रजत कपूर के दिल की बात:सबसे सुंदर ध्वनि है हंसी की आवाज

2 घंटे पहले
  • 1961 में जन्मे, 59 साल के रजत उन अभिनेताओं में शामिल हैं, जिनका परिचय देने के लिए शब्द नाकाफ़ी पड़ जाते हैं।
  • रंगमंच, अभिनय, निर्माण, निर्देशन, लेखन- ऐसी कौन-सी विधा है, जिसमें उनकी दक्षता ना हो।

बतौर एक्टर रजत कपूर फ़िल्म ‘ख़याल गाथा’ में दिखे। इससे पहले ‘मंडी’ में भी नज़र आए। नसीरुद्दीन शाह ने मंच पर देखा और मीरा नायर को बताया तो ‘मॉनसून वेडिंग’ का हिस्सा बने। इसके अलावा आमिर ख़ान, अक्षय खन्ना और सैफ़ अली ख़ान की ‘दिल चाहता है’ ने एक्टर के रूप में उनके कॅरियर की दिशा बदल दी…

लेकिन ताज्जुब की बात है किरजत ने अभिनय के लिए कोई ऑडिशन नहीं दिया। यूं भी,उन्हें तो स्टोरी टेलर बनना था। बचपन से ही।

आप रजत से जब मिलेंगे, आधी मुंदी आंखों में वे ‘ध्यानरत संन्यासी’ जैसे दिखेंगे।

उन्हें तीन बार राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार मिले हैं। एक दफ़ा सर्वश्रेष्ठ हिंदी फ़ीचर फ़िल्म ‘रघु रोमियो’ के लिए, इससे भी पहले छब्बीस मिनट की डॉक्यूमेंट्री ‘तराना’ और फिर शॉर्ट फ़िल्म ‘हाइपोथिसिस’ के लिए।

रजत विवाहित हैं। उनके परिवार में पत्नी मीनल, बेटा विवान और बेटी राबिया हैं। पत्नी के लिए वे अक्सर नोट लिखकर छोड़ते हैं- दुनिया में सबसे सुंदर आवाज़ है- तुम्हारी खिलखिलाहट की।

इस बार रजत कपूर हमारे अहा! अतिथि हैं!

बाज़ार और दर्शकों को लेकर मुग़ालते में नहीं...

सार्थक सिनेमा में लैंडमार्क बन चुके रजत कपूर हर समय फ़िल्मों की बात करते हैं। ज़्यादा शौक़ उन्होंने नहीं पाले (पढ़ने और संगीत के सिवा)। हर क़िस्म के दिखावे से दूर- यहां तक कि मोबाइल फ़ोन भी इस्तेमाल नहीं करते। फ़िलवक्त, उनकी दो फ़िल्में प्रदर्शन के लिए तैयार हैं- ‘कड़क’ और ‘आरकेआरके’। ‘इनका क्या ज़ॉनर है?’, पूछने पर वे बताते हैं- ‘मेरी समझ में ह्यूमर, बाक़ी दर्शक तय करेंगे।’

रजत की सिर्फ़ एक ख़्वाहिश है

‘अलग-अलग कहानियां कहते जाना, जो उन्हें अच्छी लगती हैं।’ रजत बताते हैं- ‘कुछ पता नहीं होता। फ़िल्मों की रिलीज़ में एक महीना लगेगा या फिर चार साल! कभी-कभी फ्रस्ट्रेशन होता है, लेकिन वो देर तक नहीं रुकता। ये पूछने पर कि एक्टिंग में ज़्यादा मज़ा आता है कि डायरेक्शन में, वे कहते हैं, ‘अभिनय करने के ज़्यादा पैसे मिलते हैं। उनसे फ़िल्में बना लेता हूं, लेकिन एक्टिंग में भी भरपूर मज़ा आता है।’

आजकल स्टार्स एक जैसी फ़िल्में करना चाहते हैं...

क्योंकि फ़िल्म स्टार ज़्यादा प्रयोग नहीं करना चाहते। ‘मिक्स्ड डबल्स’ के समय मैंने कई स्टार्स को अप्रोच किया, लेकिन वे डरते हैं कि वर्जित विषय पर कैसे काम करूं? ‘मिथ्या’ के लिए एक सुपरस्टार से बात की थी। उन्होंने ध्यान से स्क्रिप्ट पढ़ी, रुचि भी जताई, लेकिन काम एक दूसरी फ़िल्म में किया।

इन दिनों हम किसी भी चीज़ परहंस लेते हैं…!

