ों पर चिड़ियां नज़र आईं। फूलों की सुगंध मिली। पंछियों के नाना रूप पहचाने। जाना कि घर के कोने बतियाते भी हैं, सेहन कितना चौड़ा है, चादरें ख़ुशरंग हैं, तिपाई पर बिछे मेज़पोश के नीचे धूल ने डेरा जमा लिया है, छत के जंगले पर धूप आती है, तो रोशनी के टुकड़े आंगन में पसर जाते हैं, तेज़ बारिश में पानी के धारे बरसाती की छत से कैसे धावकों की क़तार से दौड़ते हैं, हल्की बारिश में बूंदें खिड़की के शीशे को फिसलपट्टी बनाकर खेलती हैं, रसोई का काम कभी ख़त्म नहीं होता, फ़र्श की सफ़ाई करने के लिए बहुत झुकना पड़ता है। घर को घर बनाए रखना कभी आसान नहीं था, इस सच से सबका राब्ता हुआ।

और चंद रोज़ में ही अहसास हो गया कि पंछी क़ैद में गाते नहीं हैं। समय का सिखाना जारी था।

एकाएक याद आया कि जिस ज़िंदगी को आदतन जीते थे, उसकी तहों में सुकून समाया था। उन जगहों की तलब होने लगी, जहां मन ख़ुश रहता था। अकुलाहट पसर गई। किसी सूरत उठती ही ना थी। रोज़मर्रा की ज़िंदगी को तरसने लगे- अपनों के बीच, चाय के ठीयों पर, दफ़्तर के माहौल के लिए। दोस्त की पीठ पर धौल जमाते हुए ठिठोली करने की सहज, सरल क्रिया पर भी बंदिशें थीं। घर है, अपने हैं, लेकिन फिर ऐसा क्यों लगने लगा कि जहां हैं, सही नहीं हैं? सामान्य ज़िंदगी पुकार रही है। जोश मलीहाबादी की ग़ज़ल की तर्ज़ पर, ‘दुनिया यही दुनिया है, तो क्या याद रहेगी।’

अपने ही जामे में जी छटपटा रहा था कि कहीं और चलें। वक़्त के क़ायदे आसान कब हुए हैं। कहते हैं एक ही कश्ती के सवार हाथ पकड़कर कुछ चैन पाते हैं, लेकिन इस बार ऐसा भी कहां हुआ। दुनिया के किसी भी कोने के बाशिंदे की कैफ़ियत मुख़्तलिफ़ नहीं रही, लेकिन फिर भी सब सुकून से आरी रहे।

इम्तेहान का ये पर्चा नया है, आउट ऑफ़ कोर्स कह लें। तारीख़ गवाह है, पहले कभी किसी बीमारी ने इस तरह पूरी दुनिया को अपने कब्ज़े में नहीं लिया। बहरहाल, पर्चा कितना भी मुश्किल हो, बिना हल किए तो उठने से रहे। वक़्त ने चुनौती दी है, नया सिखाने की ठानी है, तो सीखने का विकल्प चुनना ही इकलौता रास्ता है। एक दौर से दूसरे दौर के बीच रस्सी पर चलना है, लिहाज़ा संतुलन और संभाल ज़रूरी है।

सो, पूरी दुनिया मुंह बांधे, कमर कस के जुटी हुई है।

तारीक़ी माहौल में हौसले टिमटिमाते रहे हैं। कभी लपट से उठते हैं, तो कभी महज़ चिंगारी की सूरत अपने होने का इत्मीनान देते हैं। अगले मोड़ पर उजाले होंगे, इंसानी हिम्मत ने हमेशा अपना परचम बुलंद रखा है-

‘मैं अपनी क़िस्मत का मालिक हूं

अपनी रूह की कश्ती का खेवैया।’

