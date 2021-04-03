पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेतघड़ी:ग्रीटिंग कार्ड का इतिहास है बहुत पुराना, 7 किमी लम्बा था दुनिया का सबसे लम्बा ग्रीटिंग कार्ड

शिवचरण चौहान3 घंटे पहले
  • बधाई देने की परम्परा हज़ारों साल पुरानी है। सुनते हैं, पहला शुभकामना संदेश ईसा से 600 वर्ष पहले भेजा गया था।
  • इस तरह के संदेशों ने आज के ग्रीटिंग कार्ड तक की यात्रा कैसे पूरी की, इस पर एक नज़र डालते हैं।

नववर्ष, जन्मदिन, विवाह या त्योहारों के अवसर पर बधाई संदेश, पत्र और कार्ड भेजने की रीति बहुत पुरानी है। आजकल तकनीक के विस्तार और उन्नति के चलते ई-मेल, वॉट्सएप, मोबाइल फोन, एसएमएस तथा संचार के अत्याधुनिक साधनों के ज़रिए झटपट शुभकामनाओं का आदान-प्रदान हो जाता है, लेकिन पुराने समय में बधाई संदेश भेजना सरल नहीं था। बावजूद इसके, लोग विभिन्न तरीक़ों से अपने मन की बातें एक-दूसरे तक पहुंचा देते थे।

पहले बात इन दिनों की
आजकल बाज़ार में एक से लेकर हज़ार रुपए तक की क़ीमत के बधाई कार्ड उपलब्ध हैं। कई कम्पनियां सिर्फ़ बधाई कार्ड बेचकर करोड़ों की कमाई कर रही हैं। तमाम कूरियर कम्पनियां व इंटरनेट केंद्र ख़ासतौर पर शुभकामना संदेश व उपहार भेजने का काम करते हैं।

ग़ौरतलब है कि भारतीय डाक विभाग की तरफ़ से बधाई पत्र भेजने के लिए विशेष इंतज़ाम किए गए हैं। विभिन्न सोशल कम्युनिटीज़ पर कस्टमाइज़्ड संदेश भेजने की सुविधा भी है ही।

ज़िक्र सैकड़ों साल पहले का
सदियों पहले आज की तरह संचार के तीव्र साधन नहीं थे, तब दूतों व कबूतरों द्वारा भी बधाई पत्र भेजे जाते थे। चीन व मिस्र में बधाई संदेश भेजने की श्रेष्ठ परम्परा थी। इन देशों में कई ताम्रपत्रों के अलावा इत्र की ऐसी शीशियां भी मिली हैं, जिन पर शुभकामनाएं दर्ज हैं।

भारत में ताड़पत्रों, केले के पत्तों, कदम्ब छाल, कपड़ों तथा ताम्रपत्रों पर बधाई संदेश भेजने की रवायत थी। मौर्य काल में तांबे, सोने-चांदी के पत्तों पर सौभाग्य व मंगल कामनाएं दी जाती थीं।

इतिहासकारों के अनुसार, ईसा से 600 वर्ष पूर्व के बधाई पत्र भी मिले हैं। भारत में अंग्रेज़ों ने सर्वप्रथम क्रिसमस तथा नए वर्ष पर शुभकामना संदेश भेजने और ‘हैप्पी न्यू ईयर’ कहने की रवायत डाली।

शुरुआती दिनों का एक छपा हुआ शुभकामना पत्र वर्ष 1843 ई. में भेजा गया था, जो इंग्लैंड में मिला है। ब्रिटिश म्यूज़ियम में 1842 ई. का मुद्रित बधाई कार्ड भी मिला है। इस पर ‘हैप्पी क्रिसमस टू यू’ लिखा है। ज़ाहिर है कि किसी संदेश के प्रत्युत्तर में ये कार्ड छापकर भेजने के लिए तैयार किया गया होगा।

कार्ड के बारे में चंद कमाल बातें
-भारत में शुरुआती दिनों में शिवकाशी, मद्रास और मुम्बई में अधिक बधाई पत्र छपते थे।
-हैदराबाद के निज़ाम का नाम सबसे ज़्यादा शुभकामना पत्र भेजने वालों की सूची में दर्ज है।
-दुनिया का सबसे लम्बा ग्रीटिंग कार्ड 7 किलोमीटर का था। इसे 10 दिसम्बर, 1967 को वियतनाम युद्ध में मोर्चे पर डटे अमेरिकी सैनिकों के नाम भेजा गया था। इस पर 1 लाख लोगों की सामूहिक शुभकामनाएं दर्ज थीं और इसका वज़न 10 टन था।
-दुनिया का सबसे छोटा शुभकामना पत्र 1920 में एक चावल के दाने पर लिखकर प्रिंस ऑफ़ वेल्स को भेजा गया था।
-13वीं सदी में यूरोपियनों ने वुडकट्स पर नए साल के ग्रीटिंग्स भेजकर नई परिपाटी शुरू की थी।
-अमेरिका में छपे हुए ग्रीटिंग कार्ड्स बेचने की शुरुआत लुई प्रैंग नामक एक जर्मन लिथोग्राफ़र ने की थी, जिसने वर्ष 1856 में बोस्टन में ग्रीटिंग कार्ड्स की दुकान सजाई थी।
-अमेरिका में हर साल साठ लाख ग्रीटिंग कार्ड्स भेजे जाते हैं, जिनका बाज़ार आठ अरब डॉलर्स का है।
-सबसे लोकप्रिय ग्रीटिंग कार्ड हैप्पी बर्थडे के होते हैं। दुनिया में कुल बिकने वाले ग्रीटिंग कार्ड में से आधे जन्मदिन संदेशों के होते हैं।
-जहां तक सीज़नल कार्ड्स की बात है तो क्रिसमस पर सबसे ज़्यादा ग्रीटिंग कार्ड दिए जाते हैं। इसके बाद वैलेंटाइंस डे, मदर्स डे और फ़ादर्स डे के कार्ड्स की बारी आती है।

