वसीयत की ज़रूरत:आपकी सम्पत्ति के उत्तराधिकार के लिए नामांकन बहुत ज़रूरी है

राजीव कुमार गुप्ता2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यह उन परिस्थितियों में ज़्यादा ज़रूरी हो जाता है, जब सम्पत्ति के एक से अधिक दावेदार हों।

लेखक बैंक ऑफ़ इंडिया के सेवानिवृत्त महा प्रबंधक हैं। बैंकिंग मामलों के विशेषज्ञ श्री गुप्ता इन दिनों एक वरिष्ठ वित्तीय सलाहकार और सॉफ़्ट स्किल डेवलपर के रूप में सक्रिय बने हुए हैं। किसी भी निवेशक की मृत्यु के बाद उत्तराधिकार क़ानून के अंतर्गत उसकी परिसम्पत्तियों के क़ानूनी वारिस तय किए जाते हैं, जिसमें यह तय होता है कि किसे, क्या और कितना प्राप्त होगा। परंतु उत्तराधिकार क़ानून से इसे तय करने की जटिल प्रक्रिया से बचने के लिए हर निवेशक को अपने जीवनकाल में वसीयत निष्पादित करना ज़रूरी है। वसीयत में बच्चे, पति या पत्नी, माता-पिता, भाई-बहनों में से किसी को, कुछ को निकालकर या सभी को अपनी इच्छानुसार लाभार्थी सूची/ सम्पत्ति ब्योरा/उनके बीच बांटने का प्रतिशत, अनुपात वग़ैरह सहित लिखकर/अभिलेख कर वारिस नियुक्त किया जाता है।

वसीयत चाहे सादे काग़ज़ पर हो या स्टाम्प पेपर पर, उस पर एक गवाह के हस्ताक्षर आवश्यक हैं। उपलब्ध वसीयत उत्तराधिकार क़ानून की जगह लेती हुई अंतिम रूप से उत्तराधिकार निर्णय करती है। कोई भी निवेशक नहीं चाहता है कि उसके उत्तराधिकारी पैसे/ सम्पत्ति के लिए बार-बार बैंक या अन्य वित्तीय संस्थानों के चक्कर लगाते हुए फिर एक जटिल प्रक्रिया में फंसें। इसलिए बैंक, बीमा कम्पनी, म्युचुअल फ़ंड से पैसे और डीमेट खाते से निवेशक की मृत्यु के बाद शेयर्स आसानी से प्राप्त करने के लिए नामांकन करना भी ज़रूरी है। नामांकन उपलब्ध करने पर कहीं भी परेशानी नहीं होती।

क़ानून के अनुसार, नामांकन द्वारा नामांकित व्यक्ति मालिक न होकर सिर्फ़ मृत निवेशक की सम्पत्ति/ पैसे का एक संरक्षक मात्र होता है। इसलिए किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति को जिस पर भरोसा हो और जो सही क़ानूनी उत्तराधिकारियों को सम्पत्ति पारित करने की प्रक्रिया में मदद कर सकता हो, नामांकित करते हुए नामांकन करना चाहिए। यह नामित व्यक्ति क़ानूनी उत्तराधिकारियों में से एक हो सकता है।

नामित व्यक्ति उपलब्ध होने पर संस्थान पैसे/ सम्पत्ति काे नॉमिनी को हस्तांतरित करने के लिए बाध्य होते हैं और मृत निवेशकों के क़ानूनी अधिकारियों का उसे मिले इस पैसे पर नियमानुसार दावा रहता है।

बैंक के खाते

बैंक के बचत एवं अन्य जमा खाते या लाॅकर खाते में नॉमिनी की अहम भूमिका होती है। यहां एक से ज़्यादा एक साथ नॉमिनी नहीं बनाए जा सकते हैं। परंतु पहले एवं दूसरे विकल्प के साथ दो को नामांकित कर सकते हैं। यदि बैंक खाता खोलते समय फ़ॉर्म में नामांकन कॉलम नहीं भरा हो तो भी बाद में बैंक से फ़ॉर्म डी-1 पर अनुरोध दर्ज कराया जा सकता है। इसी तरह नामांकन बदलने के लिए भी बैंक में फ़ाॅर्म डी-2 उपलब्ध रहता है।

