हमेशा क़ायम रहने वाली जवानी:वैज्ञानिक और शोधकर्ता खोजने के बहुत करीब हैं जवां उम्र की चाबी

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लम्बी उम्र और हमेशा क़ायम रहने वाली जवानी इंसान की दो पुरानी ख़्वाहिशें हैं।
  • इन ख़्वाहिशों के सूत्र जिन पिटारों में बंद हैं, वैज्ञानिक और शोधकर्ता उनकी तीन चाबियां खोजने के बहुत क़रीब पहुंच गए हैं।
  • कीड़ों और चूहों पर सफल प्रयोगों के बाद, अब उन्हें इंसानों पर दुहराए जाने की तैयारी है।

ढ़ापा-रोधी रिसर्च कई क्षेत्रों में चल रही है। एक नवीनतम रिसर्च में वैज्ञानिकों ने दीर्घायु से जुड़े कोशिकाओं के संकेत-प्रेषण मार्गों की पहचान की है। इस खोज से ज़्यादा प्रभावी बुढ़ापा-रोधी दवाएं विकसित करने में मदद मिलेगी। अमेरिका की एमडीआई बॉयोलॉजिकल लेबोरेटरी के वैज्ञानिकों ने कैलिफ़ोर्निया में नोवाटो स्थित बक इंस्टीट्यूट फ़ॉर रिसर्च ऑन एजिंग और चीन की नानजिंग यूनिवर्सिटी के वैज्ञानिकों के साथ मिलकर इन संकेत मार्गों का पता लगाया है। इन्हें ‘सिनर्जिस्टिक सेलुलर पाथवे’ भी कहा जाता है। ये संकेत मार्ग ‘सी.एलिगेंस’ नामक पारदर्शी नेमेटोड कीड़े के जीवनकाल में पांच गुना वृद्धि कर सकते हैं।

कीड़े ने दिखाया ‘मार्ग’

बुढ़ापा-रोधी रिसर्च में इस कीड़े का उपयोग एक मॉडल के रूप में होता है, क्योंकि इसके कई जीन मनुष्य के जीन्स से मिलते-जुलते हैं। इसका जीवनकाल औसतन तीन हफ़्ते का होता है। इसकी वजह से वैज्ञानिक स्वस्थ जीवनकाल में वृद्धि के लिए आनुवंशिक और पर्यावरणीय हस्तक्षेपों के प्रभावों का तत्काल आकलन कर सकते हैं। अध्ययन से जुड़े एक वैज्ञानिक का कहना है कि कीड़े के जीवनकाल में पांच गुना वृद्धि मनुष्य के 400 या 500 वर्ष तक ज़िंदा रहने के बराबर है। वैज्ञानिकों की रिसर्च मुख्य रूप से सी. एलिगेंस कीड़े में आयु-वृद्धि को नियंत्रित करने वाले दो प्रमुख संकेत-मार्गों पर आधारित है। ये संकेत मार्ग ‘संरक्षित’ होते हैं। इसका अर्थ यह हुआ कि ये विकास-क्रम के दौरान मनुष्यों को हस्तांतरित हुए हैं। वैज्ञानिक पिछले काफ़ी समय से कोशिकाओं के इन संकेत मार्गों पर गहन रिसर्च कर रहे हैं।

इन संकेत-मार्गों में फेरबदल करके स्वस्थ जीवनकाल में वृद्धि करने के लिए कई दवाएं विकसित की जा रही हैं। इन संकेत-मार्गों के सामूहिक प्रभावों की खोज से ज़्यादा कारगर बुढ़ापा-रोधी चिकित्सा विधियों का रास्ता खुल गया है। बक इंस्टीट्यूट के वैज्ञानिक पंकज कपाही ने कहा कि संकेत-मार्गों में सामूहिक रूप से होने वाली अंतर-क्रिया की खोज से मनुष्य का जीवनकाल बढ़ाने के लिए मिश्रित चिकित्सा विधियां अपनाई जा सकती हैं। सामूहिक अंतर-क्रिया ही एक बड़ा कारण है, जिसके चलते वैज्ञानिक लोगों में एक भी ऐसा जीन नहीं खोज पाए हैं जो उनके स्वस्थ दीर्घ जीवन के लिए ज़िम्मेदार हो।

अमृत जैसा प्रोटीन

हाल में ही किए गए एक अन्य अध्ययन में अमेरिका के वैज्ञानिकों ने दीर्घ जीवन में एक ख़ास प्रोटीन की भूमिका का पता लगाया है। एक अध्ययन के दौरान उन्होंने देखा कि कुछ कीड़े यदि पी 62 नामक प्रोटीन को अत्यधिक मात्रा में उत्पन्न करते हैं तो वे अधिक समय तक जीते हैं। यह प्रोटीन दरअसल कोशिका के विषाक्त प्रोटीनों को पहचान लेता है। सेनफ़र्ड बर्नहम प्रीबिस मेडिकल डिस्कवरी इंस्टीट्यूट के वैज्ञानिकों द्वारा की गई खोज का पूरा ब्योरा नेचर कम्युनिकेशंस पत्रिका में प्रकाशित हुआ है। इस खोज से अल्ज़ाइमर रोग जैसे आयु सम्बंधित विकारों का बेहतर इलाज खोजने में मदद मिल सकती है, जो विकृत प्रोटीनों के जमा होने से उत्पन्न होते हैं।

