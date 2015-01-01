पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

1. हर साल 21 नवम्बर को विश्व टेलीविज़न दिवस मनाया जाता है। इसी दिन वर्ष 1966 में संयुक्त राष्ट्र द्वारा पहला वर्ल्ड टेलीविज़न फोरम आयोजित किया गया था। टेलीविज़न के आविष्कार, इतिहास से लेकर अब तक के सफर को जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

21 नवम्बर विश्व टेलीविज़न दिवस के मौके पर, एक नजर 'टेलीविज़न' के इतिहास पर

2. ये बातें तो सभी जानते हैं कि पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू भारत के पहले प्रधानमंत्री थे, उन्हें बच्चों से बहुत लगाव था। लेकिन, नेहरूजी की ऐसी बहुत-सी बातें और किस्से हैं, जो अनकहे ही रह गए हैं। पं. नेहरू की जन्मतिथि के अवसर पर पाठकों के लिए पेश हैं, उनके जीवन के कुछ ऐसे ही अनकहे किस्से...

पं. नेहरू के जन्मदिवस के अवसर पर नेहरूजी की वो बातें और किस्से, जिससे आप भी हैं बेखबर

3. शहरी जीवन में अक्सर लोग मैदान की हरी-भरी घास से दूर हो जाते हैं। इमारतों में रहने वाले लोगों के पास फिर आर्टिफिशियल घास का ही विकल्प रह जाता है। शहरी जीवन में घास के महत्व को दर्शाता है ये लेख...

अज्ञेय की कविता ‘हरी घास पर क्षण भर आया’ दर्शाती हैं शहरी जीवन में घास का महत्व

4. कभी-कभी जिस बात से आपको ज़्यादा डर लगता हो, मुकद्दर आपकी क़िस्मत की लकीर को उसी सिरे से जोड़ देता है। ऐसे ही एक किस्से को बयां करता है ये लेख...

जीवन में डर का प्रवेश ज्यादातर किसी हादसे या दुर्घटना की वजह से होता है, इसे खुद पर हावी ना होने दें

5. कोरोना के चलते बच्चे पढ़ाई और मनोरंजन के लिए मोबाइल या कंप्यूटर का उपयोग करने पर मजबूर हैं। इसका असर बहुत घातक हो सकता है। जानें, क्या है इसका उपाय इस लेख में...

मोबाइल या कंप्यूटर का उपयोग कितना घातक है बच्चों के लिए? क्या हैं इसके उपाय

6. आपने कई तस्वीरें देखी होंगी, जो आधुनिक एप की मदद से तरह-तरह के भ्रम पैदा करती हैं। लेकिन, हम आपके लिए लाए हैं आंखों को धोखा देने वाली असली प्राकृतिक तस्वीरें, देखें इस लेख में...

आंखों को धोखा देने वाली ये तस्वीरें बताती हैं कि प्रकृति से बड़ा जादूगर कोई नहीं

7. आजकल बच्चे अकसर सिर झुकाए मोबाइल पर गेम खेलते दिखाई देते हैं। सड़क पर चलते हुए भी वो इन खेलों को खेलना बंद नहीं करते, फिर चाहे टकरा ही क्यों न जाएं। ऐसे में याद आते हैं बचपन के वो खेल जिन्हें हम गली-कूचों में, उछल-कूद मचाते खेला करते थे...

मोबाइल गेम्स के जमाने में याद आतें हैं बचपन के वो खेल 'कोड़ा दीवानशाही पीछे देखे मार खाई'

8. जिस तरह समय का कारवां अपनी गति-प्रगति के साथ चलता है, उसी तरह रेल के पहिए भी निरंतर गतिमान रहकर लोगों को उनकी मंज़िल तक पहुंचाते हैं। जानें, रेलगाड़ी से जुड़े कुछ रोचक तथ्य इस लेख में...

भारत के कई प्रांत तथा लोगों को जोड़ने का माध्यम बनी रेलगाड़ियों के कुछ रोचक तथ्य

9. भारत में अधिकतर लोगों का पसंदीदा भोजन दाल-भात या दाल-चावल है। दाल-भात के पीताम्बर-श्वेताम्बर संयोजन और तन्मयता पर यह लेख पाठकों को स्वादिष्ठ मालूम होगा।

कई लोगों के पसंदीदा भोजन में से एक है दाल-भात, बिना इसके है भोजन अधूरा

10. बाग़ बाज़ार नहीं होता, इसलिए अमरूद वहां से खरीदे नहीं जा सकते, चुराए ही जा सकते हैं। पढ़ें, दो बच्चों की बाग़ से अमरूद चुराने की ये कहानी...

बचपन की यादों को ताजा करती ये कहानी 'गुलाबी इच्छाएं'

