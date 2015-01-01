पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुराने डर की वापसी:जीवन में डर का प्रवेश ज्यादातर किसी हादसे या दुर्घटना की वजह से होता है, इसे खुद पर हावी ना होने दें

यतीश कुमार40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जीवन एक अनवरत यात्रा का नाम है, जिसमें परिदृश्य बदलता रहता है।
  • इस दौरान हमारे पुराने डर भी रह-रहकर रूप बदलकर सामने आते रहते हैं। क्या हम उन्हें तुरंत पहचान सकते हैं?

मुझे हमेशा से ड्राइविंग से डर लगता था परंतु बचपन में गाड़ियों के पीछे लटकने से कभी डर नहीं लगा। गाड़ियों के पीछे लटककर स्कूल जाने का आनंद किसी भी महंगी गाड़ी में बैठने से बेहतर होता है। दसवीं कक्षा की बोर्ड की परीक्षा में रोज़ सड़क यात्रा (लगभग 22 किलोमीटर) बालू ढोने वाले ट्रक या ट्रैक्टर के पीछे लटककर ही तो की थी मैंने। लखीसराय से तेतरहट गांव तक आना-जाना। समय पर पहुंचने की गारंटी थीं वो गाड़ियां। कई बार तो साइकल के हुक को अलग-अलग ट्रैक्टरों और ट्रकों में फंसाकर भी यात्राएं की थीं।

उस दिन दसवीं की अंतिम परीक्षा थी। जैसे ही घर से निकला, सामने ट्रक दिख गया। आंखें अविलम्ब चमक गईं। लपककर ट्रक के पीछे लटक गया। ट्रक बालू से भरा था और बालू उड़-उड़कर मुझे परेशान कर रही थी। इस समस्या से निबटने के लिए ट्रक पर चढ़कर बैठ गया। चलते ट्रक पर हवाओं के झोंके आपको अलादीन के क़ालीन पर बैठने का दिव्य अनुभव प्रदान करते हैं। ट्रक के अनचाहे ब्रेक रह-रहकर हिचकोले भी देते रहे, पर मन फिर क़ालीन पर उछलकर बैठ जाता।

लेकिन ड्राइवर की नज़र मुझ पर पड़ चुकी थी। ट्रक तेतरहट गांव पहुंच गया, पर ड्राइवर ने ब्रेक लगाने के बदले स्पीड बढ़ा दी। मुझे दिन में तारे दिखने लगे। अब परीक्षा का क्या होगा? कैसे उतर पाऊंगा नीचे? अचानक मेरी नज़र एक लोहे के सरिये पर पड़ी, जो ट्रक के ऊपर वाले डेक पर रखा था। मैंने छड़ को ट्रक के सामने वाले शीशे के सामने लटका दिया। छड़ लटकाते ही मनचले ड्राइवर की मस्त चाल स्वयं ढीली पड़ने लगी। उसे समझ में आ चुका था कि अगर ट्रक नहीं रुका तो फ्रंट ग्लास फूटने ही वाला है।

लखीसराय के माध्यमिक स्कूल श्री दुर्गा उच्च विद्यालय से पटना साइंस कॉलेज का मेरा सफ़र उस दुर्घटना के टल जाने से बेहद आसान हो गया। वो स्वच्छंद आज़ादी और यायावरी के दिन थे। उन्मुक्त वास्तविकता को चखने के दिन। बहुत-सी अनकही बातों को गांठ में बांधने के दिन।

उन सारी भावनाओं के उद्वेग को पोटली में बांधकर जीवन के सफ़र में क्रमशः अपने आप को सूटकेस, अटैची और अंत में लैपटॉप में बंद करते चला गया। सफ़र ने अलग ही गति पकड़ ली थी। महीने और वर्ष तेज़ी से बीतते जा रहे थे। समय ने एक दशक की करवट ले ली है और मैं इन दिनों कोलकाता शहर और इसकी हवा में तैर रहा हूं एक सरकारी मुलाज़िम बनकर। साइकिल से शुरू हुआ सफ़र अब अपनी स्वयं की गाड़ी तक पहुंच चुका था। पर जो आज भी नहीं बदला, वो यह है कि मुझे अब भी ड्राइविंग से उतना ही डर लगता है। पर कभी-कभी जिस बात से आपको ज़्यादा डर लगता हो, मुक़द्दर आपकी क़िस्मत की लकीर को उसी सिरे से जोड़ देता है।

धीरे-धीरे पुराने डर पर गाड़ी चलाने की उमंग का लिहाफ़ चढ़ गया। आदतन अब मैं सड़क पर आते-जाते बच्चों को देखकर मुस्करा देता, अचानक चौराहे पर बिक रहे सारे बलून ख़रीद लेता। ख़ुशी की नन्ही तरंगें मेरे सीने में बिना दस्तक दिए प्रवेश कर जातीं। अब ये रोज़ का सिलसिला बन गया। आदतें इतनी बिगड़ीं कि रास्ते में हर आने-जाने वाले जो बिना सिग्नल के रास्ता पार करना चाहते, उन्हें देखते ही मेरी गाड़ी रुक जाती और वो मुझे प्यारी-सी मुस्कराहट रिटर्न गिफ़्ट की तरह देते हुए गुज़र जाते और मैं थोड़ा और मंत्रमुग्ध हो जाता। इन सभी में कहीं ड्राइविंग के डर ने बैकसीट ले ली थी।

उस दिन रविवार की एक ख़ुशनुमा सुबह थी। गोल्फ़ क्लब मुझे अपनी ओर खींचे जा रहा था। हाथ बंधे थे गियर और स्टियरिंग के साथ। अचानक देखता हूं एक महिला एक बच्ची के साथ तेज़ क़दमों से ग्रीन सिग्नल पर रोड पार करने की हड़बड़ी में है और आदतन मैं कोशिश करता हूं अपनी गाड़ी रोककर उन्हें सड़क पार करने देने की। मेरी गाड़ी के ब्रेक की आवाज़ उस सड़क पर चीख़ती चली जाती है और ठीक उनके सामने रुकती हैं दोनों घबराहट में परेशान, पर मोहक शुक्रिया भाव से मुझे देख मुस्कराती हैं। मैं भी मुस्करा देता हूं। तभी अचानक एक और ब्रेक की चिंचियाती आवाज़ बाएं कान को सुन्न करने की कोशिश करती है। मेरी नज़र बाएं बैक व्यू मिरर पर पड़ती है, जिसके ऊपर कुछ सुर्ख़ गीली लकीरें टपक रही होती हैं। पलभर की देरी में हादसा हो चुका था। समीप से निकल रही एक दूसरी गाड़ी समय पर ब्रेक नहीं लगा सकी थी।

मैं भय से कूद पड़ता हूं अपनी ड्राइविंग सीट से और दो क़दम लेते ही बुत बन जाता हूं। बच्ची अभी भी मां की उंगली थामे है, लेकिन मां की आंखें पत्थर की तरह जम गई हैं। देह अंतिम सांस के झटके ले रही है और ममत्व अब तक शायद ज़िंदा है आंखों में। पथराई आंखें बोल रही थीं- अच्छी आदतें अच्छे परिणाम- ये हर बार सम्भव नहीं है भाई। धूल से जमे शीशे पर अब वाइपर चल रहा था और ड्राइविंग का डर वापस मुझे घेरने लगा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें