आगामी अतीत:51 प्रकाश वर्ष दूर स्थित ग्रह से आए रेडियो संकेत, वैज्ञानिकों का मत कि ये एलियंस के संकेत भी हो सकते हैं

प्रमोद भार्गव3 घंटे पहले
  • वैज्ञानिकों के अंतरराष्ट्रीय दल ने पहली बार सौरमंडल के बाहर स्थित किसी ग्रह से आने वाले रेडियो संकेतों का पता लगाया है। ये रेडियो संकेत 51 प्रकाश-वर्ष दूर स्थित एक ग्रह से आए हैं।
  • नीदरलैंड स्थित रेडियो दूरबीन से वैज्ञानिकों ने कम आवृत्ति का प्रयोग कर ‘ताऊ बूट्स तारे’ से आ रहे इन संकेतों को पकड़ा है। इसके निकट गैस से बना ‘गर्म बृहस्पति’ ग्रह परिक्रमा कर रहा है।

जर्नल ‘एस्ट्रोनॉमी एंड एस्ट्रोफ़िजिक्स’ में प्रकाशित एक शोध-पत्र में बताया गया है कि ताऊ बूट्स ग्रह प्रणाली से उत्सर्जित हो रहे रेडियो संकेतों का पता चला है। अनुमान है कि ये संकेत विशेष चुम्बकीय क्षेत्र की वजह से निकल रहे हैं। कॉर्नेल यूनिवर्सिटी के शोधार्थी जैक डी. टर्नर ने कहा है कि हमने पहली बार सौरमंडल के बाहरी ग्रह का रेडियो संकेत पकड़ा है। यदि ताऊ बूट्स ग्रह प्रणाली की पुष्टि हो जाती है तो ये रेडियो संकेत सौरमंडल के बाहर मौजूद ग्रहों का पता लगाने का नया मार्ग खोल देंगे।

इससे इन ग्रहों की बनावट और यहां के वायुमंडल के गुण-दोषों का पता लगाने में भी मदद मिलेगी। साथ ही तारे और उसका चक्कर लगा रहे ग्रहों के भौतिक सम्बंध भी समझने में सुविधा होगी। इन संकेतों से उम्मीद बंधी है कि ब्रह्माण्ड में पृथ्वी से चालीस से लेकर सौ प्रकाशवर्ष की दूरी पर जो ग्रह उपस्थित हैं, उनकी जानकारी प्राप्त करने में आसानी होगी।

अंतरिक्ष से आने वाले रेडियो संकेत वैज्ञानिकों के लिए विस्मय का कारण बने हुए हैं। एक साल पहले वैज्ञानिकों ने पहली बार किसी ऐसे रेडियो संकेत को सुना, जो एक निश्चित अवधि के अंदर बार-बार आ रहे थे। वैज्ञानिकों ने इसे ‘फ़ास्ट रेडियो बर्स्ट’ (एफ़आरबी) यानी ‘तीव्र रेडियो प्रस्फोट’ नाम दिया है। ब्रिटिश कोलम्बिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया नेशनल साइंस ऑर्गेनाइजेशन में ये प्रयोग चल रहे हैं। यह संकेत 16.35 दिन में मिल रहा है।

10 सेकंड तक मिलते रहने वाले इस संकेत के साथ दो चीजें अनूठी हैं। एक तो अंतरिक्ष से आने वाला यह पहला ऐसा रेडियो संकेत है, जिसकी एक निश्चित अवधि के बाद पुनरावृत्ति हो रही है। दूसरे, यह अंतरिक्ष के बाहरी भाग में स्थित किसी स्रोत से आ रहा है, जो धरती के बहुत क़रीब है।

