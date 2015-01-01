पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देशकाल:भारत के कई प्रांत तथा लोगों को जोड़ने का माध्यम बनी रेलगाड़ियों के कुछ रोचक तथ्य

विपिन जैन40 मिनट पहले
  • जिस तरह समय का कारवां अपनी गति-प्रगति के साथ चलता है, उसी तरह रेल के पहिए भी निरंतर गतिमान रहकर लोगों को उनकी मंज़िल तक पहुंचाते हैं।
  • समय के साथ तकनीक बदलती हैं, अभिरुचि बदलती है, चीज़ें बदलती हैं, रास्ते बदलते हैं, मगर कुछ चीज़ें हमारे जे़हन में रुकी रह जाती हैं।
  • बहुत-सी नई-पुरानी रेलगाड़ियां ऐसी भी हैं, जिनकी दिशा और दशा अब बदल गई हैं, मगर वे और उनके रास्ते लोगों की यादों में आज भी बसे हुए हैं। यह लेख उन्हीं पर है...

हमारे शहर या गांव को हमसे जोड़ने वाली रेलगाड़ियां प्राय: हमें यादों के सफ़र पर भी ले चलती हैं। जब-तब सामने आकर खड़े हो जाते हैं, यात्रा के अनुभव, मार्ग में गुज़रे शहर, लोग, दृश्य और स्टेशन। जैसे हम गाड़ी की सीट पर बैठे हुए इनका चलचित्र देख रहे हों। इन गाड़ियों ने चाहे कोई वैजयंती न जीती हो पर लोगों का मन जीतती रही हैं। नई-नई गाड़ियां पटरियों पर आती रही हैं, मगर लोकप्रियता के पायदान पर कुछ गाड़ियां आज भी सबसे ऊपर चल रही हैं, भले उनमें से कुछ अब धरातल से ओझल हो गई हैं।

भारतभूमि पर रेल चलने की शुरुआत एक भय मिश्रित अजूबे की तरह हुई थी। बैलगाड़ी के युग से रेलगाड़ी के युग में आना युगांतरकारी था। टुकड़ा-टुकड़ा तैयार हुआ विशाल रेलमार्ग देश को एकसूत्र में पिरोने के साथ कई संस्कृतियों, भाषाओं तथा लोगों की भावनाओं को जोड़ने का माध्यम भी बना। रेलों के माध्यम से जहां दूर-दराज़ की यात्राएं बढ़ीं, वहीं लोकल रूप में भी सामान्यजन का आना-जाना बढ़ गया। बहुत-सी लोकप्रिय गाड़ियां हैं, जिनमें सदा भीड़ रहती है। वहीं लोकल रूप से चलने वाली गाड़ियां नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए कुछ देर को दूसरा घर बन जाती हैं। लोग तीन-तीन घंटे के सफ़र के बाद ऑफ़िस या घर पर पहुंचते हैं। कुछ गाड़ियां कुछ बड़ी जगहों का यथार्थ रूप दिखा देती हैं।

लोकप्रियता के पैमाने पर देखें तो सबसे पहले ‘फ़्लाइंग रानी’ का नाम आता है। यह गाड़ी मुम्बई और सूरत के बीच सन‌् 1914 से चलती आई है। सुबह सूरत से चलकर शाम को सूरत स्टेशन वापस आ जाती है। बीच में यह गाड़ी बंद भी हुई। 42 लोगों की मांग पर 1957 में इसकी शाही अंदाज़ में पुन: रवानगी हुई। ‘फ़्लाइंग रानी’ अपने समय में पटरियों पर उड़नपरी बनकर दौड़ती थी। तेज़ गति की फ्रंटियर मेल से इसकी गति का उस समय मुक़ाबला था और समय पर परिचालन इसकी दूसरी विशेषता थी। जब यह पुन: रवाना हुई तो तत्कालीन ज़िला सुपरिंटेंडेंट की पत्नी ने हरी झंडी दिखाते हुए कहा था- ‘मैं जो गाड़ी फ़्लाइंग रानी सौंप रही हूं, यह पश्चिम तट की क्वीन है। इसकी यात्रा का सुख आपके साथ हमें भी खुशी देगा।’

‘फ़्लाइंग रानी’ मुम्बई और सूरत, जो कि बड़े औद्योगिक और व्यापारिक केंद्र हैं, को जोड़ती है। पहले ये गाड़ी वीक एंड पर चलती थी, पर अब प्रतिदिन चलती है तथा दक्षिण-गुजरात के उस क्षेत्र से होकर गुज़रती है, जिसे ‘फलों की टोकरी’ कहा जाता है। इसके बारे में कहा जाता है- ‘मैं उड़नपरी हूं, इस रूट की रानी हूं मुझसे मेरी बात न पूछो, मैं परियों की कहानी हूं।