क्योंकि शायद ये वो लोग हैं, जिन्हें हंसने के लिए किसी और की बेइज़्ज़ती करनी पड़ती है, लेकिन इसे हंसी नहीं कहेंगे। आजकल लोग किसी की चाल-ढाल पर, किसी की ख़राब अंग्रेज़ी पर, रंग-रूप पर हंसते हैं। ये ख़राब चीज़ है, जो हमें कहीं नहीं लेकर जाती।

टिशू पेपर पर लिख डाली स्क्रिप्ट

कहानियां कब पकड़ में आ जाती हैं, इसका कोई तय फ़ॉर्मूला नहीं।

एकबार की बात है। मैं कहीं विदेश में था। मेरे पास होटल मेें ठहरने के पैसे नहीं थे। एक रेलवे स्टेशन पर रात भर बैठा रहा। वहीं टिश्यू पेपर पर ‘मिक्स्ड डबल्स’ की पूरी स्टोरी लाइन लिख डाली। वहां से लौटकर मैंने निर्माता सुनील जोशी से कहा कि एक आइडिया है। क्या तुम इसे प्रोड्यूस करोगे?

उसने कहा कि साठ लाख रुपए लगा सकता हूं। मैं झटपट तैयार हो गया। मेरे जे़हन में हमेशा यही बात घूमती रहती थी कि जितने पैसे मिलें, उनमें पिक्चर बना डालनी है। फिर मौक़ा मिले, ना मिले। लोगों को 20-25 हज़ार रुपए पेमेंट करके मैंने काम निकाला है। मैं बाज़ार से बाहर का इंसान हूं। जिन लोगों के पास पैसे हैं, वे बस स्टार्स के आगे-पीछे भागना चाहते हैं औऱ वैसी ही फ़िल्में बनाना चाहते हैं।

महज़ एक आइडिया पूरी फ़िल्म हो नहीं सकता

वर्ष 2003 में आया था ‘आंखों देखी’ का पहला आइडिया और 15 दिन के अंदर मैंने मुकम्मल स्क्रिप्ट लिख दी।

मैंने सोचा कि कोई इंसान ऐसा हो, जो ख़ुद के अनुभवों पर विश्वास करे। वो कहे कि जो देखूंगा, उस पर ही यक़ीन करूंगा। एक ख़्याल था कि राजा हरिश्चंद्र जैसा कोई आदमी है। लेकिन दिक़्क़त थी कि महज़ एक आइडिया पूरी फ़िल्म नहीं हो सकता। दिमाग़ में ख़्याल बुनता रहा, फिर संयुक्त परिवार का प्लॉट आया और उसके बाद तो बाबू जी मिल गए, बाबू जी का भाई मिल गया। 15 दिन के अंदर मैंने मुकम्मल स्क्रिप्ट लिख दी। लेकिन ये पूरी क़वायद आठ साल की थी। स्क्रिप्ट लिखते हुए तय कर लिया था कि मुख्य किरदार संजय करेंगे। ‘फंस गए रे ओबामा’ की शूटिंग के दौरान मैंने महसूस किया कि वे ज़बर्दस्त कलाकार तो हैं ही, शानदार इंसान भी हैं। हालांकि उनके अलावा, ऐसा कभी नहीं हुआ कि मैंने किसी और कलाकार को ज़ेहन में रखकर कोई स्क्रिप्ट लिखी हो। पहले स्क्रिप्ट लिखता हूं, बाद में सोचता हूं कि कौन-से कलाकार किस भूमिका में सही साबित होंगे!

मुम्बई के बांद्रा में पाली नाका स्थित अपने दफ़्तर में इडली खाते और कॉफ़ी पीते रजत कपूर ने अहा! ज़िंदगी के फ़ीचर सम्पादक चण्डी दत्त शुक्ल से बेहद तसल्ली से बातें कीं। एक मुलाक़ात में हुई गुफ़्तगू से उनका दिल भी शायद नहीं भरा, तो उन्होंने कहा, ‘क्या हम फिर मिलें? बातचीत का सेकंड हाफ़ आगे करें?’ ‘हां’ कहने पर हंसे, बोले- ‘बातों को भी एक मुकम्मल मंज़िल मिलनी चाहिए’, फिर तो दूसरे-तीसरे कई चरणों में वार्ता हुई और एक्टर-स्टोरी टेलर रजत ने ज़ाती ज़िंदगी और प्रोफ़ेशनल लाइफ़ की कई परतें खोलीं।

सुनिए, रजत कपूर के शब्दों में उनका सफ़रनामा...