हालांकि 1972 में पहला रेडियो संकेत मिलने का दावा रूसी अख़बार ‘प्रावदा’ ने किया था। उसके बाद मिलने वाले पांच ऐसे संकेत हैं, जिन्हें बाक़ायदा रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। पहला, वाओ नामक संकेत 72 सेकंड तक मिला था। दूसरा, एसएचजीबी-0$40ए संकेत है। तीसरा, एचडी-164595 रेडियो संकेत सूर्य के पास स्थित किसी सितारे से आया था। चौथे रेडियो संकेत को कॉस्मिक रॉर अर्थात अंतरिक्ष की दहाड़ नाम दिया गया है।

पांचवां संकेत एफ़आरबी 180924, छठा एफ़आरबी 180916 और सातवां एफ़आरबी 190523 है। दो अन्य संकेत भी मिले हैं, जो एफ़आरबी की कड़ियों में ही गिने गए हैं।

अंतरिक्ष की एक विलक्षणता यह है कि वहां हवा नहीं होती है। इसलिए ध्वनि अर्थात आवाज़ एक स्थान से दूसरे स्थान तक नहीं जाती है। लेकिन तरंगें आ-जा सकती हैं। इसलिए इन ध्वनि संकेतों के पीछे यह संभावना भी वैज्ञानिक मानते हैं कि कहीं ये संकेत एलियन तो नहीं भेज रहे हैं!

एफ़आरबी की पहचान 2007 में खगोलविज्ञानी डंकन लोरीमर एवं डेविड नारकेविक ने पल्सरों के अध्ययन के दौरान की थी। इस वजह से इन्हें ‘लोरीमर प्रस्फोट’ भी कहा जाता है।

अब तक वैज्ञानिकों ने दो तरह के एफ़आरबी का पता लगाया है। एक तो वे एफ़आरबी हैं, जिनसे एक ही बार रेडियो संकेत छोड़ा जाता है और दूसरे वह हैं, जो बार-बार अपने स्रोत से छोड़े जाते हैं। वैज्ञानिक टेवनी ने 2020 में बार-बार आने वाले रेडियो संकेत का नाम एफ़आरबी-180916 दिया है।

इस संकेत के विश्वसनीय स्रोत का फिलहाल पता नहीं चला है। नतीजतन कुछ वैज्ञानिकों का मानना है कि ब्लैक होल से यह संकेत आता है। ऐसा अनुमान है कि जिस स्रोत से यह संकेत निकलता है, वह अपने अक्ष पर 16.35 दिनों में एक बार घूमता होगा। इसलिए प्रत्येक 16.35 दिन में यह संकेत मिल रहा है।

वहीं कुछ वैज्ञानिक इसके एलियन से सम्बंध होने की भी संभावना जता रहे हैं। उनका मानना है कि एलियन की ओर से ये संकेत पृथ्वी पर भेजे जा रहे हैं। वैज्ञानिकों का अंदाज़ है कि एफ़आरबी धरती से 50 करोड़ प्रकाश वर्ष दूर स्थित तारामंडल के बाहरी हिस्से से आता है।

सितम्बर 2018 से अक्टूबर 2019 के बीच वैज्ञानिकों ने रेडियाे दूरबीन से एफ़आरबी की निगरानी करने पर पाया कि ये संकेत लगातार चार दिनों तक अनुभव किए जाते हैं और फिर 12 दिन तक ग़ायब रहते हैं। इस तरह 16.35 दिनों की अवधि के बाद ये संकेत फिर लौट आते हैं। कुछ वैज्ञानिक इन्हें धूमकेतुओं से उत्सर्जित होना भी मान रहे हैं।

यदि इन संकेतों का स्रोत एलियन अर्थात पराग्रही हैं तो यह मानना स्वाभाविक है कि ब्रह्माण्ड के असीम विस्तार में पृथ्वी के अलावा भी जीवन है। यूएफ़ओ के आ रहे चित्रों, विज्ञान-कथाओं व फ़िल्मों ने एलियंस की एक काल्पनिक छवि हमारी स्मृति में उकेर दी है। इनके अस्तित्व और मानव सभ्यता पर इसके प्रभाव को लेकर शोध निरंतर जारी हैं।

