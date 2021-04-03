पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतर्जाल:आपके डेटा की चाबी आपके हाथ में ही है, इन उपायों से बचें डेटा चोरी से

प्रतीक पांडे3 घंटे पहले
  • डेटा नए ज़माने का सोना है। आज के इस डिजिटल दौर में वही अधिक शक्तिशाली है, जिसके पास डेटा है और डेटा-विश्लेषण की क्षमता है।
  • बीते 28 जनवरी को डेटा प्रोटेक्शन डे के अवसर पर आइए जानते हैं, अपने डेटा की सुरक्षा कैसे की जाए!

क्या आप जानते हैं कि आपका निजी डेटा प्रति क्षण इकट्ठा किया जा रहा है और साथ ही प्रोसेस भी हो रहा है- दफ़्तर में, कोई उत्पाद या सेवा ख़रीदते हुए, सरकार द्वारा, स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र में, घूमते-फिरते समय या फिर मोबाइल पर इंटरनेट सर्फ़िंग करते वक़्त भी। ये महज़ चंद उदाहरण हैं। दरअसल, आपका डेटा कहां-कहां और कैसे उपयोग में लाया जा रहा है, इसकी व्यापकता की कल्पना कर पाना भी मुश्किल है।

चालबाज़ी की कई हैं परतें
एक उपयोगकर्ता को क्या विज्ञापन दिखाना है, उसे क्या ख़रीदने के लिए प्रेरित करना है, किन लोगों की सामग्री दिखानी है, किस दल के प्रति आकर्षित करना है, किस सेवा को लेने के लिए उकसाना है- ये सब काम निजी डेटा को इकट्ठा करके, उसके तरह-तरह के विश्लेषण से ही सम्भव हैं। ्किरसी के डेटा को बिना उसकी मर्ज़ी के इकट्ठा करना ऐसा है, मानो उसकी निजी ज़िंदगी में ताक-झांक करना। ऐसे में अपने डेटा के उपयोग और उसकी सुरक्षा को लेकर समझ-बूझ से हर निर्णय लेना हम सबका दायित्व है।

थोड़ी-सी लापरवाही भी पड़ेगी भारी
लोग प्रायः डेटा की सुरक्षा को लेकर अनजान होते हैं या वे इस बाबत अपने अधिकारों को नहीं जानते हैं- विशेषतः भारत जैसे देश में, जहां हम इस सम्बंध में अपेक्षाकृत कम जागरूक हैं।

हमें प्रायः पता ही नहीं होता कि यदि निजी डेटा को लेकर अधिकारों का हनन किया गया है, तो इसके लिए क्या कर सकते हैं और डेटा चोरी होने से कैसे रोक सकते हैं? ज़ाहिर है, इन हालात में ‘डेटा सुरक्षा दिवस’ का महत्व और भी बढ़ जाता है, क्योंकि ये दिन हमें इस बारे में सोचने और इसके विभिन्न आयामों से परिचित होने का मौक़ा देता है। इस दिन सरकारें, डेटा सुरक्षा से जुड़ी समितियां और अन्य तमाम संगठन जागरूकता लाने के लिए विविध गतिविधियां करते हैं।

क्या करें, है बड़ी मुश्किल
सवाल है कि निजी डेटा को कैसे सुरक्षित किया जाए, ताकि बिना इजाज़त या मर्ज़ी के इसका उपयोग न हो सके। व्यावहारिक हल तलाशे बगै़र इस तरह का चिंतन बौद्धिक व्यायाम भर है। अब वो समय आ चुका है, जब प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को अपने डेटा की सुरक्षा की ज़िम्मेदारी ख़ुद लेनी होगी।

हां, सरकारें अपना काम करेंगी और कर भी रही हैं, मसलन- भारत में आईटी एक्ट में इस दृष्टि से बदलाव किए गए हैं और हाल में डेटा चोरी करने वाले कई मोबाइल एप पर पाबंदी भी लगाई गई है। बावजूद इसके ये ‘टू लिटिल, टू लेट’ वाला मामला है, यानी अभी इस दिशा में सरकारी तौर पर बहुत कुछ किया जाना शेष है। ये समझना होगा कि हम व्यक्तिगत तौर पर अपने डेटा के संरक्षण के लिए क्या क़दम उठा सकते हैं।

सोच-समझकर दें अनुमति

ये दौर इंटरनेट और स्मार्टफ़ोन का है। हर किसी के हाथ में फ़ोन है और साथ में इंटरनेट भी- लेकिन इसका एक स्याह पहलू है। इसी इंटरनेट और फ़ोन के ज़रिए उपयोगकर्ता का डेटा चुरा लिया जाता है और उसे कानो-कान ख़बर भी नहीं होती। बहुत-से ऐसे एप हैं, जो जानी-मानी कम्पनियों के हैं, फिर भी आपके फ़ोन से सारा डेटा उठा लेते हैं।

हर एप तरह-तरह की परमिशन मांगता है- यूज़ेज़, लोकेशन, फ़ोटो अपलोड आदि-इत्यादि।

ज़्यादातर लोग बिना पढ़े या देखे सारी परमिशन इन एप को दे देते हैं। ऐसे में तकनीकी तौर पर ये आपके निजी डेटा की चोरी नहीं है, क्योंकि इसके लिए आपने अनजाने में ही सही, पर सहमति दे दी है।

आप किसी भी एप को उतनी ही परमिशन दें- जितनी ज़रूरत है। मसलन अगर कोई फ़ोटो एडिटिंग एप है, तो उसे एसएमएस पढ़ने की परमिशन न दें।

सवाल ये भी है कि...