जॉइंट अकाउंट होेने पर खाते में नॉमिनी को खाते का पैसा किसी भी दूसरे खातेदार के होने तक न मिलकर दूसरे होल्डर को ही मिल जाता है।

जीवन बीमा

नामांकन बीमाकृत व्यक्ति की मृत्यु हो जाने की स्थित में बीमा राशि प्राप्त करने हेतु दिया गया एक अधिकार है, जिसमें पूर्व में अन्य क़ानूनी उत्तराधिकारियों को छोड़कर नामित व्यक्ति को पूर्ण अधिकार प्राप्त नहीं होता था। परंतु बीमा क़ानून (संशोधन) एक्ट 2015 के द्वारा अब बेनिफ़िशियल नामित का प्रावधान आ गया है। इसके अनुसार बीमाकृत व्यक्ति माता-पिता, पति-पत्नी और बच्चों में से किसी एक या अधिक को नामित करता है तो उस/ उन बेनिफ़िशियल नामांकित को प्राप्त धन पर पूर्ण अधिकार दिया गया है और इस पर अन्य क़ानूनी उत्तराधिकारियों का कोई अधिकार नहीं होता।

शेयर्स

शेयर्स में निवेश डीमेट खाते के ज़रिए किया जाता है। इस खाते में एक या अधिक नामित नियुक्त किए जा सकते हैं। यहां नॉमिनी सिर्फ़ संरक्षक नहीं परंतु मालिक़ होता है और क़ानूनी वारिस के नाम इसे ट्रॉन्सफ़र नहीं करने होेते।

एम्प्लॉइज़ प्राॅविडेंट फ़ंड

इस खाते में सिर्फ़ परिवार के सदस्य को ही नामित किया जा सकता। पर परिवार के एक से ज़्यादा सदस्य के पक्ष में भी नामांकन, उनके बीच बांटने के प्रतिशत अनुपात बताते हुए किया जा सकता है। फ़ंड के पैसे नॉमिनी के पास जाते हैं और उस अन्य उत्तराधिकारियों का कोई हक़ नहीं रहता।

पब्लिक प्रॉविडेंट फ़ंड

पीपीएफ़ खाते में एक या ज़्यादा व्यक्ति का नामांकन कराया जा सकता है। लेकिन प्रत्येक के लिए निश्चित प्रतिशत हिस्सा भी नामांकन में देना ज़रूरी है। यदि नामांकित व्यक्ति क़ानूनी उत्तराधिकारी नहीं हो तो प्राप्त राशि पर क़ानूनी उत्तराधिकारी उससे अपना हिस्सा प्राप्त करने का अधिकारी होता है। परंतु नाबालिग़ पीपीएफ़ खाते में नामांकन का प्रावधान नहीं है। पीपीएफ़ खाताधारक का नॉमिनी खातेदार की मृत्यु होने पर फ़ॉर्म ‘जी’ भर कर खाते की राशि प्राप्त कर सकता है। इस फ़ॉर्म के साथ सिर्फ़ खातेदार का मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र लगाना ज़रूरी होता है। परंतु यदि खाते में नामांकन नहीं किया होता तो उसके उत्तराधिकारियों को पैसे लेने के लिए मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र के अलावा सक्सेशन सर्टिफ़िकेट या कोर्ट द्वारा जारी की गई वसीयत की कॉपी जमा करानी होती है।

म्यूचुअल फ़ंड

इसमें तीन लोग तक नामांकित किए जा सकते हैं। म्युचुअल फ़ंड का नामांकन फ़ोलियो स्तर पर होता है और फ़ोलियो में सभी इकाइयों को नामित को हस्तांतरित किया जाता है।

आपकी सम्पत्ति/ निवेश सही हाथों में बिना क़ानूनी मुद्दों का सामना करे पहुंच सके, इसके लिए वसीयत एवं नामांकन ही वे चीज़ हैं, जो आपके न होने की स्थिति में आपके प्रियजनों को आपकी इच्छा से अवगत करवा सकते हैं।

