सवाल-सिलिसला:रजत कपूर : मुझे कभी दौलत-शोहरत की चाह नहीं रही, बस यही सोचा कि अगली फिल्म कैसे बनाना है

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आप चुभने वाली बातें भी आसानी से कह देते हैं! ये शैली कितने अरसे में विकसित हुई ?

अपनी अलहदा शैली तो अब भी तलाश रहा हूं। ये सही है कि जो कुछ कहता हूं, उसमें प्रामाणिकता होती है, लेकिन मैं असल में क्या हूं और किस तरह अपनी बात कहना चाहता हूं, इसकी खोज अब भी जारी है।

कहानियों के किरदार कहां मिलते हैं?

कहां से आते हैं, ये नहीं जानता, लेकिन कैरेक्टर अक्सर मुझे ख़ुद आवाज़ देकर बुलाते ज़रूर हैं। वो अपने आपको, आपसे लिखवा लेते हैं। ज़रूरी नहीं कि किरदार दिमाग़ में तुरंत स्पष्ट हो जाए, लेकिन वो ठहरा रहता है और मजबूर कर देता है कि वो किरदार को अमली जामा पहनाए।

कभी ऐसा हुआ कि स्क्रिप्ट लिखते समय किरदार पकड़ से बाहर निकल गया?

‘मिक्स्ड डबल्स’ लिखते हुए ऐसा हुआ था। फ़िल्म के मुताबिक, दो मैरिड कपल को एक एडवेंचर में हिस्सा लेना था, लेकिन कहानी उस मोड़ पर आकर ठहर गई, जहां लगा कि मालती ऐसा कुछ करने के लिए तैयार नहीं होगी। आख़िरकार, रास्ता तलाशना पड़ा। किरदार आपको अपने साथ ले जाते हैं। हम जब एक सीन लिखते हैं तो उससे दूसरे की सम्भावना निकलती है और फिर आगे तार मिलते जाते हैं।.

आपके किरदार शुरू में पूरी तरह नहीं खुलते!

हां, मैं उन्हें खुलने का वक़्त देता हूं। मेरे किरदार किताब की तरह हैं। पन्ने-दर-पन्ने खुलते हैं। सब कुछ पहले ही दृश्य से सामने आ जाएगा तो रुचि कहां बचेगी? कहानियां तो यूं भी दुनिया भर में छह-आठ ही हैं। उन्हें किस तरह नएपन के साथ पेश किया जाए, इसमें ही सारा कमाल छिपा है।

आपके लिए हंसी के क्या मायने हैं?

कॉमेडी, सैटायर, लाफ़्टर- हम सब इन शब्दों से हंसी की व्याख्या करते हैं, लेकिन ये तरीक़ा सही नहीं है, क्योंकि शब्दों से कोई बात समझ में नहीं आती। आप डिफ़ाइन करने जाते हैं और शब्दों के जाल में फंस जाते हैं, तो जो असल चीज़ है, वो नज़र से फिसल जाती है। मेरे लिए नाटकों और फ़िल्मों में कॉमेडी का ये मतलब तो है ही कि लोग खुलकर हंसें, लेकिन सबसे बड़ी चीज़ यह है कि हम जैसे हैं, उसको महसूस करते हुए हंसें। इससे ज़्यादा शुद्ध और कोई चीज़ नहीं है। मैं कभी-कभी अपनी पत्नी के नाम एक नोट लिखता हूं कि दुनिया की सबसे सुंदर आवाज़ों में तुम्हारी हंसी की आवाज़ है। हंसना तो एक क्रिया भर है, ख़ास चीज़ है- आनंद महसूस करना। अपने होने की ख़ुशी, अपने आसपास की चीज़ों की ख़ुशी, रिश्तों की ख़ुशी और इस ख़ुशी से पैदा होती हंसी- ये सबसे अनमोल होती है।

…वैसे, आपकी मुस्कान बेहद सरल और सच्ची है। इस निश्छलता को किस तरह बचाए रखा है?