रिहर्सल देखने गया और ड्रामा से जुड़ गया

थिएटर के साथ मेरा जुड़ जाना महज़ इत्तेफ़ाक की बात है। मैं आलियांस फ्रांसेस की फ्रेंच क्लास में एडमिशन लेने गया था। देखा कि कुछ लोग रिहर्सल कर रहे हैं। थिएटर की कोई ख़ास जानकारी नहीं थी, ना रुचि थी। देखने चला गया तो उत्सुकता बढ़ी और फिर तो ज़िंदगी नाटकों से जुड़ गई। शुरुआत मॉलियर के फ्रेंच नाटकों से हुई। हमारे दो निर्देशक थे- माधवन साहब और फ़िलिप लांग्ले। उन्होंने काफ़ी प्रेरित किया। शुरुआती पांच-छह साल एब्सर्ड थिएटर किया। 20 साल की नई उमंग भरी उम्र के बीच नाटकों से बना रिश्ता ख़ूब रोमांचित करता था। 1983 में हमने एक नया ग्रुप बनाया- ‘चिंगारी’, जिसका पहला नाटक था- ‘तुग़लक’।

थिएटर से भी पहले आया सिनेमा

पिता जी को फ़िल्मों का ख़ूब शौक़ था। वे राजकपूर के प्रशंसक थे और नेशनल अवॉर्ड पाने वाली फ़िल्मों के विज्ञान भवन में आयोजित फ़ेस्टिवल में हिस्सा लेते थे। ज़ाहिर है, हम सब भी उनके साथ जाते थे। एक बार उन्होंने मणि कौल की ‘दुविधा’ भी दिखाई थी। तब कहां पता था कि एक दिन इन्हीं मणि की शागिर्दी हासिल होगी। सच कहूं तो 15 की उम्र से बस फ़िल्में बनाने की ख़्वाहिश पैदा हो गई थी। इसके पीछे पिता जी प्रमुख प्रेरणा रहे। हालांकि वे चाहते नहीं थे कि मैं फ़िल्म मेकर बनूं, लेकिन सिनेमा का चस्का तो उनके ज़रिए ही लगा।

मैंने सिनेमा का सपना देख लिया था, लेकिन रास्ता नहीं पता था। 16 साल का था, जब श्रीराम कॉलेज ऑफ़ कॉमर्स जाना हुआ। उन्हीं दिनों टैगोर हॉल में संचालित होने वाली फ़िल्म सोसायटी के बारे में पता चला। उसे पंकज बुटालिया साहब चलाते थे। फ़िल्म सोसायटी ‘सेल्युलाइड’ से मिले विश्व सिनेमा के एक्सपोज़र ने आंखें खोल दीं और हैरत से भर भी दीं। मैंने मन ही मन कहा- ‘बाप रे! सिनेमा में इतना सब कुछ किया जा सकता है…।’ बर्गमैन, गोदार की फ़िल्में देखकर सोचने लगा- ‘फ़िल्में बनाने के अलावा और कुछ नहीं करना है।’ दिमाग़ में दृश्य उभर रहे थे, लेकिन तय नहीं था कि फ़िल्म के रूप में किस तरह ढलेंगे। उम्र के साथ दृश्य और विचार बदलते रहे। जैसे-जैसे उम्र बढ़ती है, समझ में बदलाव आता है। हालांकि इस पूरे सफ़र के दौरान क़दम-दर-क़दम इरादा पक्का होता रहा कि फ़िल्म तो बनानी है। दिलचस्प बात ये कि तब तक मेरा फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री में कोई एक्सपोज़र नहीं था, न तकनीक का ख़ास पता था। और इससे अलग बात कि कुछ हासिल करने के लिए दो-चार क़दम उठाने भी पड़ते हैं। जैसे आपको चांद पर जाना है तो पहले नासा तक पहुंचना होगा।

लेकिन मुझमें इतनी हिम्मत नहीं थी, क्योंकि पिता जी की प्रिंटिंग प्रेस थी। वे चाहते थे कि पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद मैं प्रेस संभालूं। यही हुआ। पिता जी ने पूछा कि आगे क्या करने का इरादा है? मैंने कहा- फ़िल्म बनानी है! वे बोले- वो तो ठीक है, लेकिन अभी क्या करोगे? मेरे पास कोई जवाब नहीं था। वे बोले कि चलो ठीक है। जब फ़िल्म बनानी होगी, तब की तब देखी जाएगी। फ़िलहाल तो हर दिन 6 घंटे प्रेस पर आ जाया करो। वही काम सीख लो। मैंने उनके कहे पर अमल किया। प्रिंटिंग प्रेस पहाड़गंज में थी और रिहाइश दरियागंज में। इसी दौरान थिएटर से जुड़ाव हो गया। वो नशा ऐसा होता है, जैसे आसमान में उड़ रहे हों।

