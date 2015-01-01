पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नेहरूजी के क़िस्से:पं. नेहरू के जन्मदिवस के अवसर पर नेहरूजी की वो बातें और किस्से, जिससे आप भी हैं बेखबर

40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ये बातें तो सर्वविदित हैं कि पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू भारत के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री थे, उन्हें बच्चों से बहुत लगाव था और वे सदा अपनी जेब में लाल गुलाब रखा करते थे।
  • उनके द्वारा पहनी गई जैकेट तो आज भी बाज़ार में नेहरू-जैकेट के नाम से बिकती है। नेहरू बहुमुखी प्रतिभा के धनी थे और भारतीय स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन का एक बड़ा चेहरा भी।
  • लेकिन इन सबके अलावा भी उनकी ऐसी बहुत-सी बातें और क़िस्से हैं जो कि अनकहे ही रह गए हैं। पं. नेहरू की जन्मतिथि के अवसर पर पाठकों के लिए उनके ऐसे ही कुछ क़िस्से

चीज़ों की बर्बादी से नफ़रत

नेहरू के सुरक्षा अधिकारी रहे के.एम. रुस्तमजी ‘आई वाज़ नेहरूज़ शैडो’ में लिखा, ‘जब मैं उनके स्टाफ़ में आया, तो वो 63 साल के थे लेकिन 33 के प्रतीत होते थे। लिफ़्ट का इस्तेमाल वे नहीं करते थे। साथ ही एक बार में दो सीढ़ियां चढ़ते थे। एक बार डिब्रूगढ़ की यात्रा के दौरान मैं उनका सिगरेट केस लेने कमरे में घुसा तो मैंने देखा कि उनका सहायक हरि उनके फटे मोजों को सिल रहा है। उन्हें चीज़े बर्बाद करना पसंद नहीं था। एक बार सऊदी अरब की यात्रा के दौरान वो उस महल के हर कमरे में जाकर बत्तियां बुझाते रहे, जिसे ख़ासतौर से उनके लिए तैयार किया गया था।’

अनमोल तोहफ़ा

1956 में नेहरू सऊदी अरब की राजकीय यात्रा पर गए। उन्हें रियाद में शाह सऊद के महल में ठहराया गया। जब नेहरू वहां से लौटने लगे तो शाह सऊद ने उनके लिए एक कैडलक कार और उनके दल के सदस्यों के लिए स्विस घड़ियां उपहार में भिजवाईं। नेहरू इसे लेकर असहज हो गए क्योंकि वे नहीं चाहते थे कि विदेशी दौरे से कोई कार उपहार में लेकर वापिस लौटें। उनके साथी मोहम्मद यूनुस यह परेशानी समझ गए। उन्होंने नेहरू से कहा, ‘इनके पास और क्या है? अगर मोटर न दें तो फिर क्या देंगे? तेल का पीपा या रेत का बोरा?’ नेहरू इस पर ज़ोर से हंसे। उन्होंने तोहफ़ा स्वीकार कर लिया और शाह सऊद को धन्यवाद पहुंंचाया। शाह ने उनके लिए हरे रंग की कैडलक कार पसंद कर रखी थी। भारत लौटने पर नेहरू ने यह कार राष्ट्रपति भवन के वीआईपी कार बेड़े में शामिल करवा दी।

देश को दान की सारी सम्पत्ति

3 सितम्बर 1946 को पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू ने जब अंतरिम सरकार में शामिल होने का फ़ैसला किया था तब उन्होंने आनंद भवन को छोड़ कर सारी सम्पत्ति देश को दान कर दी थी।

सादगीपूर्ण जीवन

नेहरू ज़रूर सोलह कमरों वाले तीन मूर्ति भवन में रहते थे किंतु उनका ज़ोर सादगीपूर्ण जीवन जीने पर ही होता था। उनके कमरे में एयरकंडीशनर भी नहीं था। तीन मूर्ति भवन की मुख्य बैठक में आगंतुकों के लिए ज़रूर एयरकंडीशनर की व्यवस्था थी। उनके कमरे में छत के पंखे के अतिरिक्त एक टेबल फ़ैन मौजूद था जाे कि बहुत शोर करता था। एक दिन इंदिरा गांधी की सचिव ने नेहरू के लिए काम करने वाले व्यक्ति को कहकर उस पंखे को बदलवा दिया। दूसरे दिन नेहरू का अर्दली दौड़ता हुआ सचिव के पास आया और बोला कि नेहरूजी ने नया पंखा देखकर कोहराम मचा दिया है। आख़िरकार नेहरू पुराने पंखे को दोबारा लगवाकर ही माने।

हाज़िरजवाबी

एक बार नाश्ते की मेज़ पर नेहरू सेब छील रहे थे। इस पर उनके साथ बैठे रफ़ी अहमद क़िदवई ने मज़ाक में कहा कि आप तो छिलके के साथ सारे विटामिन फेंक दे रहे हैं। नेहरू सेब छीलते रहे और सारे सेब खा चुकने के बाद उन्होंने सारे छिलके रफ़ी साहब की तरफ़ बढ़ा दिए और कहा, ‘आपके विटामिन हाज़िर हैं। नोश फ़रमाएं।’

