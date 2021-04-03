पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज़िंदगी की किताब:सुरों के सम्राट थे पंडित जसराज, कई कलाकार कहते थे उनके गले में ईश्वर का वास है

सुनीता बुद्धिराजा3 घंटे पहले
  • पंडित जसराज ने भारतीय शास्त्रीय संगीत के संसार को अमूल्य पहचान दी। उनके हुनर का लोहा पूरी दुनिया मानती है। जसराज की विशिष्टता ही है कि जहां उन्होंने शास्त्रीयता का परचम फहराया, वहीं नए प्रयोगों की सुर-सृष्टि भी की।
  • संगीत-मर्मज्ञ, लेखिका और पंडित जी की क़रीबी कलाकार तथा शिष्या सुनीता बुद्धिराजा ने ‘अहा! ज़िंदगी’ से पंडित जसराज के जीवन के विविध पहलुओं और उनकी जीवन यात्रा पर विस्तृत बातचीत की...
  • प्रस्तुत संवादनामा में कालचक्र की निरंतरता नहीं है, बल्कि श्रद्धा-सिंचित स्मृतियों का बेतरतीब और भीना कोरस है। ज़िंदगी की किताब में कई क़िस्से शामिल हैं, जिनके सहारे सरगम का यह सफ़र आगे बढ़ता हैै...

साल 1930 में हिसार पंजाब का हिस्सा हुआ करता था (अब हरियाणा में है)। इसी साल की 28 जनवरी को हिसार के पीली मंदौरी गांव में जन्मे जसराज बहुत छोटे थे, तभी पिता पंडित मोतीराम का निधन हो गया था। नौ भाई-बहनों में जसराज का स्थान नाैवां रहा। यूं, उनके जन्म के बाद और पहले कुछ और संतानें भी हुईं, लेकिन सब असमय काल-कवलित हो गईं। ढेर सारे भाई-बहनों के बीच जसराज का बचपन विविधता-जीवंतता से भरपूर था।

नत्थू-चिमन व बेतिया में गायकी
जसराज जी के ख़ानदान में संगीत की बहुमूल्य परम्परा रही है। कैसे, आइए जानते हैं- मेवाती घराने के प्रवर्तक उस्ताद घग्गे नज़ीर ख़ान साहब बड़े गायक थे। वे जसराज के पिता मोतीराम की नानी पार्वती देवी के राखीबंद भाई भी थे।

नानी जी ने कभी ख़ान की ख़ास मदद की होगी, इसकी वजह से दोनों के बीच आत्मीय सम्बंध बन गया, जो संगीत की रसधार के रूप में जसराज की पीढ़ी-दर-पीढ़ी प्रवाहित हो रहा है।

घग्गे नज़ीर ख़ान साहब ने पार्वती से कहा था कि मैं तुम्हें और कुछ तो नहीं दे सकता, लेकिन अपनी संतानें मुझे दे दो। मैं उन्हें गाना सिखाऊंगा।

वे अपने वादे पर पूरी तरह खरे साबित हुए। पार्वती के बेटों- नत्थू लाल और चिमन लाल को उन्होंने गायकी की बारीकियां सिखाईं। 12 साल तक संगीत का प्रशिक्षण लेने के बाद दोनों ने गुरु के आदेश पर घर के लिए विदा ली। रास्ते में बेतिया में रुके। इन भाइयों ने वहां गायकी की कई अनोखी प्रस्तुतियां दीं।

उन दिनों गायक और कलाकार राजा-महाराजाओं के प्रभाव और प्रश्रय में ही पुष्पित-पल्लवित हुआ करते थे। नत्थू और चिमन भी बेतिया में ठहर गए। उनकी गायकी को संगीत प्रेमियों ने ख़ूब सराहा। दोनों चाहते थे कि किसी तरह महाराजा के सामने प्रस्तुति का अवसर मिल जाए, लेकिन ऐसा होना आसान नहीं था। ख़ूबसूरत इत्तेफ़ाक़ ये रहा कि एक दिन रियाज़ करते वक़्त उनकी आवाज़ महाराजा के कानों तक पहुंच गई। उन्होंने दोनों भाइयों को बुलवा भेजा। कहा कि अब बेतिया में ही रुकिए। जमकर गायन कीजिए और दरबार के राजगायक बन जाइए। चिमन-नत्थू की ख़ुशी का ठिकाना न रहा।

हालांकि अपने मनोभाव छुपाते हुए बड़े भाई ने कहा कि पहले हमें मां की इजाज़त लेनी होगी। वे तैयार हो गईं तो हम उन्हें भी बेतिया ले आएंगे। वे घर पहुंचे और मां को सारा हाल कह सुनाया।

मां को ये प्रस्ताव स्वीकार करने लायक़ नहीं लगा। उन्होंने एतराज़ ज़ाहिर किया। मां बोलीं- बेतिया का राजगायक बनना अपनी कला का व्यापार करना होगा।

उन्होंने आंगन में बंधी गाय की क़सम दिला दी कि कि नत्थू-चिमन अपनी कला को नि:स्वार्थ भाव से संगीत के जिज्ञासुओं के बीच प्रसारित करेंगे। नत्थू-चिमन के लिए मुश्किल लम्हा था, लेकिन मां की बात टालना मुमकिन न था। ‘हमने इतनी मेहनत से संगीत की तालीम हासिल की, फिर भी कला का प्रचार-प्रसार नहीं कर पाए…। इस दु:ख में चिमन ने बिस्तर पकड़ लिया और बीमार रहने लगे। कुछ अरसे बाद उनका निधन हो गया। नत्थू ज़रूर छोटी-मोटी प्रस्तुतियां देकर मन बहलाव करते रहे।

सुरीली रवायत का सिलसिला जारी
कुछ दिन बाद नत्थू लाल अपनी बहन के घर आए। बहन, यानी पंडित मोतीराम की मां। उन्होंने बहन से कहा कि मोतीराम को हमारे साथ भेज दो। मां ने तो गाना गाने से मना कर दिया, लेकिन मैं अपने भांजे को गायकी ज़रूर सिखाऊंगा।

ग़ौर करें तो ख़ानदान की सुरीली रवायत की दास्तान आंखों के सामने उभर आएगी। पहले घग्गे नज़ीर ख़ान साहब ने अपने भांजों को संगीत सिखाया और अब नत्थू भी यही करने वाले थे। नत्थू लाल मोतीराम को गुरुमंत्र तो देते, लेकिन ऐसा करने के लिए दोनों गांव के बाहरी इलाक़े में चले जाते, ताकि उनकी आवाज़, किसी ग़ैर, ख़ासकर मां के कानों तक न पहुंचे।

मां ने कला के व्यवसायीकरण के लिए मना किया था- लोक प्रदर्शन के अवसर गिने-चुने थे, ऐसे में संगीत सिर्फ़ स्वांतः सुखाय रह गया था।

पूरे ख़ानदान का संगीत सिलसिला ख़ासा दिलचस्प है। नत्थू लाल ने भांजे मोतीराम को सात साल प्रशिक्षण दिया। मोतीराम ने ज्ञान की सौगात भाई ज्योतिराम तक पहुंचाई। ज्योति को नत्थू का सीधा साथ भी मिला।

मोतीराम के चार पुत्र थे- मणिराम (जसराज जी के सबसे बड़े भाई), प्रताप नारायण, जसराज और राजाराम। राजाराम राजस्थानी लोकसंगीत के गायक थे। उनका कम उम्र में देहांत हो गया था।

बताने वाली बात ये कि पंडित जसराज जब काफ़ी छोटे थे, तब से ही पिता और भाई के साथ विभिन्न स्थानों पर आते-जाते रहते थे। जीवन में बड़ा मोड़ कुछ यूं आया कि एक बेटी के विवाह के बाद मोतीराम वर्धा जाकर अपने अभिन्न मित्र शंकर राव मेघे के पास रहने लगे। ये भी नहीं सोचा कि घर कैसे चलेगा। तब तक जसराज आदि भाई अपनी मां के साथ ही रहते थे।

दरअसल, वर्धा में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का दौर शुरू हो गया था और मोतीराम का मन वहां रमने लगा था। कुछ वक़्त बाद उन्हें घर-परिवार की याद आई, तब उन्होंने पत्नी के नाम पत्र लिखा कि तुम सब भी यहीं आ जाओ। उनकी पत्नी ने घर में बचा-खुचा क़ीमती सामान पटवारी के पास सुरक्षित रखा और सपरिवार वर्धा चली आईं।

मोतीराम के एक और मित्र कृष्ण बहादुर हैदराबाद के निज़ाम के प्रधानमंत्री थे। उन्होंने मोतीराम से कहा कि तुम हैदराबाद आकर शाही परिवार से जुड़ जाओ। मोतीराम ने ऐसा ही किया। वे सब 1934 के मध्य में हैदराबाद आ गए। 30 नवम्बर, 1934 के दिन पंडित मोतीराम को राज्य-गायक की उपाधि मिलने वाली थी, किंतु विधि का विधान देखिए कि भोर के प्रहर में उनका निधन हो गया।

अब पूरे परिवार के भरण-पोषण की ज़िम्मेदारी मणिराम के नाज़ुक कंधों पर आ गई।

ले लो, शादी के लड्‌डू खाओ
पंडित जसराज को छुटपन की बहुत-सी बातें याद नहीं थीं, लेकिन भाई मणिराम की शादी से जुड़ी एक घटना उन्हें अक्सर गुदगुदाती थी।

हुआ कुछ यूं था कि मणिराम की शादी तय हो गई। किसी ने जसराज को यह ख़बर सुनाई कि मणिराम का तो गठबंधन होने वाला है और तुम यूं ही रह गए। जसराज और उनके चचेरे भाई पूरणचंद्र ख़ूब रोने लगे कि हम भी शादी लेंगे। जब ज़्यादा चीख़-पुकार हुई तो दोनों बच्चों को लड्डू थमा दिए गए कि लो खाओ। यही है शादी। उन्होंने गपागप लड्डू खा लिए और फिर कहने लगे कि लो! हमने शादी खा ली।

मणिराम के साथ जसराज का पिता-पुत्र जैसा सम्बंध था।

माइक चूस लेगा आपकी मीठी आवाज़
उस समय लोगों के आपसी सम्बंधों का रसायन निश्छलता से लबालब था। जसराज के पिता मोतीराम भी सरल और मासूम इंसान थे। मोतीराम को हैदराबाद रेडियो स्टेशन की शुरुआत के समय स्थानीय डायरेक्टर जयपाल रेड्डी ने गाने के लिए बुलाया।

मोतीराम जी ने इससे पहले कभी माइक नहीं देखा था। उन्होंने पूछा कि ये क्या है? जयपाल रेड्डी ने हंसते हुए कहा कि ये एक ऐसा यंत्र है, जो आपकी आवाज़ चूस कर पूरे हैदराबाद तक पहुंचा देगा। मोतीराम जी चौंक गए, बोले- ये तो बहुत ख़तरनाक है भाई। मैं नहीं गाऊंगा। अगर आवाज़ ही चली गई तो आगे क्या करूंगा?

बाद में यही रेड्डी अहमदाबाद केंद्र के निदेशक बने। उस समय तक आकाशवाणी केंद्र की फ्रीक्वेंसी काफ़ी बढ़ गई थी। सप्ताह में संगीत के कई कार्यक्रम होने लगे थे। रेड्डी ने उस दौर में मणिराम को भी लगातार गायन के लिए बुलाया। तब तक जसराज तबले पर संगत देने लगे थे। उनके नन्हे हाथ तबले पर सध गए थे। पलुस्कर, रवि शंकर, कुमार गंधर्व सरीखे कलाकारों के साथ उन्होंने संगत की। 1944 में सब साणंद आ गए।

पान में सिंदूर, ख़ामोश हुए सुर
एक ओर जहां ज़्यादातर कलाकार निश्छल और समर्पित थे, वहीं कुछ के अंदर ईर्ष्या का सैलाब भी उमड़ता था। ऐसे ही किसी इंसान ने मणिराम को पान में सिंदूर खिला दिया। देखते ही देखते मणिराम गाने में असमर्थ होते गए। आलम ये हो गया कि गायन के लिए स्टेरॉइड का इंजेक्शन या फिर इलेक्ट्रिक शॉक का सहारा लेना पड़ता। अहमदाबाद के एक संगीत प्रेमी और अधिवक्ता ढोलकिया ने एक बार उनसे कहा कि मणिराम जी, जितना मैंने आपको सुना है, उसके मुताबिक़ कह सकता हूं- आपकी आवाज़ पूर्व में काफ़ी अच्छी थी, लेकिन फ़िलहाल जो हाल है, उसमें आवाज़ एकदम ठहर गई है। क्या लगता है, सुरों से जूझते हुए आप किस तरह ज़िंदगी बसर कर पाएंगे? मणिराम ने कहा कि जो कुछ हो, मुझ और कोई काम नहीं आता। इसी फ़न के सहारे जीवन काटना है।

ढोलकिया ने कहा कि बात तो आप सही कह रहे हैं। अच्छा, मैं साणंद के महाराजा जयवंत सिंह वाघेला के नाम एक पत्र लिख रहा हूं। वे मां काली के भक्त हैं। मुझे विश्वास है कि वे साधना के बल पर आपकी आवाज़ लौटा लाएंगे। आप उनके पास जाइए। मणिराम ने उनके निर्देश पर अमल किया। वे जसराज के साथ साणंद चले आए। जब वाघेला ने बाक़ी परिवार के बारे में पूछा, तब उन्होंने जवाब दिया कि परिवार के अन्य सदस्य हैदराबाद-अहमदाबाद में हैं। बापू साहब यानी वाघेला के आदेश पर वे बाक़ी लोगों को भी साथ ले आए।

कहते हैं, सर्दियों के दिन थे। एक शाम बापू साहब ने मणिराम को बुलाया और कहा कि आज आपकी आवाज़ लौट आएगी। ऐसा कीजिए कि रात बारह बजे स्नान कर मंदिर में आ जाइएगा। मणिराम ठंडे पानी से स्नान किया करते थे। किसी तरह सर्दी में कांपते हुए वे मंदिर पहुंचे। बापू साहब ने अगला आदेश दिया- गायन शुरू कीजिए। वे थर-थर कर रहे थे, फिर भी पिता की एक रचना- गले भुजंग भस्म अंग शंकर अनुरागी- गुनगुनाने की कोशिश की।