प्रसिद्ध वैज्ञानिक स्टीफ़न हॉकिंग ने एलियंस से सम्पर्क नहीं करने की चेतावनी दी थी। उन्होंने इन्हें पृथ्वी निवासी मानव अस्तित्व के लिए बड़ा ख़तरा बताया था। उनकी शंका थी कि एलियंस हमसे बेहतर तकनीक वाले जीव हो सकते हैं। हालांकि कई वैज्ञानिकों ने इस आशंका को निर्मूल बताया है।

हालांकि कई जीवविज्ञानियों का मानना तो यहां तक है कि अतीत में सुदूर ग्रहों से पारलौकिक प्राणी पृथ्वी पर आए थे और उन्होंने ही पृथ्वीवासी मनुष्य को सभ्य होने का रास्ता दिखाया था। अपनी मृत्यु से कुछ समय पहले प्राध्यापक चार्ल्स हैपगुड से आइंस्टीन ने कहा था, ‘मैं यह मानने को तैयार हूं कि प्रागैतिहासिक काल में ग्रहों के वासी पृथ्वी पर आए थे।’ पराग्रही प्राणियों के अध्ययन क्षेत्र में नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता डॉ. फ्रांसिस क्रिक और लेस्त्री ऑर्गल नाम के दो वैज्ञानिकों का अभिमत है कि ‘जीवन की उत्पत्ति पृथ्वी पर नहीं हुई।

आज से अरबों वर्ष पूर्व, हमारी आकाशगंगा में स्थित किसी सभ्य ग्रह से शैवाल अथवा सूक्ष्मजीवों से भरा कोई अंतरिक्ष यान पृथ्वी पर आया होगा और पृथ्वी पर जीवन की उत्पत्ति और सभ्यता का विकास करके अपने ग्रह पर वापस लौट गया होगा।’ रॉकेट के आविष्कारक हरर्मन हावर्थ ने अपने एक भाषण में कहा था, ‘यह सम्भावना कि पृथ्वी पर कभी अन्य ग्रहवासियों का आगमन हुआ था, मुझे असत्य व अविश्वसनीय नहीं लगती है।’

इसी क्रम में प्रसिद्ध वैज्ञानिक कार्ल सागन ने कहा था कि ‘अन्य ग्रहों पर जीवन है या नहीं, इस खोज की शुरुआत हमें पृथ्वी पर से ही करनी होगी, क्योंकि पृथ्वी पर अन्य ग्रहों पर जीवन के अनेक बोलते प्रमाण हैं।’

ब्रितानी वैज्ञानिक जॉन केज ने स्वीकारा है कि ग्रहों से पृथ्वी पर आने वाले प्राणी वास्तव में दूरस्थ ग्रहों के ऐसे संज्ञावान प्राणी हैं, जिनकी रचना ऋणात्मक विद्युत से हुई है। वे मानव निर्मित सजीव पदार्थों के किसी भी वर्ग में नहीं आते। जब कभी उनमें विद्युत ऊर्जा अधिक हो जाती है, तो वे अतिरिक्त ऊर्जा को विसर्जित करने पृथ्वी पर आ जाते हैं। इस प्रक्रिया के दौरान वे नाना रंग, रूप और आकार धारण करते हैं।

नासा में भारतीय वैज्ञानिक रहे डॉ. राम सिन्हा ने कहा था कि अंतरिक्ष की खोज से सम्बंधित वैज्ञानिक अब यह मानते जा रहे हैं कि अतीत में सभ्य ग्रहों के समृद्धशाली व तकनीक से सम्पन्न लोग पृथ्वी पर आ चुके हैं। उन्होंने पृथ्वी और अन्य अविकसित ग्रहों से लगातार सम्पर्क बनाए रखने के लिए अंतरिक्ष में कहीं अपना ठिकाना भी बना रखा है।