मैं यही कहूंगा कि मन को निश्छल बनाए रखो तो हंसी और मुस्कान भी सरल बनी रहेगी। उसमें बनावट नज़र नहीं आएगी।

फिर भी, आप जिस इंडस्ट्री में हैं- वहां ग्लैमर, पैसा, संघर्ष, बाज़ार- सबकी दौड़ है, जद्दोजहद है!

सच बताऊं। ख़ुशक़िस्मती से मुझे कभी शोहरत या दौलत की चाहत नहीं रही, ऐसे में बनावटी बनने का दबाव ऊपर पड़ा ही नहीं। बस यही एक ललक रही कि अगली फ़िल्म कैसे बनानी है!

आपका चेहरा-मोहरा इतना अपमार्केट और अरबन है कि आपको किसान की भूमिका में देखने के बारे में सोचा नहीं जा सकता। क्या इसे अपनी लिमिटेशन मानेंगे?

ऐसा कभी-कभार होता है। जैसे सैफ़ अली ख़ान ने ओमकारा जैसी कुछ फ़िल्में की हों, लेकिन आप उन्हें किसान का रोल नहीं दे सकते। मैं कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर्स की समस्या समझता हूं, क्योंकि मैं ख़ुद कास्टिंग करता हूं, इसलिए ऐसे किरदार की उम्मीद भी नहीं करता, जो मुझ पर फ़िट ना होता हो। मैं इसको लेकर निश्चित नहीं हूं कि गांववाला बन पाऊंगा। ये सच है कि कैमरा आपके शरीर और स्वभाव को पहचान लेता है। उससे ज़्यादा झूठ बोलना सम्भव नहीं होता। जैसे शशि कपूर थे। वे पूरी तरह ‘अरबन’ थे। आप उन्हें मज़दूर और किसान जैसी भूमिकाओं में ‘एक्स्पेक्ट’ नहीं कर सकते। राजकपूर इस मामले में अपवाद हैं। वे शहरी लुक के बावजूद ‘जिस देश में गंगा बहती है’ वगै़रह के किरदार में ‘सच्चे’ दिखते हैं। ‘जागते रहो’ तो मील का पत्थर है। उस किरदार को देखकर हम स्तब्ध रह जाते हैं।

यूं भी, हर किरदार किसी ना किसी कलाकार की क़िस्मत में लिखा रहता है!

कह सकते हैं। जैसे मैं ‘आंखों देखी’ में चाचा का रोल नहीं करना चाहता था। जब कई अभिनेताओं से सम्पर्क साधने पर भी बात नहीं जमी तो मैंने ही वो किरदार किया। ऐसे ही ‘मिथ्या’ के मुख्य किरदार के लिए हम नसीरुद्दीन शाह को लेना चाहते थे, लेकिन फ़िल्म बनने में दस साल का वक़्त लग गया। ज़ाहिर है कि उन्हें कास्ट करना सम्भव नहीं रह गया।

बड़े प्रोडक्शन हाउस जब कंटेंट-ड्रिवेन फ़िल्मों को मौका दे रहे हैं, तब कितनी ख़ुशी होती है? ऐसा इसलिए कह रहा हूं, क्योंकि ऐसी छोटे बजट की फ़िल्मों को आप चलन मेें लाए हैं।

अच्छा तो लगता है। वैसे, ये सोचना सही नहीं है कि हर छोटी फ़िल्म अच्छी ही होगी, या फिर 300 करोड़ कमाने वाली पिक्चर ज़रूर शानदार बनी होगी। ऐसी धारणाएं बनाना ठीक नहीं है। मैं ये जानता हूं कि मुझे क्या पसंद है! मैं वैसी ही फ़िल्म बनाता हूं, क्योंकि बॉक्स ऑफ़िस पर सफलता या असफलता की कोई गारंटी नहीं ले सकता। ऐसे में वही पिक्चर बनाई जाए, जिस पर कम से कम आपको गर्व तो हो। एक वाक्य में कहूं तो मैं किसी और को अच्छी लगे, सिर्फ़ इसलिए कोई फ़िल्म नहीं बना सकता।