पहले-पहल रूंधी-रुकी आवाज़ आई, फिर धीरे-धीरे सुरों का सोता खुलने लगा। सुबह तक मणिराम का कंठ फिर फूट चुका था। कोई उनका गायन सुनकर कह तक नहीं सकता था कि इस शख़्स की ज़िंदगी कुछ अरसा पहले ख़ामोशी में घिर चुकी थी। सैकड़ों लोग प्रत्यक्षदर्शी थे- तब तक किशोरावस्था में दाख़िल हो चुके जसराज भी। साल 1944 के बाद फिर कभी मणिराम की आवाज़ पर रत्ती भर असर नहीं पड़ा।

देवी भगवती के पवित्र स्नेह के आगे मणिराम नतमस्तक हो गए। उन्होंने बापू साहब से निवेदन किया कि कोई देवी गीत रचें, जिसे मणिराम स्वर देंगे। बापू ने ऐसा ही किया। किसी सिग्नेचर ट्यून की तरह ही मेवाती घराने का ये मशहूर गाना है- माता कालिका।

कालीघाट में माता कालिका की गूंज
कुछ समय बाद सबके वक़्त और भाग्य ने फिर करवट ली। कालांतर में सौराष्ट्र में साणंद के साम्राज्य का विलय होने लगा, तब महाराजा ने गायक परिवार से कहा कि कलकत्ता चले जाइए और वहीं बसेरा तलाशिए। यहां निबाह में थोड़ी दिक़्क़त होगी।

मणिराम और जसराज कलकत्ता चले तो आए, लेकिन उनके पास रहने की जगह नहीं थी। आख़िरकार, उन्होंने कालीघाट मंदिर के लम्बे-से गलियारे में शरण ली।

दिन में मणिराम माता कालिका की तान लेते, जसराज तबला बजाते और उनके गायन-वादन पर मुग्ध लोग थोड़े-बहुत पैसेे भेंट में दे देते। किसी तरह दो जून की रोटी का जुगाड़ हुआ। यहीं पर उनका कलकत्ता के सम्भ्रांत-प्रतिष्ठित परिवारों से परिचय हुआ- मारवाड़ी समाज के धनिक- बिरला, मूंदड़ा, जालान आदि।

चूंकि, इन सभी गुणग्राही और रसिक लोगों के यहां संगीत सीखने की परम्परा थी, इसलिए दोनों को प्रशिक्षण देने का मौक़ा भी मिलने लगा। कलकत्ता के संगीत श्यामला विद्यालय में दोनों भाइयों को नौकरी मिल गई।

मणिराम बीच-बीच में सरस्वती म्यूज़िक कॉलेज में कक्षाएं लेने जाते थे। वहां के ऑल इंडिया रेडियो केंद्र में बहुत-से कलाकार प्रस्तुतियां देने आते थे। यहीं कुमार गंधर्व और मणिराम के बीच सम्पर्क गहराया।

कुमार काे जसराज के तबला वादन ने मुग्ध कर दिया था। एक बार उन्होंने मणिराम से निवेदन किया- मैं लाहौर में एक कार्यक्रम दोने वाला हूं और चाहता हूं कि जसराज संगत करें। यहीं कुछ ऐसा हुआ, जिससे जसराज की कला साधना का रास्ता नई दिशा मेें मुड़ गया।

तुम चमड़ा पीटते रहो जसराज
साल 1945 की बात है। लाहौर में भव्य संगीत कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें कुमार गंधर्व ने राग भीम पलाश पेश किया। अगली सुबह संगीत मर्मज्ञ अमरनाथ आए और कहने लगे कि हमारे बड़े ही ऐसी ग़लतियां करेंगे तो हम कहां जाएंगे। किसी ने सवाल किया कि ऐसी क्या ग़लती हो गई? अमरनाथ ने जवाब दिया कि कल पंडित जी ने भीम पलाश में धैवत पर सम रख दिया। ऐसा भी कहीं होता है?

जसराज बोले- मुझे कुछ अजीब ही लगा। गुरु गंधर्व ने अच्छी गायकी पेश की थी। अमरनाथ झल्ला गए। कहने लगे- जसराज, तुम मरा हुआ चमड़ा पीटते हो। तुम क्या जानो गाने-बजाने की बातें। तुम तो वही चमड़ा पीटते रहो। कहने की बात नहीं कि जसराज के मन में ये बात चुभ गई।

तीन दिन बाद फिर ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ। जन्माष्टमी के पर आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में उन्हें भाई मणिराम के साथ संगत करनी थी। इंतज़ाम देखने के लिए वे कार्यक्रम स्थल पर चले गए। उन्होंने देखा कि गायक के लिए तो मंच पर व्यवस्था है, लेकिन संगतकारों की ख़ातिर कोई इंतज़ाम नहीं किया गया है। उन्होंने पूछा कि संगत देने वाले हारमोनियम, तबला वादक को कहां बिठाएंंगे। कार्यक्रम आयोजक ने अक्खड़ तरीक़े से जवाब दिया- उत्थे खड्ड विच... यानी वहां गड्ढे में। जसराज ने कहा कि नहीं, तबला बजाने वाला तो गायक के साथ ही बैठता है...।

इस पर आयोजक ने तंज़ मिला जवाब दिया- तबलची की क्या हैसियत कि गायक के बग़ल बैठे। जसराज बाहर निकल आए और फूट-फूटकर रोने लगे।

मणिराम तक ख़बर पहुंची। वे आयोजन स्थल पर पहुंचे। जसराज से पूछा कि क्या हो गया? उन्होंने कहा कि अब से तबला नहीं बजाऊंगा। मणिराम ने उन्हें सांत्वना दी और फिर भाई की संकल्प शक्ति का सम्मान करते हुए कहा- तैयार हो जाओ। कल सुबह, नंदोत्सर के अवसर पर मैं तुम्हें गाना सिखाना शुरू करूंगा… और इस तरह जसराज की गायन यात्रा शुरू हुई।

जसराज ने ये संकल्प भी ले लिया कि जब तक ठीक-ठाक गाना नहीं सीख जाऊंगा, केश नहीं कटाऊंगा। इस पर उन्होंने अमल भी किया। छह साल तक उन्होंने बालों पर कैंची नहीं चलने दी।

साधक से सिद्ध होने की यात्रा

पंडित जसराज की संगीत साधना एक भक्त के साधक और सिद्ध होने की यात्रा है। चौबीस घंटे में वे महज़ पांच घंटे सोते और फिर स्नान-ध्यान-भोजन आदि के बाद सोलह घंटे तक रियाज़ करते। शुरुआती दिनों में भोर होते ही मां जसराज को जगा देतीं। कहतीं- उठो-गाओ। जसराज करवट लेकर फिर सो जाते। कभी बहाना बनाते कि आज गला या तबियत ख़राब है। दो-चार दिन बहाना चला, फिर मां ने कहा कि जैसा भी गला हो, तबियत भले बिगड़ी रहे, गाना तो पड़ेगा। आख़िरकार, विधिवत रियाज़ शुरू हुआ। उनके साथ मुकुंद, कृष्णकांत रोहतगी, लक्ष्मीनारायण जैसे दोस्त सुबह पांच से आठ बजे तक एक-एक राग की सरगम, अलंकार आदि सीखते। संस्कार में गाना था ही। जसराज जो कुछ एक बार सुन लेते, वो उन्हें याद रह जाता। बापू साहब वाघेला के पास भी साल में कई दफ़ा जाते। दशहरे के पहले की नवमी के मौक़े पर बापू जी का जन्म हुआ था। उस उपलक्ष्य में संगीत संध्या आयोजित होती। इसमें भी जसराज हिस्सा लेते थे। अब गायन अच्छा लगने लगा था, लेकिन बचपन में नींद से जागकर सुर सुनना किसे अच्छा लगेगा। पंडित जसराज के शब्दों में- तब कहां पता था कि ये ट्रेनिंग ही हो रही है। उस समय नींद प्यारी थी। गायन और साहित्य के संस्कार मुझमें पड़ रहे थे। महाराजा साहब के यहां तमाम चारण भी आया करते थे। उनकी पेशकश से छंदों की समझ विकसित हुई। चारण सुनाते- लड़ लड़ लड़ात, डर डर डरात, टर टर टरात आदि। बंदिशों के महत्व की समझ, रागों की पहचान वहीं विकसित हुई।

मेरी खोपड़ी सो गई थी...

इसके बहुत साल बाद की बात है। कलकत्ता प्रवास के दिनों की। एक बार बड़े भाई साहब परिवार समेत गांव चले गए। उन्होंने जसराज से कहा कि जब तक लौटकर न आऊं, मेरी ट्यूशन तुम लेते रहना।

जसराज को म्यूज़िक कॉन्सर्ट सुनना अच्छा लगता था। रात भर वे महफ़िलों में हिस्सा लेते, सुबह घर आकर थोड़ी देर आराम करते, फिर ट्यूशन लेने चले जाते। ऐसे ही नौ दिन बीत गए। एक रोज़ संगीत श्यामला में क्लास लेते समय उनका सिर फ़ायरप्लेस से लड़ते-लड़ते बचा। छात्राओं ने कहा- गुरु जी, आप बहुत थके दिखाई दे रहे हैं। घर चले जाइए। हम प्रधान गुरु तिवारी जी को नहीं बताएंगे कि आप क्लास छोड़कर गए हैं। जसराज कमरे पर लौट आए।