अभी तक चर्चा हुई ऐसे एप्स की, जो आप भविष्य में डाउनलोड करके इस्तेमाल करेंगे। फ़ोन में पड़े पुराने एप का क्या? वैसे, इस बारे में चिंतित होने की ज़रूरत नहीं है। जो भी एप आपके मोबाइल फ़ोन में इंस्टॉल्ड हैं, उनको दी गई परमिशन भी सेटिंग्स में जाकर बदली जा सकती है। थोड़ी मशक़्क़त का काम ज़रूर है, लेकिन डेटा की सुरक्षा और उसके अनुचित उपयोग को रोकने के लिए कुछ समय तो देना ही चाहिए।

विश्वसनीय एप करें इस्तेमाल

जाने-माने और भरोसेमंद एप के अलावा बाक़ी के लिए क्या किया जाए? बहुत-से ऐसे एप्स हैं, जो न आपके डेटा की फ़िक्र करते हैं और न आपकी अनुमति की।

ऐसे एप्स बनाए ही इस उद्देश्य से जाते हैं कि उपयोगकर्ता के स्मार्टफ़ोन से निजी डेटा चुराया जा सके। ऐसे एप से बचकर रहें, क्योंकि इनका सीधा मक़सद आपके डेटा का अनुचित इस्तेमाल करना या उसे बाज़ार में बेचना होता है।

ऑनलाइन बरतें सावधानी

क्या आपने फ़िशिंग, ट्रोजन या रेन्समवेअर का नाम सुना है? इनके बारे में जानने का मतलब है आपकी ऑनलाइन डेटा की सुरक्षा अपने आप बढ़ जाएगी। इस गोरखधंधे के बारे में सबने ज़रूर सुना होगा, जहां कोई ई-मेल इनबॉक्स में आता है, जिसमें दावा किया गया होता है कि बैंक आपका खाता बंद कर देगा। ईमेल में कहा जाता है कि यदि उसमें दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक नहीं किया गया तो सारा पैसा फ़्रीज़ कर दिया जाएगा या ऐसा ही कुछ और।

इंटरनेट की दुनिया में इसे ही फ़िशिंग के नाम से जाना जाता है। इसका उद्देश्य उस लिंक पर क्लिक कराके निजी डेटा चुराना होता है।

फ़िशिंग के अन्य रूप में किसी मशहूर साइट के नाम से मिलती-जुलती दूसरी साइट या एप बनाया जाता है। यदि आप वहां कोई जानकारी या डेटा दे देते हैं तो उसका दुरुपयोग सम्भव है। ध्यान रखें, किसी एप या वेबसाइट का नाम ग़ौर से पढ़ें, ताकि फ़िशिंग के जाल में फंसने से बचा जा सके।

फ़िशिंग जैसी ही एक अन्य समस्या का नाम है- ट्रोजन। मुमकिन है आपने बचपन में काठ के ट्रोजन घोड़े की कहानी सुनी हो, जिसके अंदर बैठकर ग्रीक ट्रॉय के स्वतंत्र नगर में घुस गए थे और एक कठिन युद्ध जीत लिया था।

ये मालवेअर भी उसी ट्रोजन घोड़े की तरह है, जो ई-मेल में अटैचमेंट के ज़रिए आपके फ़ोन या कम्प्यूटर में आता है और सारा डेटा चुरा ले जाता है।

रेन्समवेअर ऐसा मालवेअर है, जो सिस्टम पूरी तरह लॉक कर देता है और तब तक ठीक नहीं होता, जब तक आप ऑनलाइन पैसे नहीं चुका देते हैं। ऐसे ही न जाने कितने दूसरे तरीक़े हैं, जो इंटरनेट पर डेटा की सुरक्षा के साथ खिलवाड़ कर सकते हैं, इसलिए ऑनलाइन भरपूर सतर्कता बरतें। हर चीज़ ध्यान से पढ़ें, ग़ैर-भरोसेमंद लिंक पर क्लिक करने से बचें और इंटरनेट सर्फ़ करते वक़्त आंखें खुली रखें।

पासवर्ड को लेकर रहें सतर्क
ई-मेल ने लोगों के कम्युनिकेशन का तरीक़ा बदल दिया है, लेकिन ज़्यादातर लोग ई-मेल सुरक्षा को लेकर उतने सतर्क नहीं हैं, जितना उन्हें होना चाहिए।