इंस्टीट्यूट में आयु-वृद्धि से सम्बंधित विभाग की प्रोफ़ेसर मालेन हेनसेन ने कहा कि हमारी रिसर्च से पता चलता है कि ‘ऑटोफ़ेगी’ प्रक्रिया को बढ़ावा देकर जीवनकाल में वृद्धि की जा सकती है। कोशिकाएं इस प्रक्रिया का इस्तेमाल अपने पुराने और क्षतिग्रस्त हिस्सों को रिसाइकल करने के लिए करती हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस रिसर्च से पहले हमें यह तो पता था कि ऑटोफ़ेगी प्रक्रिया का सम्बंध आयु-वृद्धि से है, लेकिन दीर्घ जीवन पर पी 62 प्रोटीन के प्रभाव के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं थी। वैज्ञानिक पहले यह सोचते थे कि कोशिका के स्तर पर रिसाइक्लिंग सभी अपशिष्ट उत्पादों पर लागू होती है।

हाल के वर्षों में रिसर्चर्स को यह पता चला कि ऑटोफ़ेगी बहुत ही चुनिंदा तरीक़े से काम करती है। इसका अर्थ यह हुआ कि कोशिका विभिन्न क़िस्म के कचरों को कोशिका के रिसाइक्लिंग केंद्रों में पहुंचाने के लिए पी 62 प्रोटीन जैसे अलग-अलग ‘रिसाइक्लिंग ट्रकों’ का इस्तेमाल करती है। पी 62 प्रोटीन कोशिका के क्षतिग्रस्त प्रोटीनों और जीर्ण-शीर्ण माइटोकॉन्ड्रिया (कोशिका के बिजलीघर) को रिसाइक्लिंग केंद्रों में पहुंचाने का काम करता है। रिसाइक्लिंग और दीर्घ जीवन में पी 62 की भूमिका को समझने के लिए वैज्ञानिकों ने सी.एलिगेंस का प्रयोग किया। इससे पहले हेनसेन की टीम ने पता लगाया था कि कीड़ों को कम अवधि का हीट शॉक देने पर पी 62 के स्तर में वृद्धि हो जाती है। यह जंतुओं के लिए लाभदायक सिद्ध हुआ।

खोज से उत्साहित वैज्ञानिकों ने पी 62 प्रोटीन की अत्यधिक मात्रा उत्पन्न करने के लिए सी.एलिगेंस में आनुवंशिक फेरबदल किया। ये कीड़े अपने तीन हफ़्ते के सामान्य जीवनकाल के बजाय एक महीने तक ज़िंदा रहे। रिसर्चरों को इस बात पर हैरानी हुई कि पी 62 के स्तर में वृद्धि करने पर कोशिका के रिसाइक्लिंग ट्रक और रिसाइक्लिंग केंद्रों की संख्या में वृद्धि हो गई और वे ज़्यादा कचरे की रिसाइक्लिंग करने में क़ामयाब रहे। इससे स्पष्ट है कि पी 62 ने इस कार्य में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। वैज्ञानिकों को उम्मीद है कि पी 62 जैसे प्रोटीनों के ज़रिए चुनिंदा ऑटोफ़ेगी का अध्ययन कर ऐसी उपचार-विधियां विकसित की जा सकती हैं, जो दीर्घ जीवन में बाधा बनने वाले प्रोटीनों को हटा देंगी। लेकिन वैज्ञानिकों ने इस खोज को मनुष्यों पर आज़माने में सावधानी बरतने को कहा है, क्योंकि मनुष्यों में पी 62 के उच्च स्तर को कैंसर से जुड़ा हुआ पाया गया है। इसे ध्यान में रखकर वैज्ञानिकों को चुनिंदा ऑटोफ़ेगी में पी 62 के लाभदायक कार्यों को बढ़ावा देना होगा।

बुढ़ापे में यौवन

कुछ वैज्ञानिक बुढ़ापा-रोधी दवाएं खोजने के लिए ‘सेनोलाइटिक्स’ के क्षेत्र में काम कर रहे हैं...

सेनोलाइटिक्स में शरीर की ‘सेनेसेंट’ कोशिकाओं को निशाना बनाया जाता है। ये शरीर की दोषपूर्ण कोशिकाएं होती हैं। जैसे-जैसे हमारी उम्र बढ़ती है, शरीर के अंदर इन कोशिकाओं का विस्तार होता जाता है। इनसे निकलने वाले पदार्थ सूजन पैदा करते हैं और दूसरी कोशिकाओं को भी सेनेसेंट बनाने लगते हैं। इससे पूरे शरीर के अंदर ऊतक क्षतिग्रस्त होने लगते हैं।

अमेरिका केमेयो क्लिनिक के रिसर्चरों ने कुछ साल पहले चूहों पर किए प्रयोग के द्वारायह दिखाया था कि - एक आनुवंशिक तरक़ीब से इन दोषपूर्ण कोशिकाओं से छुटकारा पाया जा सकता है। इन कोशिकाओं से मुक्त होने के बाद चूहों ने स्वस्थ जीवन व्यतीत किया। वैज्ञानिकों द्वारा जानवरों पर किए गए प्रयोगों के उत्साहवर्धक परिणाम सामने आने के बाद अब मनुष्यों पर भी क्लीनिकल ट्रायल शुरू हो गए हैं।

यदि ये अध्ययन सफलरहे तो - यह उम्मीद की जा सकती है कि जो लोग इससमय प्रौढ़ावस्था में हैं वे वृद्धावस्थाजवानों की तरह बिताएंगे।