भतीजी योगाई से बोले- तुम खाना बनाओ। हम नहाकर आते हैं, फिर खाना खाकर आराम करेंगे।

घर के स्नानागार में एक हौदी थी। जसराज ने सोचा कि हौदी में नहाने से नींद ग़ायब हो जाएगी। हालांकि लेटते ही उन्हें गहरी नींद आ गई। जब देर तक वे बाहर नहीं आए, तब योगाई ने आवाज़ देनी शुरू कर दी। जसराज ने कोई जवाब नहीं दिया। वे होश में ही कहां थे। आख़िरकार, थोड़े चैतन्य हुए, तब दरवाज़ा खोलकर बाहर आए। योगाई को बताया- आज मेरी खोपड़ी सो गई थी। शाम को कॉन्सर्ट में नहीं गए। देर रात तक फिर सोते रहे।

इस शेर का गाना सुनना है...

उस ज़माने की ख़ास बात ये थी कि कलाकार एक-दूसरे की और उनकी ख़ूबियों की जमकर तारीफ़ भी किया करते थे। लोग समकालीनों को सुनने जाते थे और रेडियो पर भी सुना करते। आज की तरह नहीं कि रातो-रात क़ामयाब होने के शॉर्टकट तलाशे जाएं।

याद आता है कि एक दफ़ा किसी कार्यक्रम में जसराज हिस्सा लेने गए थे, जिसमें पंडित ओंकारनाथ ठाकुर प्रमुख गायक थे। उन्हें सुनने के लिए बड़े ग़ुलाम अली ख़ां, विजय बर्मन वग़ैरह भी पहुंचे थे। इसी दौरान ओंकारनाथ ठाकुर दर्शकों के बीच से होते हुए मंच के समक्ष आ गए। ये उनकी आदत ठहरी। ठाकुर बड़े ग़ुलाम अली ख़ान के कंधे पर हाथ रखकर वे बैठ गए और जसराज को सुनने लगे। ओंकारनाथ जी के एक सेवक ने उनके कान में कहा कि गुरु जी, ग्रीन रूम में चलिए। इसके बाद आपका ही गायन है। ठाकुर बोले- नहीं। मुझे पहले इस बच्चे का पूरा गाना सुनना है।

जसराज तो माइक पर गा रहे थे पर ठाकुर की बुलंद आवाज़ ऑडिटोरियम में बैठे दर्शकों ने सुनी। लोगों पर बहुत प्रभाव पड़ा। उन्होंने जसराज को पूरे मनोयोग के साथ सुना। ठाकुर ने भी यवनिका गिरने नहीं दी। वे मंच पर पहुंचे। जसराज से पूछा कि किसके बेटे हो? जसराज ने जवाब दिया- पंडित मोतीराम का। ठाकुर ने कहा- शेर के पुत्तर हो। कभी मुझसे आकर मिलना। उन दिनों काफ़ी कम कार्यक्रम होते थे, इसलिए कलाकार जहां भी जाते, लम्बे अरसे तक ठहर जाते।

इसी तरह के ठहरावों के बीच ठाकुर और जसराज की अंतरंगता बढ़ती गई। संगीत श्यामला के संयोजकों को जब इस सम्बंध के बारे में पता चला तो उन्होंने जसराज से कहा कि ठाकुर साहब को विद्यालय में आमंत्रित कीजिए। अपने सम्बोधन में उन्होंने कहा कि पंडित जसराज जी ने बुलाया, इसलिए आना पड़ा। जसराज गु़स्सा हो गए कि वैसे तो बेटा-बेटा कहते हैं और आज पंडित जी कहकर पुकार रहे हैं। बाद में ठाकुर ने समझाया कि मंच पर कौन-किसके बारे में क्या कह रहा है, ये महत्वपूर्ण बात है। एक कलाकार दूसरे की प्रतिष्ठा का ध्यान रखता है। यही मंच की गरिमा है।

आरज़ुओं का कोई छोर कहां है…
कई कलाकारों ने बार-बार कहा कि जसराज के गले में ईश्वर का वास है। बड़े गु़लाम अली ख़ां ने अपनी वृद्धावस्था में इच्छा व्यक्त की- मैं जसराज को शिष्य बनाना चाहता हूं। कलकत्ते में भी घर के सामने अली अकबर ख़ान रहते थे।

हैदराबाद का एक क़िस्सा भी मशहूर है। वे जिस वक़्त स्कूल के लिए निकलते थे, ठीक उसी समय एक बग्घी वहां से गुज़रती थी। दौड़ते-भागते जसराज बग्घी पर बस्ता रख देते और फिर गाड़ी के पीछे चलते हुए बाग़ में पहुंच जाते। बाग़ में बेगम अख़्तर का गाना बजता रहता था- दीवाना बनाना है तो दीवाना बना दे। एक रोज़ बग्घीवाले ने मुड़कर देखा तो कहने लगा- बग्घी के पीछे चोट्टा, और गाड़ी बढ़ा ले गया।