ईमेल भेजने से पहले इस बात की पड़ताल भली-भांति कर लें कि आप जिससे कम्युनिकेट करना चाहते हैं, उसका ई-मेल एड्रेस सही है या नहीं। इसके अलावा, किसी भी निजी जानकारी को ई-मेल के ज़रिए भेजने से बचें, जब तक इस बात का पूरा यक़ीन न हो कि ये ई-मेल सुरक्षित सर्वर पर ही जा रही है, क्योंकि आजकल ई-मेल हैक होने की घटनाएं भी आम हो चुकी हैं।

ई-मेल का पासवर्ड ऐसा हो, जो किसी अन्य जगह पर न हो, यानी कि ये पासवर्ड सोशल मीडिया आदि किसी अन्य जगह पर हूबहू पासवर्ड के तौर पर इस्तेमाल न किया गया हो।

अमूमन बहुत सारे पासवर्ड याद रखने की ज़हमत से बचने के लिए लोग एक ही पासवर्ड कई जगह उपयोग में ले आते हैं। किसी एक जगह से पासवर्ड लीक होने पर आपके सभी ऑनलाइन ठिकानों का डेटा चोरी हो सकता है।

पासवर्ड ऐसा रखें, जो हर जगह अलग हो और कोई आसानी से उसका अनुमान न लगा पाए। यही नहीं, पासवर्ड पर्याप्त जटिल भी हो। जन्म की तारीख़ और किसी सम्बंधी या मित्र के नाम से बनाया पासवर्ड हैकर का काम आसान कर सकता है।

समझ करें विकसित
जो गाड़ी चलाना जानते हैं, उन्हें पता होगा कि शुरुआत में ये काम कितना मुश्किल होता है। गियर, क्लच, ब्रेक, एक्सीलरेटर और न जाने क्या-क्या- हर चीज़ याद रखनी पड़ती है। पर ये शुरुआती दिक़्क़त ही है। कुछ समय के अभ्यास के बाद सारी चीज़ें स्वतः होने लगती हैं और आप मज़े से गाड़ी चलाने लगते हैं। गाड़ी को लेकर समझ विकसित हो जाती है, मसलन- ये कितनी जगह में से निकल पाएगी, पार्किंग कैसे होगी, अचानक गाड़ी रोकने पर कम-से-कम झटका कैसे लगेगा, वग़ैरह।

गाड़ी चलाने की शुरुआत की तरह ही ‘डेटा प्रोटेक्शन डे’ को एक शुरुआत मानना चाहिए- एक ऐसी पहल, जो आपकी और आपसे जुड़े लोगों के निजी डेटा की सुरक्षा के लिए अहम है।

आरम्भ में सतत जागरूक रहना थोड़ा कठिन लग सकता है, लेकिन धीरे-धीरे आदत पड़ जाती है और इंटरनेट को लेकर समझ विकसित होने लगती है।

यही समझ और जागरूकता न केवल इंटरनेट पर अज्ञात ख़तरों से बचाती है, बल्कि डेटा को भी ग़लत हाथों में पड़ने से रोकती है। हमारे डेटा की सुरक्षा हमारे ही हाथों में है- ये स्वीकार करने और इस पर अनवरत कार्य करने की आवश्यकता है।

जानिए ये कड़वा सच भी
एक बार आपका डेटा बाज़ार में आ गया, तो उसका उपयोग कौन और कैसे करेगा- इस बारे में कुछ भी कह पाना मुश्किल है।
यह बहुत आवश्यक है कि विश्वसनीय एप का ही उपयोग किया जाए।
एपल और एंड्रॉइड एप स्टोर हर एप की विश्वसनीयता जांचने की कोशिश करते हैं, लेकिन इंटरनेट पर ऐसे ठिकाने भी हैं, जहां उपलब्ध किसी एप की विश्वसनीयता का कोई भरोसा नहीं होता। सावधानी के साथ ऐसे स्रोतों से ही एप डाउनलोड करें, जो भरोसेमंद हों।

इसलिए मनाया जाता है ‘डे’
26 अप्रैल, 2006 को काउंसिल ऑफ़ यूरोप ने तय किया था कि प्रत्येक वर्ष 28 जनवरी को डेटा प्रोटेक्शन डे के तौर पर मनाया जाएगा।
28 जनवरी की तारीख़ इसलिए चुनी गई, क्योंकि इसी दिन काउंसिल ऑफ़ यूरोप की डेटा प्रोटेक्शन कन्वेंशन- जिसे कन्वेंशन 108 भी कहा जाता है– दस्तख़त के लिए खोली गई थी।
अब डेटा प्रोटेक्शन डे सारी दुनिया में मनाया जाता है। कई देशों में इस दिन को ‘डेटा प्राइवेसी डे’ के नाम से भी मनाया जाता है।

लेखक सीरियल आंत्रप्रेन्योर और आईटी मामलों के विशेषज्ञ हैं। गाज़ियाबाद में निवास।