’जैसी शान इसकी पहले थी, आज भी बरक़रार है। दैनिक यात्रा संस्कृति को विकसित करना इस गाड़ी की देन है।

‘डेक्कन क्वीन एक्सप्रेस’ दैनिक यात्रियों के बीच पसंदीदा और लोकप्रिय गाड़ियों में अपने शुरुआती दौर से ही शामिल रही है। यह मुम्बई-पुणे को जोड़ती है। यह गाड़ी विशेष रूप से नौकरीपेशा, लघु उद्यमियों और व्यवसायियों की चाहत में शामिल है। पहले यह गाड़ी 1930 में कल्याण तक चलाई गई, फिर दोबारा चली तो मुम्बई सेंट्रल तक जाने लगी। यह रेस के शौक़ीन लोगों की गाड़ी भी कहलाती है। इसकी एक अलग पहचान यह है कि यह पहले लाल रंग से चमकाई गई थी, फिर इसे नीला रंग दे दिया गया। लोग इसे पानी का जहाज़ भी पुकारते थे। भारत में सबसे पहले वेस्टिबुलर सिस्टम इसी में लगाया गया था, जो दो डिब्बों को जोड़ने में मदद करता है। ‘केवल महिलाओं का डिब्बा’ भी पहली बार इसी गाड़ी में जोड़ा गया था। यह गाड़ी हमेशा दिलों पर राज करती रही है।

फ्रंटियर मेल अपने मूल नाम से आज भी ख़ूब जानी जाती है, चाहे इसका नाम आज ‘स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल’ हो गया है। यह मुम्बई से अमृतसर तक चलने लगी है। आज़ादी से पहले ये भारत की सबसे लम्बी दूरी की रेलगाड़ी थी और मुम्बई से पेशावर तक चलती थी। ‘टाइम्स ऑफ़ लंदन’ ने इसे ब्रिटिश शासन के अंतर्गत चलने वाली सबसे प्रसिद्ध गाड़ी माना था। यह अलबेली गाड़ी फ़िल्मों में संघर्ष करने वालों की हमराही भी बनी रही है। पेशावर से चले पृथ्वीराज कपूर, देव आनंद, दिलीप कुमार आदि प्रसिद्ध कलाकारों ने अपना फ़िल्मी सफ़र शुरू करने से पहले इस गाड़ी से सफ़र किया था। नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस इसी गाड़ी से देश छोड़कर बाहर निकले थे। यह पंजाबी मिज़ाज की गाड़ी कहलाती है।

अगले पायदान पर जीटी एक्सप्रेस का नाम आता है, जो भारत की सबसे पुरानी और लम्बी सड़क की तरह दक्षिण की नेशनल हाईवे गाड़ी भी कही जा सकती है। इसका नाम दक्षिणवासियों की पसंदीदा गाड़ी में शुमार होता है। इस गाड़ी का पटरी पर चलना 1929 से हुआ। पेशावर से मंगलौर तक इसका कुल यात्रा मार्ग एक सौ चार घंटे का था जो देश के सर्वाधिक स्थानों को जोड़ता था। चेन्नई के लिए आज भी यह एक लोकप्रिय गाड़ी है। चेन्नईवासियों के लिए जीटी एक्सप्रेस एक भावनात्मक नाम है, जैसे मलयालियों के लिए केरला एक्सप्रेस उनकी महबूब गाड़ी है।

उपनगरीय गाड़ियों का ज़िक्र करें तो मुम्बई की उपनगरीय रेल सेवा वहां की जीवन रेखा लम्बे समय से बनी हुई है। आज मेट्रो हर बड़े नगर के लोगों की पहली पसंद और मांग है। मेट्रो के चलने से एक नई परिवहन संस्कृति पैदा हुई है तथा ट्रैफ़िक अनुशासन लोगों में आया है। इसमें सबसे पहला और पुराना नाम कलकत्ता मेट्रो का है। कोलकातावासियों को मेट्रो रेल एक वरदान के रूप में मिली थी। कोलकाता देश का पहला ‘मेट्रो रेल’ शहर है। इस लाइफ़ लाइन के सत्रह स्टेशन हैं, जिसमें पंद्रह भूमिगत हैं। सुबह से रात तक यह कोलकाता के मध्यम गति और लय भरे जीवन को मधुर संगीत से भरती है। इसने कोलकातावासियों के पंख और पैर दिए हैं। इन गाड़ियों के अतिरिक्त अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों से जुड़ी अनेक पसंदीदा गाड़ियां हैं।