उस दिन के बाद जसराज की पढ़ाई पर ब्रेक लग गए।

जसराज पहले हनुमान भक्त थे, मंगलवार का व्रत रखते थे, फिर कृष्ण भक्त हो गए। विजय बर्मन की सलाह पर उन्होंने सूरदास के भजन ध्रुपद शैली में गाए। ये सिलसिला बम्बई का है। वे 1963 में ही यहां आ गए थे। 70 के दशक में उन्होंने कृष्ण भजन तैयार किए। जसराज एक कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेने बम्बई पहुंचे थे, यहीं वे भावी जीवनसाथी मधुरा जी से मिले, जो वी. शांताराम की पुत्री थीं।

देखो बॉल, जैसे भीमसेन की तान
मधुरा से मिलने से पहले एक बार फिर कलकत्ता की बात कर लें। एक दिलचस्प क़िस्सा याद आता है। एक बार जसराज कलकत्ता की किसी भीड़भाड़ भरी सड़क से गुज़र रहे थे। पास में ही फ़ुटबॉल का मैदान था, जहां कुछ लड़के खेल में मस्त-व्यस्त थे। किसी ने ज़ोरदार किक मारी, जिससे फ़ुटबॉल उछलकर सड़क तक आ गई। एक राहगीर उल्लास भरे स्वर में बोला, ‘देखो कितनी सुंदर बॉल, जैसे भीमसेन की तान।’ जसराज सम्मोहित हो गए, ये सोचकर कि कलकत्ता में ही ऐसी उपमा सम्भव है।

दे दो मधुरा अपने तीस रुपए
कार्यक्रमों के सिलसिले में जसराज से मधुरा की मुलाक़ात कई बार हो चुकी थी। पिता वी. शांताराम की फ़िल्म ‘स्त्री’ के डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन के सिलसिले में मधुरा और उनकी छोटी बहन चारुलता कलकत्ता गए थे। वहां जसराज से उनकी अंतरंगता और मज़बूत हो गई। दोनों एक कार्यक्रम पेश करने के लिए श्रीनगर भी गए। वहां से लौटकर मधुरा ने माता-पिता को संकेतों के ज़रिए बता दिया कि वे जसराज से विवाह करना चाहती हैं।

वी. शांताराम ने होने वाले दामाद की आर्थिक स्थिति की पड़ताल करने के लिहाज़ से कलकत्ता में अपने सम्पर्कों की मदद ली। रविप्रभा वर्मन से शांताराम के एक डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर ने सवाल किया कि जसराज कितना कमा लेते होंगे? जवाब मिला- यही कोई दो-ढाई सौ रुपए हर महीने। कमाई में और कितना इजाफ़ा हो सकता है- सवाल का जवाब बेहद दिलचस्प था- कमा तो हज़ारों सकते हैं, लेकिन काम नहीं किया तो कमाई कम भी हो सकती है। शांताराम को यह बात अच्छी लगी। उन्होंने जसराज और मधुरा के गठबंधन की बात तय कर ली।

जसराज को डर के मारे बुख़ार हो गया था कि न जाने क्या होगा। ख़ैर, अंत भला तो सब भला। कुछ अरसे बाद दोनों विवाह बंधन में बंध गए।

...मुम्बई आ गए मौसीक़ी के महाराज
मधुरा जी ने एक बार बताया था कि घर में न तो चूल्हा था और न ही हीटर। अंगीठी ज़रूर थी, जिसे जसराज बड़ी मुश्किल से जलाते और तब मधुरा उस पर खाना पकातीं। वे दिलदार इतने कि घर में कोई आता तो खाना खाए बिना जाने न पाता। एक बार मधुरा ने किसी तरह 30 रुपए इकट्ठा किए, वो भी जसराज ने मांग लिए और फिर तीन लोग पिक्चर देखने चले गए। मधुरा ने पैसे इसलिए जुटाए थे, ताकि बिजली का स्टोव ख़रीद सकें। वो भी हिचकॉक की एक फ़िल्म देखने में ख़र्च हो गए। कमरा एक ही था, घर में बाथरूम भी नहीं और लेक गार्डन के उस घर में एक ऐसा तक़रीबन जाम हो चुका हैंडपम्प लगा था, जिसे चलाना टेढ़ी खीर थी।

विवाह के तीन माह बाद वे प्रेग्नेंट हो गईं। संगीत श्यामला के तिवारी जी घर पर अनाज भिजवा देते तो कभी नीरजा जालान की दादी की ओर से मदद मिलती। मधुरा के शब्दों में- पंडित जी फ़ीस तो लेते नहीं थे। बस चालीस रुपए की तनख़्वाह का ही आसरा था। उन्हीं दिनों मधुरा जी के दादा का देहांत हो गया और उन्हें मायके जाना पड़ा। इसके बाद मधुरा जी वहीं रहने लगीं। कुछ वक़्त बाद पंडितजी भी मुम्बई आ गए।