अंग्रेज़ी दस्तख़त

एक कार्यक्रम में एक छात्र ने उनसे ऑटोग्राफ़ लेने के लिए अपनी कॉपी उनकी ओर बढ़ाते हुए कहा, ‘इसमें सिग्नेचर कर दीजिए।’ नेहरू ने भी उसमें अपने दस्तख़त अंग्रेज़ी में कर दिए। छात्र को पता था कि नेहरूजी आमतौर पर हिंदी में ही हस्ताक्षर करते हैं। उसने पूछ लिया, ‘आप तो हिंदी में हस्ताक्षर करते हैं। फिर मेरी कॉपी में आपने अंग्रेज़ी में हस्ताक्षर क्यों किए?’ नेहरूजी ने मुस्कराकर जवाब दिया, ‘भाई, तुमने सिग्नेचर करने को बोला था, हस्ताक्षर करने को नहीं।’

चांदी का फावड़ा

भाखड़ा बांध से सिंचाई परियोजना के उद्‌घाटन का समय था। योजना के व्यवस्थापकों ने नेहरू को उद्‌घाटन करने के लिए चांदी का फावड़ा दे दिया, इस पर नेहरू बहुत झुंझला गए। उन्होंने पास में पड़ा लोहे का फावड़ा उठाया और उसे ज़मीन पर चलाते हुए कहा, ‘भारत का किसान क्या चांदी के फावड़े से काम करता है?’

हर व्यक्ति का ख़्याल

नेहरूजी के बाल काटने के लिए नाई आया करता था। एक बार नेहरूजी ने उससे कहा कि वो विदेश जा रहे हैं, बताओ तुम्हारे लिए क्या लाएं? नाई ने शर्माते हुए कहा कि साहब, मुझे आने में कभी-कभी देर हो जाती है। अगर घड़ी ले आएं तो अच्छा होगा। जब नेहरू विदेश से लौटे तब फिर से वही नाई उनके बाल काटने के लिए पहुंचा। नेहरू बोले, ‘पूछोगे नहीं कि मैं तुम्हारे लिए घड़ी लाया हूं या नहीं? जाओ सेशन (उनके निजी सहायक) से जाकर घड़ी ले लो।’ -नेहरू के पर्सनल असिस्टेंट के रूप में काम करने वाले डाॅक्टर जनकराज जय ने बीबीसी के साथ यह क़िस्सा साझा किया था।

पैसों की परवाह नहीं

नेहरू के सचिव रहे एम. ओ. मथाई ने अपनी किताब ‘रेमिनिसेंसेज़ ऑफ़ द नेहरू एज’ में लिखा है- ‘नेहरूजी की जेब में हमेशा 200 रुपए होते थे, लेकिन जल्द ही ये पैसे ख़त्म हो जाते थे क्योंकि नेहरू ये पैसे पाकिस्तान से आए शरणार्थियों को बांट देते थे।’ उनकी इस आदत से परेशान होकर मथाई ने उनकी जेब में पैसे रखवाना बंद कर दिए। लेकिन नेहरू तब भी नहीं रुके और वे लोगों को देने के लिए अपने सुरक्षा अधिकारियों से पैसे उधार लेने लगे। मथाई ने एक दिन सभी सुरक्षा अधिकारियों को हिदायत दी कि वे नेहरूजी को एक बार में दस रुपए से अधिक उधार न दें। मथाई नेहरू की इस आदत से इतने परेशान हो गए थे कि उन्होंने बाद में प्रधानमंत्री सहायता कोष से कुछ राशि निकलवाकर उनके निजी सचिव के पास रखवाना शुरू कर दी ताकि नेहरू की पूरी तनख़्वाह लोगों को देने में ही ख़र्च न हो जाए।

क़िस्तों में चुकाया होटल बिल

नेहरू की बहन विजयलक्ष्मी पंडित एक बार शिमला के सर्किट हाउस में ठहरीं। वहां रहने का बिल आया 2500 रुपए। वे बिना बिल का भुगतान किए चली गईं। तब हिमाचल प्रदेश नहीं बना था और शिमला पंजाब का ही हिस्सा था। उस समय भीमसेन सच्चर पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री थे। राज्यपाल की ओर से उनके पास एक पत्र आया कि यह राशि राज्य सरकार के विभिन्न ख़र्चों के तहत दिखला दी जाए किंतु सच्चर को यह बात ठीक नहीं लगी। उन्होंने झिझकते हुए नेहरू को पत्र लिखा कि वे ही बताएं कि इस पैसे का हिसाब किस मद में डाला जाए। नेहरू ने तुरंत जवाब लिखा कि इस बिल का भुगतान वे स्वयं करेंगे। साथ ही उन्हाेंने यह भी लिखा कि वे एकसाथ इतने पैसे नहीं दे सकते हैं इसलिए वे पांच क़िस्तों में ये राशि चुकाएंगे। उन्होंने अपने निजी बैंक खाते से लगातार पांच महीनों तक पंजाब सरकार के लिए पांच सौ रुपए के चेक काटे और इस तरह पूरी राशि का भुगतान किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें