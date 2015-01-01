पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कहानी:बचपन की यादों को ताजा करती ये कहानी 'गुलाबी इच्छाएं'

मनीष वैद्य40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यह कहानी भलाई और भोलेपन का एक चित्र खींचती है। बात कुछ नहीं है, सर्दियों की एक सुबह एक लड़का और लड़की बाग़ में अमरूदों की टोह में आए हैं।
  • अधिक बताने की ज़रूरत नहीं, कहानी ख़ुद अपना क़िस्सा बयां करती है- वहीं पर इसके मौसमों की तमाम तफ़सीलें बरामद होंगी।

बाग़ बाज़ार नहीं होता, इसलिए अमरूद वहां से मोल नहीं लिए जा सकते, चुराए ही जा सकते हैं। लेकिन बाज़ार की चोरी की तरह अमरूदों की चोरी को बड़ा अपराध नहीं माना जाता। अमरूदों में कुछ गुलाबी गीर वाले भी हैं, जो लड़के ने पहले नहीं देखे थे, लेकिन अब वो उसकी इच्छाओं में हमेशा के लिए शुमार हो चुके हैं। लेकिन बाग़ के अमरूद कभी आसानी से हाथ नहीं लगते।

सर्दियों की एक सुबह दो जोड़ी नन्हें पांव दौड़ रहे हैं। उनकी देह जाड़े से कंपकंपा रही है। ठंडी हवाओं की कटारें उनकी पसलियों में चमकती हैं। उन्हें नहीं पता कि यह शीत लहर का मौसम है। लड़की के पांव दो क़दम आगे हैं और लड़के के दो क़दम पीछे। वह रास्ते को चीन्हती है और लड़का पगडंडी पर ठीक उसी जगह अपने पांव रख देता है, जहां से अभी-अभी उसने अपने पैर आगे बढ़ाए हैं। लड़की के पदचिह्न उसके लिए किसी आश्वस्ति की तरह हैं। लड़के की तरफ़ उसकी पीठ है। वह चलते हुए कभी-कभी रुककर मुड़ती है, लड़के को कुछ दिखाती है और फिर आगे बढ़ जाती है।

लड़की के लिए ये उसका परिचित भरा-पूरा संसार है, जिसका चप्पा-चप्पा उसका अपना है। लड़के के लिए यह एक अनजान दुनिया है, पल-पल पर डराती लेकिन रोमांच से भरी हुई। उसने सोचा इसमें कितना कुछ है, उसने पहले इसे कभी जाना ही नहीं। लड़की के सहारे इस सफ़र पर नहीं आता तो शायद पूरी ज़िंदगी इससे अछूता ही रह जाता। लड़की के साथ होने से उसे हिम्मत है। उसकी इच्छाओं में तफ़रीह के साथ ताज़े पके अमरूद भी शामिल हैं। सच पूछें तो मीठे अमरूदों का लालच ही उसे यहां घसीट लाया था।

लड़की के मन में लड़के को इस अपरिचित दुनिया की सैर कराने के साथ कई इच्छाएं हैं, मुख़्तसर-सी बात है कि इनमें बतियाना, जंगल और खेतों और पेड़-पौधों के बारे में उसे तफ़सील से बताना, पेड़ पर बंधे झूले पर झुलाना या डालपक अमरूद और बेलों पर झूलते मीठे ताज़े मटर खिलाना जैसी कई इच्छाएं शामिल थीं। लड़की के भाव में हल्का-सा दर्प है। लेकिन वह लड़के को सब कुछ सहज भाव से बता रही है। लड़का उसकी बातों को इस तरह ग़ौर से सुन रहा है जैसे वह किसी फंतासी लोक के बारे में बता रही हो। लड़के के लिए तो यह दुनिया फंतासी ही है। क़दम-क़दम पर ख़तरों और आशंकाओं से भरी हुई। लेकिन इनमें अपनी तरह का एक ख़ास रोमांच भी था, जो लड़के को तमाम जोख़िम उठाकर भी लड़की के साथ यहां आने को ललचा रहा था।

लड़की लगातार बहुत कुछ बताती जा रही है, यह फूल ऐसा है, ऐसे पत्तों वाली यह वह फ़सल है, इसकी देखभाल बड़ी कठिन है, उस पेड़ पर गर्मियों में मीठे रसीले फल आते हैं, बरसात में यह नाला यहां तक चढ़ आता है, उस बाम्बी में सांप रहते हैं, सांप अंधा होता है, बिच्छू का डंक काट दो तो वह कुछ नहीं कर पाता, नदी के केकड़े को लोग खाते हैं, ज्वार के राडे से बड़े अच्छे खिलौने बनते हैं, इन झाड़ियों में मीठे बेर आते हैं, तोते हमेशा मीठे फल ही कुतरते हैं... लड़का कुछ-कुछ समझता और ज़्यादातर भूल जाता है। आख़िर कितना याद रखता।

लड़के ने बनियान के ऊपर कमीज़ और उससे ऊपर अपने बड़े भाई की स्वेटर पहन रखी है। स्वेटर उसके लिहाज़ से काफ़ी बड़ी है, जो उसके शरीर पर ऐसे झूल रही है, जैसे वो कागभगोड़ा हो। उसने पजामा पहन रखा है और उसके पैरों में प्लास्टिक की चप्पलें हैं। चप्पलों के तलवे घिस चुके हैं। कमीज़ और स्वेटर के बाद भी लड़के को ठंड लग रही है। लड़की ने सिर्फ़ फ्रॉक पहन रखी है, जो उसके घुटनों से नीचे तक झूल रही है। फ्रॉक का रंग कभी चटख लाल हुआ करता होगा, जो अब घिसकर भूरे रंग में बदल गया है। उसके पैरों में न जूते हैं न चप्पलें। वह नंगे पांव ही उस जंगल में धंसती जा रही है। लड़के के आगे-आगे। लड़का उसे ग़ौर से देखता है और सोचता है, इसे ठंड नहीं लगती। जंगल में आते-जाते इसकी देह कहीं लकड़ी में तो नहीं बदल गई। लड़के को यह मालूम था कि लकड़ी को ठंड नहीं लगती। जबकि पानी, पत्थर और लोहा भी ठंड से ठंडे पड़ जाते हैं। लड़के ने एक पल अपने आगे-आगे बात करती जा रही लड़की को कुछ इस तरह देखा, जैसे वह सच में कोई कठपुतली हो। क्या कठपुतलियों के भीतर भी इतनी ही जानकारियां रहती होंगी? क्या उनका भी दिल इतना अच्छा होता होगा?

लड़की ने उसे इस तरह अपनी ओर ग़ौर से देखते हुए पूछा- ‘क्या हुआ, ऐसे क्यों देख रहे हो?’ एक पल को सहमते हुए लड़के ने कहा- ‘क्या तुम कोई कठपुतली हो, तुम्हें ठंड नहीं लगती?’ लड़की ने मुस्कराते हुए कहा- ‘अच्छा, मैं तुम्हें लकड़ी की लगती हूं...’ फिर हंसने लगी। उसकी हंसी में धूप टुकड़े-टुकड़े बिखर रही थी। चमकते हुए कांच के मानिंद उसकी उजली हंसी को लड़के ने अपनी आंखों में महसूस किया और इससे उसकी आंखें चौंधिया गईं।

‘अच्छा, मेरे हाथ पर चिमटी काटो, तुम्हें ख़ुद पता चल जाएगा कि मैं लकड़ी की हूं या हाड़-मांस की’- कहते हुए उसने अपना दायां हाथ लड़के के सामने बढ़ा दिया। लड़के ने डरते-डरते चिमटी काटी और चहकते हुए उछल पड़ा- ‘अरे तुम तो मेरी ही तरह हो, तुम लकड़ी की नहीं हो।’

दोनों इस बात पर ज़ोर से हंस दिए। उनकी हंसी उस जंगल में भर गई। खिलखिलाहट के कुछ टुकड़े धूप पर चढ़कर खेतों में बिखर गए। हंसी के टुकड़ों से वह धरती हरी-भरी हो गई। वहां पंछियों ने बसेरा किया, उन्होंने मीठे गीत गाए, वह कोना अन्न के दानों से महक उठा। गिलहरियों, पंछियों और तमाम जीवों ने इन्हें चखा। उस धूप और हंसी में किसान का चेहरा दमक उठा।

लड़का और लड़की आगे बढ़ गए। उससे आगे अमरूदों का बाग़ीचा है। इस मौसम में अमरूद ख़ूब फले हैं और नन्हें पेड़ों की टहनियां फलों के बोझ से झुकी जा रही हैं। जैसे वे धरती पर बिछ जाना चाहती हों। पेड़ों पर लटालूम अमरूद लगे हैं। कच्चे-पक्के, छोटे-बड़े... ओस की बूंदों में नहाए हरे पत्तों की चमक बढ़ गई है और वे कहीं-कहीं फलों के साथ इस तरह गुत्थमगुत्था हैं कि पत्तों के बीच से हरे फलों को ग़ौर से देखकर ही पहचानना पड़ रहा है। पंछियों की चहचहाहट से बाग़ीचा गूंज रहा है। अपने झुण्ड में तोते बाग़ीचे के पेड़ों पर मटरगश्ती कर रहे हैं। उनके अधखाए फल ज़मीन पर बिखरे पड़े हैं।

लड़के का मन हुआ कि दौड़कर उस बाग़ीचे में जाए और जी भर कर अमरूद खाए। लेकिन बाग़ीचे के आसपास तो बबूल की सूखी टहनियों के झांकरों से बनी बागड़ है। बागड़ में कांटे ही कांटे हैं और इनसे गुज़रकर इसके पार बाग़ीचे में जाना उसके लिए सम्भव नहीं है। लड़की उसकी अधीरता समझती है। वह मुस्कराते हुए कहती है- ‘इतनी जल्दबाज़ी ठीक नहीं है, चौकीदार ने देख लिया तो पिटाई-कुटाई हो जाएगी।’