अब हम रेलमार्गों की तरफ़ बढ़ते हैं। भारतीय रेल के इतिहास में एक ऐसी अनोखी रेल लाइन है, जो पूरे विश्व में सबसे छोटे ‘स्पेशल गेज’ पर चलती है। इस लाइन पर पिछले सौ सालों से गाड़ियां निरंतर चल रही हैं। इसे 19वीं शताब्दी में महाराजा ग्वालियर ने बनाया था। यह आम लोगों का ख़ास रेलमार्ग है। इसकी विशेषता यह है कि इसे लोकप्रियता के साथ हेरिटेज रेल लाइन का भी दर्जा मिलता है। यह रेल लाइन ग्वालियर से शाहपुरकला तक चम्बल घाटी के बीच से गुज़रती है व सत्ताइस स्टेशनों के यात्रियों को रोमांचक यात्रा का अनुभव देती है। भीड़ के बावजूद लोग इसमें खड़े होकर भी यात्रा करना पसंद करते हैं। विशेषकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोगों में यह प्रचलित है।

पर्यटन, तीर्थ दर्शन और नौकरीपेशा लोगों की दैनिक यात्राओं ने गाड़ियों को लोकप्रिय बनाया है। देशी-विदेशी पर्यटकों के लिए पहाड़ों की सुरंगों में वादियों में गुज़रने वाली कालका-शिमला रेलखंड की टॉय ट्रेन, दार्जिलिंग-सिलीगुड़ी हिमालयन रेल, नीलगिरि माउंटेन रेल, कांगड़ा और कश्मीर वैली के लिए गाड़ियां और रेल मार्ग क़ुदरती सौंदर्य का नज़ारा भी देते चलते हैं। पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों के रास्तों का अलग महत्व और आकर्षण है। अगर सिलीगुड़ी से दार्जिलिंग जाने वाली रेल का ज़िक्र करें तो इन जादुई पहाड़ियों से गुज़रने वाले घुमावदार रास्तों पर रेल यात्रा का आनंद कुछ और ही है। यह रेलमार्ग आश्चर्य से भरता है। इसी तरह कालका-शिमला का रेल मार्ग फूलों की घाटियों से गुज़रता हुआ सफ़र को गीत-छंद से भर देता है। नीलगिरि पर्वत का ऊंचा-नीचा रेलमार्ग ऊटी तक जाता है। इस त्रिकोणीय मार्ग पर रैक तथा पीनियर प्रणाली से दो तरफ़ से रेल को खींचा और धकेला जाता है। उसी तरह जम्मू से श्रीनगर तक का मार्ग धरती पर स्वर्ग के रास्ते खोजने के समान है। इस मार्ग पर कई मनोहारी दृश्य सामने आते हैं।

इसके अलावा महाराष्ट्र के प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य से भरपूर पर्यावरण स्थल माथेरान को ले जाने वाली ट्रेन मुम्बई, थाने, पुणे मार्ग पर नगल स्टेशन तक चलती है। मार्ग के पहाड़ी रास्ते के हरे-भरे जंगलों से गुज़रती रेलगाड़ी यात्रियों का मन मोह लेती है। आधुनिक और आज के रेलमार्गों में कोंकण रेलमार्ग तकनीकी कुशलता के साथ तैयार किया गया है, जो प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य और मनोरम जलवायु के बीच रेल यात्रियों को सुखद यात्रा अनुभव कराता है। कोंकण रेल मार्ग पर 179 रेल पुल और 91 सुरंगें हैं। इस मार्ग का समुद्र तटीय क्षेत्र दुर्गम है। उस मार्ग पर नई संचालन प्रणाली और सचेतन प्रबंध सेवा यात्रियों को यात्रा की सुखानुभूति देते हैं। कुछ गाड़ियों के नाम सदा ज़ुबान पर रहते हैं जैसे वैशाली एक्सप्रेस, लखनऊ मेल, कर्नाटक एक्सप्रेस, योगमाया एक्सप्रेस आदि। इन गाड़ियों की अन्य ख़ूबियों के साथ एक ये भी है कि ये सामान्य लोगों से जुड़ी हैं। इन सबमें कुछ बात ऐसी है, जिन्होंने उन्हें यात्रियों में लोकप्रिय बनाए रखा है।