मधुरा उनकी मैनेजर बन गईं। उन्होंने जसराज की प्रतिभा का समुचित प्रबंधन किया। उन्हें मैनेजमेंट का अद्‌भुत ज्ञान था। जसराज के करियर की गाड़ी चल निकली।

विनम्रता से ही निखरता है हुनर
जसराज का हुनर उन्हें वैश्विक स्तर का नायक बनाता है, वहीं सबकी ख़ूबियां स्वीकार करने का कौशल पंडित जी को वैविध्य से भरपूर कर देता है। वे थे तो मेवाती घराने के कलाकार, लेकिन अन्य सभी संगीत क़ुनबों के गुणों को उन्होंने ख़ुले हृदय से स्वीकार किया। उनके मन में सदैव सीखने का भाव था।

जसराज जानते थे कि जितना ही आप झुकेंगे, उतना ही आगे बढ़ते जाएंगे। शिव कुमार शर्मा ने एक बार कहा था कि कोई कलाकार जब बड़ा होता है तो लोग सिर झुकाकर उसका वंदन करने लगते हैं, वहीं कलाकार का सिर गर्व से तन जाता है। वो सोचने लगता है कि ऊंचा उठ गया। हालांकि तब वो अवनति की ओर बढ़ रहा होता है। तरक़्क़ी तो उसकी होती है, जिसका सिर विनम्रता से झुका रहता है।

ऐसी ही विनम्रता की मिसाल बेगम अख़्तर ने पेश की। वे बोलीं, अगर मेरी उम्र बहुत न बढ़ गई होती तो मैं जसराज से गाना सीखती। उस्ताद बिस्मिल्ला ख़ां ने कहा कि जसराज के गले में अल्लाह का वास है। सोचिए, इस क़दर विनम्रता अब कहां देखने को मिलती है।

पंडित जी ने अपनी दृष्टि की प्रखरता को बनाए रखा, लेकिन कभी कोई नई बात पता चली तो उसे सीखने से हिचके नहीं। गुण-ग्राहक जसराज ने अपने घराने की विशिष्टता को क्लिष्ट और जटिल नहीं होने दिया। पंडित जी के परिवार में ऐसे भी कलाकार हुए हैं, जिन्हें चार सौ शुद्ध राग आते थे। इस सम्पदा को जसराज ने और अधिक समृद्ध किया।

हां, ये भी सही है कि कई बार अधिक सुनने से मौलिक विचार से भटक जाने का आंशिक ख़तरा तो होता है। एक बार एक कार्यक्रम में जसराज ने किसी गायक का गाना तल्लीन होकर सुन लिया। उनके बाद जसराज ने गायन किया, जिसमें पहले वाले गायक का असर साफ़ दिख रहा था।

अगले दिन उस्ताद हफ़ीज़ अहमद ख़ां ने जसराज से कहा कि इतना डूबकर मत सुना करो कि किसी और की छाप तुम पर नज़र आए। लोग तुम्हारी विशिष्ट शैली पसंद करते हैं। वो मौलिक रहे।

वैसे, ऐसा कम बार ही हुआ। उन्होंने अलग-अलग घरानों की ख़ूबियों को एक तार में बांधकर पेश किया। जसराज की विशिष्टताओं का बयान करना मुश्किल काम है। अमीर ख़ां साहब का ठहराव, किशोरी बाई अमोनकर के गायन की आर्द्रता, कुमार गंधर्व की तानकारी, ख़ुद पंडित जी की ध्रुपद वाली बोलतान- जसराज के गायन में ये सब एक साथ महसूस किया जा सकता है। वे हर कलाकार को देवपुरुष ही मानते थे।

इनाम की इच्छा नहीं, लेकिन...
पंडित जसराज को देश का सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान भारत रत्न देने की मांग अक्सर होती रही है। उन्हें 2009 में पद्म विभूषण मिला था। हालांकि उन्होंने स्वयं कभी इच्छा ज़ाहिर नहीं की। एक बार इतना ज़रूर कहा कि कौन भारत का रत्न बनना नहीं चाहेगा, लेकिन सबसे पहले अपने काम पर फ़ोकस करना आवश्यक है।

बता दें कि जसराज ने सिख गुरु नानक देव जी पर आधारित फ़िल्म नानक शाह फकीर में शबद गाए हैं। वे कहते थे कि गुरु के साथ एक पवित्र रिश्ता बना पाना बहुत नसीब की बात है। वे 1938 में पहली बार नांदेड़ के गुरुद्वारे में गए थे, तब से महसूस करते थे कि सिख गुरुओं से उनका आत्मिक सम्बंध स्थापित हो गया है।

पंडित जसराज की अधिकृत जीवनीकार सुनीता बुद्धिराजा से चण्डीदत्त शुक्ल का आत्मिक संवाद

