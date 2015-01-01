पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूर के दर्शन:आंखों को धोखा देने वाली ये तस्वीरें बताती हैं कि प्रकृति से बड़ा जादूगर कोई नहीं

40 मिनट पहले
  • आपने कई तस्वीरें ऐसी देखी होंगी, जिनमें लोग किसी आधुनिक एप की मदद से तरह-तरह के भ्रम पैदा करते हैं। जादूगरों के लिए तो भ्रम की स्थिति पैदा करना बाएं हाथ का खेल होता है। किंतु असल जादू की बात हो तो फिर प्रकृति से बड़ा जादूगर कौन है भला!
  • इस बार हम कुछ ऐसी ही तस्वीरेें आपके लिए लेकर आए हैं, जो कि भ्रम से भरी हुई हैं और उनकी असलियत जानने के लिए आपको उन्हें फिर से एक बार देखना ही पड़ेगा...

1. समुद्री झरना

आप यदि हवाई मार्ग से मॉरीशस के निकट से गुज़रें तो आपको यह अद्भुत जगह देखने को मिलेगी, जो कि एक नज़र में पानी में गिरते एक झरने की तरह दिखाई पड़ती है। ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि समुद्र के भीतर एक झरना है जो कि समुद्र की गहराई में गिर रहा है। लेकिन जैसा दिख रहा है वैसा कुछ नहीं है। दरअसल यह खाड़ी की अंदरूनी रेत है जो कि समुद्र की ओर बह रही है। उनका जमाव ही एक जलप्रपात का दृष्टिभ्रम रच रहा है।

2. बर्फ़ में सोया वृक्ष

एक नज़र में देखने पर यह ऐसा प्रतीत होेता है कि एक पेड़ की बड़ी-सी तस्वीर को बर्फ़ के अंदर सावधानी से उकेरा गया है। किंतु आपको यह जानकर आश्चर्य होगा कि यह बर्फ़ के भीतर कोई पेड़ नहीं बल्कि मैक्सिको के बाजा कैलिफ़ोर्निया में स्थित रेगिस्तान की तस्वीर है और पेड़ की शक्ल में दिखाई देने वाली आकृति वास्तव में एक नदी है जो कि इस रेगिस्तान में आकर सूख जाती है।

3. इंद्रधनुषी पर्वत

चीन के झांग्ये डांझिया जियोलॉजिकल पार्क में स्थित ये चट्‌टानें आकर्षण का केंद्र है। इनके विविध रंगों के कारण लोग इन्हें ‘रेनबो माउंटेंस’ कहते हैं। भूगर्भविज्ञानी इन चट्टानों के अलहदा रंग के बारे में बताते हैं कि क़रीब 54 करोड़ साल पहले हुई भूगर्भीय हलचल से टेक्टॉनिक प्लेट्स की टक्कर से इन का निर्माण हुआ। सदियों तक नदियों द्वारा बहाकर लाए हुए लाल बलुअा पत्थर, कीचड़ और अन्य लवण के यहां इकठ्‌ठा होने से इन पर्वतों को ऐसा अनोखा रंग मिला है।

4. आग का चक्रवात

तस्वीर देखकर समझा जा सकता है कि क्यों इसे आग का चक्रवात कहा जा रहा है। लेकिन वास्तव में ऐसा कुछ नहीं है। यह स्पेन की रियो टिंटो नामक नदी की तस्वीर है। इस नदी में इस तरह के कई लाल और नारंगी रंग के शेड्स दिखाई पड़ते हैं। लम्बे समय तक नदी में हुई खुदाई के कारण इस का पानी अत्यधिक अम्लीय हो गया है और लाल रंग इसे इसमें घुले लौहतत्व के कारण मिला है।

5. किनारे का यात्री...

यह यात्री किसी घाटी के बिल्कुल किनारे पर चल रहा है देखने में ऐसा लगता है, ज़रा-सी असावधानी उसे काल का ग्रास बना सकती है। लेकिन यह पढ़ने के बाद फिर से तस्वीर देखें। दरअसल, यह तस्वीर उटाह की पॉवेल झील के निकट की है। इस तस्वीर को खींचने वाले फ़ोटोग्राफ़र डेरेल स्टेग्स के मुताबिक़, ‘इस घाटी में पानी भरा हुआ है। जिससे वह घाटी की दीवारों के लिए आदर्श दर्पण बन जाता है। इस कारण ऐसा भ्रम पैदा हो रहा है कि इसके किनारे चल रहा यात्री घाटी की दीवार पर चल रहा है। साथ ही इस तस्वीर को यदि आप उलटकर देखेंगे तो लगेगा कि वही यात्री किसी बड़ी गुफा में है। ’

6. स्वर्णिम झरना

यह झरना कैलिफ़ोर्निया के योशेमाइट नेशनल पार्क में स्थित है। यह एक मौसमी झरना है, जो कि शीत और वसंत ऋतु में जल से पूर्ण होता है। इसकी प्रसिद्धि के पीछे कारण यह है कि हर साल फ़रवरी के कुछ हफ़्तोंं में एक ऐसी प्राकृतिक स्थिति निर्मित होती है कि ढलते सूर्य की रोशनी सीधे इस झरने के पानी पर पड़ती है और उससे इसका रंग सुनहरा हो जाता है। इस अद्भुत घटना को देखने के लिए हर साल विश्वभर के पर्यटक यहां पहुंचते हैं।

7. पर्वताकार हाथी

यह समुद्री चट्‌टान आइसलैंड के एक तट पर है। यह तरह दिखाई दे रही। इसे ‘एलिफ़ैंट राॅक’ भी कहते हैं। यह बिल्कुल इस तरह प्रतीत होती है, जैसे कोई विशालकाय हाथी समुद्र से पानी पी रहा हो। बस इस पर्वताकार हाथी को निहारने के लिए आपको एक सही एंगल चाहिए, जो कि इस तस्वीर के फ़ोटोग्राफ़र ने खोज निकाला है।

8. केसरिया आसमान

तस्वीर नामिबिया के डेडव्लेई नामक स्थान की है। तस्वीर में दिखाई दे रहे पेड़ों के पीछे लग रहा है कि वह आसमान है। लेकिन इस तस्वीर की हक़ीक़त यह है कि इन पेड़ों के पीछे रेत का विशाल टीला है, जो कि इसे एक अलहदा रंग दे रहा है।