हमारे एक शिक्षक थे- माधवन, जो जेएनयू में पढ़ाते थे। उनके घर अड्डेबाजी होती। सिनेमा की बातें होतीं। हम सब दोस्त जेएनयूू, आईआईटी, हौज़ख़ास में इकट्ठा होते। मुम्बई आना भी इत्तेफ़ाक से हुआ। 1983 में मेरा छोटा भाई रजनीश कपूर सेंट ज़ेवियर्स में पढ़ाई करने मुम्बई आ गया था (अब मशहूर स्टैंडअप कॉमेडियन)। मुझे लगा कि बेटे के वियोग में मेरे माता-पिता बहुत कमज़ोर हो जाएंगे, लेकिन ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। दो-चार महीने में घर का माहौल सामान्य हो गया। अब मेरे मन में ख़ुराफ़ात पैदा हुई कि छोटा भाई जा सकता है तो मेरे भी मुम्बई का रुख़ कर लेने से क्या दिक़्क़त होगी।

मैंने तय किया कि अगले साल एफ़टीआईआई का एग्ज़ाम देना है और पुणे की तरफ़ निकल लेना है। बताने लायक़ एक और मज़ेदार बात है- 1984 में जिस लड़की से प्रेम था, वो भी मुम्बई आ गई थी, इसलिए प्रेरणा दोहरी हो गई थी। 1985 मेंं मैंने एफ़टीआईआई का एंट्रेंस दिया। जब रिज़ल्ट आया तो बता नहीं सकता कितना ख़ुश था। यही लग रहा था कि दुनिया फ़तेह कर ली यार! फिर तो 1988 तक फ़िल्म इंस्टीट्यूट में रहा।

फिर अकेलापन ही बचता है

इंस्टीट्यूट की दुनिया ख़ूब अच्छी है, लेकिन उतनी ही अकेली भी है। वही सत्तर चेहरे, सुबह-शाम। दो महीने में सब पूरा हो जाता है- मिलना-जुलना, बातें..., फिर अकेलापन ही बचता है। एफ़टीआईआई में रहते हुए दो तरह की फ़ीलिंग होती है। आपको लगता है- बाक़ियों से बेहतर फ़िल्म बनानी है। दूसरा- ये भी लगता रहता है कि फ़िल्म भला बनाएंगे कैसे? मैं हीनभावना से घिरा था। कुमार शाहनी क्लास लेने आते थे। उनकी क्लास में जाते हुए लगता कि हमें तो कुछ आता ही नहीं है। कभी दर्शन की बात करते तो कभी वेस्टर्न क्लासिकल की, कभी ध्रुपद की चर्चा करते।

मुझे यही लगता कि इतना सब कुछ सीखने के बाद ही फ़िल्म बना पाएंगे क्या… तो ये आलम डर और निरुत्साह का था। उन्हीं दिनों मणि कौल जी से बहुत कुछ सीखने का मौक़ा मिला। एक तरफ़ लगता कि हम भी कमाल करेंगे, वहीं दूसरी ओर महसूस होता कि कैसे करेंगे?

फ़ेल्लीनी, चार्ली चैप्लिन, ऋत्विक घटक, गुरुदत्त मेरे पसंदीदा फ़िल्मकार हैं। तीन साल एफ़टीआईआई में गुज़ारने के बाद मुम्बई आ गया और इसे ख़ुशक़िस्मती ही कहेंगे कि तब कुमार शाहनी अपनी नई फ़िल्म ‘ख़याल गाथा’ शुरू कर रहे थे। उन्होंने मुझे बतौर असिस्टेंट काम दे दिया। फ़िल्म ख़याल पर थी, लेकिन उसे डॉक्यूमेंट्री नहीं कहा जा सकता। सच ये कि कुमार शाहनी के साथ काम करते हुए जितना सीखा, उतनी तालीम तो मुझे फ़िल्म इंस्टीट्यूट में भी नहीं मिली।

शॉर्ट फ़िल्म और जासूसी क़िस्सा

1993 में एक शॉर्ट फ़िल्म बनाई- ‘तराना’। उसे नेशनल अवॉर्ड मिला। वो फ़िल्म कुमार शाहनी की शैली से प्रभावित थी। इसके बाद ‘प्राइवेट डिटेक्टिव’ बनाई। इसमें नसीरुद्दीन शाह, इरफ़ान ख़ान, अली ख़ान वगैरह थे। यूं तो मैं नया था, लेकिन इन सबसे अच्छा परिचय था। नसीर थिएटर पर मेरा काम देख चुके थे। वे एफ़टीआईआई में पढ़ाने भी आए थे। इरफ़ान एकदम नए थे। पहली फ़िल्म बनाने के लिए पैसा जुटाना बहुत मुश्किल था। वैसी रस्साकशी अब तक चल रही है। 35 साल बाद भी हर बार नए सिरे से लड़ाई लड़नी पड़ती है। .

पहली फ़िल्म ‘प्राइवेट डिटेक्टिव’ इसलिए बन पाई, क्योंकि एक नए चैनल बीआई टीवी ने इसके लिए शुरुआती फ़ाइनेंस कर दिया था। मेरे पास स्क्रिप्ट तैयार थी। मैं चैनल के ऑफ़िस गया। अंजुम राजबली कमीशनिंग प्रोड्यूसर थे। उन्हें स्क्रिप्ट अच्छी लगी। 30 लाख रुपए का बजट मिला। हम शूटिंग में फटाफट जुट गए। मई-जून में शूट पूरा हुआ और दुर्भाग्य कि जुलाई में कम्पनी ही बंद हो गई। इतना पैसा नहीं बचा था कि एडिट तक कर पाएं। छह लाख रुपए जुटाने में दो साल लगे। 1997 में फ़िल्म पूरी तो हो गई, लेकिन कभी रिलीज़ नहीं हो पाई। बमुश्किल 500 लोग उस फ़िल्म को देख सके होंगे।

एक्टिंग से कमाऊंगा, बचत से बनाऊंगा

इस पूरे प्रकरण से कई झटके लगे। सबसे बड़ा तो यही कि 8 साल के बाद पहली पिक्चर बना पाया था, अब दूसरी फ़िल्म न जाने कब डायरेक्ट कर सकूंगा।

कमाई का कोई ज़रिया नहीं था। छोटे-मोटे काम करके रोटी का इंतज़ाम होता था। कभी-कभार अंग्रेज़ी अख़बारों के लिए रिव्यू का कॉलम लिख देता तो उसके एवज़ में ढाई सौ रुपए मिल जाते। अवसाद था, इससे इनकार नहीं कर सकता, लेकिन सिनेमा से प्यार में कोई कमी नहीं आई। मैंने लिखना जारी रखा। 1998 में मैंने ‘रघु रोमियो’ और ‘मिथ्या’, दोनों की स्क्रिप्ट तैयार कर ली थी। ये दोनों स्क्रिप्ट लेकर मैं प्रोडक्शन हाउसेस के चक्कर काटने लगा। जब कहीं से पैसे नहीं मिले तो तय किया कि क्राउड-फ़ंडिंग करके ‘रघु रोमियो’ बनाएंगे। एनएफ़डीसी की तरफ़ से आश्वासन मिला था कि पचास फ़ीसदी फ़ाइनेंस देंगे। चालीस लाख रुपए आपको लगाने होंगे।

तब एक और इत्तेफ़ाक मेरी जि़ंदगी में आया, जब बग़ैर कोशिश के एक्टिंग के ऑफ़र मिलने लगे। किसी ने 1999 में मॉडलिंग के लिए बुला लिया। डबल डायमंड चाय का विज्ञापन किया, जो सुपरहिट रहा। इसके बाद कई प्रोडक्ट्स के विज्ञापन हाथ आ गए। मैं हैरत में था कि चाय के विज्ञापन की एक दिन की शूटिंग के लिए पचास हज़ार रुपए मिले हैं, जबकि ‘प्राइवेट डिटेक्टिव’ बनाने के एवज़ में मुझे ढाई साल में इतनी फ़ीस मिली थी। मैं तो जैसे पागल हो गया। मैंने तय कर लिया कि एक्टिंग से पैसे कमाऊंगा और उस सेविंग से फ़िल्में बनाऊंगा। यही किया भी। 5 साल में 12 लाख रुपए इकट्ठा किए। मन में यही योजना थी कि ये 12 लाख लगा दूंगा, 40 लाख एनएफ़डीसी से मिल जाएंगे और बाकी पैसे क्राउड-फ़ंडिंग से इकट्ठा कर लेंगे। इस तरह ‘रघु रोमियो’ बन पाई। इसे विभिन्न फ़िल्म समारोहों में सराहा गया। बीच में ‘भेजा फ्राई’ हिट हो गई। लगा कि छोटी फ़िल्मों का बाज़ार गर्म हो गया है। ‘मिक्स्ड डबल्स’, ‘मिथ्या’ इसी बीच तैयार हो गईंं।.

एक्टिंग के वक़्त होता हूं सिर्फ़ अभिनेता

जब मैं अभिनय करने जाता हूं, तब अपने डायरेक्टर को घर छोड़कर जाता हूं। अगर आपने स्क्रिप्ट पढ़ ली है और कैरेक्टर के लिए हां कर दी है, तब बाद में किसी तरह की अरुचि दिखाने का तर्क नहीं बचता। हां, कुछ निर्देशक सलाह-मशविरे में यक़ीन रखते हैं- उनसे ज़रूर डिस्कशन कर लेते हैं। देखिए, एक बार हां कर देने के बाद अपना काम बेहतर ढंग से करने पर सारा ध्यान देना चाहिए। जो निर्देशक सुझाव नहीं सुनना चाहता, उसे बिलावजह मशविरे नहीं देने चाहिए।

दूसरों की फ़िल्म निर्देशित नहीं करनी

मेरे पास इतनी सारी कहानियां हैं कि उन पर फ़िल्म बनाने लगूं तो पचास साल का वक़्त कम पड़ जाएगा, ऐसे में अगर कोई अपनी फ़िल्म निर्देशित करने का प्रस्ताव लेकर आता है तो मना कर देता हूं। बतौर अभिनेता जितना सहज और तत्पर हूं, निर्देशक के रूप में उतना ही चूज़ी हूं। हालांकि मैं किसी के काम पर सवाल नहीं उठाता, क्योंकि सबका सच उसके अपने हिस्से का है।

ख़ुद को बुद्धिमान मानकर दूसरों के काम और व्यक्तित्व के बारे में नकारात्मक सोच नहीं रखना चाहिए। दुनिया मेें कोई बेव क़ूफ़ नहीं है। हो सकता है, आपको जिसका काम अच्छा नहीं लग रहा हो, उसकी रुचि वैसा काम करने में ही हो। अब गुरुदत्त, मनमोहन देसाई और राजकपूर एक जैसी फ़िल्में ही बनाने लगते तो उनमें अंतर क्या रह जाता? सबका अपना दर्शक वर्ग है और शैली है। आप अपनी फ़िल्मों को उच्च स्तरीय मानें और दूसरों को बुरा कहते रहें- इसका कोई मतलब नहीं है।

मेरी हंसी-ख़ुशी का राज़ यही है कि...

‘जब आपकी अच्छी फ़िल्मों को आसानी से ख़रीदार नहीं मिलते तो विचलित नहीं होते?’, यह पूछने पर रजत कपूर कहते हैं-

‘मेरे दो गुरु हैं- मणि कौल और कुमार शाहनी। मणि ने ‘आषाढ़ का एक दिन’, ‘उसकी रोटी’, ‘दुविधा’, जैसी फ़िल्में बनाई हैं। उनकी फ़िल्में अक्सर रिलीज़ नहीं हुईं। लेकिन कभी अपनी निष्ठा से हिले नहीं। कुमार शाहनी अब 79 साल के हैं, लेकिन उत्साह रत्ती कम नहीं हुआ है। अपने गुरुओं के नक़्श-ए-क़दम पर चलते हुए जब मैंने फ़िल्में बनाना शुरू कीं, तब पता था कि ये आसान रास्ता नहीं है। अब इतने लम्बे सफ़र के बाद अपने फ़ैसले पर कैसे विचलित हो सकता हूं? हमारे सिर पर किसी ने बंदूक़ रखकर धमकी तो दी नहीं कि आप ऐसी फ़िल्में बनाएं। पिछले 25 साल में 8 फ़िल्में बना लेना भी कम नहीं है। खास बात यह है कि ये वही फ़िल्में हैं, जो बनाना चाहता था। मैंने कभी वैसा कुछ नहीं किया, जो मैं नहीं करना चाहता था। मेरी हंसी-ख़ुशी का राज़ यही है कि मैं अपने मन का काम करता हूं और कोई समझौता नहीं करता।