पिटाई-कुटाई की बात सुनते ही लड़का डर जाता है। वह वहां से भाग जाना चाहता है। पर अकेले लौटना भी तो अब आसान नहीं। वह लड़की से कहना चाहता है कि हमें अमरूद नहीं खाना, हम बेरंग ही लौट चलते हैं। लेकिन कह नहीं पा रहा। उसके बारे में लड़की क्या सोचेगी? वैसे तो बड़ी-बड़ी बातें करता रहता है और कहां चौकीदार के डर से ही लौटने को कह रहा है। पर सच यही था कि लड़का भीतर से बहुत डर रहा था। उधर लड़की लगातार कहे जा रही थी- ‘इस बाग़ीचे का चौकीदार बड़ा ग़ुस्सैल और दुष्ट है। उसकी आंखें हमेशा लाल और गंजी खोपड़ी के आसपास के बाल छितराए हुए रहते हैं। उसके हाथों में बड़ी-सी लाठी रहती है। वह बच्चों को भी नहीं बख़्शता। उन्हें बेंत से मारता है। एक बच्चे के पकड़े जाने पर उसने अपने दाएं हाथ की पांचों उंगलियां मुट्ठी की तरह बांधकर बच्चे की पीठ पर डूक ही डूक मारे। बच्चा रोता रहा, गिड़गिड़ाता रहा, फिर कभी इधर नहीं आने की दुहाई देता रहा पर उसे रहम नहीं आया। अमरूद तोड़ने वालों की वह ऐसी पिटाई करता है कि पूछो मत। कभी-कभी तो पेड़ से बांधकर पीटता है। क्या वह कभी चिड़िया का मीठा गीत नहीं सुनता? इतने दिनों तक चिड़ियाओं और मीठे अमरूदों के साथ रहने के बाद भी उसने मीठा बोलना नहीं सीखा। बेतहाशा गालियां देते हुए उसके मुंह से थूक के छींटे निकलकर उड़ते रहते हैं। पता है, बाग़ीचे का मालिक तो इससे भी बढ़कर है। पूरा जल्लाद। चूक होने पर चौकीदार को बुरी तरह डांटता है, हाथ भी उठा देता है। ट्रक में भरकर सारे अमरूद बेच देता है।’

लड़का और भी डर गया था। इस बार उसने भीतर के डर को बाहर प्रकट नहीं कर अपने को सहज दिखाते हुए प्रस्ताव रखा- ‘अच्छा, आज तो हमें भी देर हो रही है।’ हम किसी और दिन आकर अमरूद खाएंगे। आज तो लौट चलते हैं।’

लड़की ने पीछे पलटकर उसके चेहरे को एकटक देखा। लड़की की नज़रों से बचने के लिए उसने अपनी निगाह दूसरी ओर कर ली। लेकिन लड़की ने न जाने कैसे उसके भीतर के डर को पढ़ लिया था। लड़के की चोरी पकड़ी गई थी। वह सिटपिटा गया।

उसने मुस्कराते हुए कहा- ‘तुम भी बड़े डरपोक हो, चौकीदार यहां पूरी रात पहरेदारी करने के बाद अलसुबह भुनसार में गांव में अपने घर जाता है। अब वहां से पहले पहर के बाद ही लौटेगा। उसका यही रोज़ का नियम है। कभी-कभी वह नियम तोड़ भी देता है। देखना यह है कि वह आज नियम तोड़ता है या नहीं। यदि तोड़ दिया तो हमें बिना अमरूदों के ही लौटना पड़ेगा।’

लड़का उदास हो गया। उसने मन ही मन कहा, चौकीदार आएगा तो इसे बताकर आएगा क्या। ख़ुद भी मरेगी, मुझे भी मरवाएगी। कहीं चौकीदार ने पकड़ लिया तो... सोचकर ही उसके शरीर में सिहरन दौड़ गई। ठंडी सुबह में भी उसे पसीना तिरप आया। इधर लड़की बागड़ के पास आम के एक पेड़ पर चढ़ गई। उसे कुछ भी समझ नहीं आया कि वह अचानक पेड़ पर क्यों चढ़ गई। क्या चौकीदार इस तरफ़ आ रहा है और उसके डर से मुझे अकेला छोड़कर यह ऊपर चढ़ गई है? लड़के ने ज़ोर से चीख़कर कहा- ‘अब पेड़ पर क्या है, मुझे तो इस पर चढ़ना भी नहीं आता।’

लड़की ने कहा कुछ नहीं, अपने होंठों पर दाएं हाथ की तर्जनी ऊंगली रखकर उसे चुप रहने का इशारा किया। वह इस डाल से उस डाल बहुत ऊपर तक चढ़ गई। वहां से उसने दाएं हाथ की हथेली को अपनी ऊपरी पलकों पर टिकाकर बाग़ीचे के भीतर दूर तक देखा। फिर फुर्ती से नीचे उतर आई।

‘चलो, अच्छे सगुन हैं। चौकीदार ने अपना नियम तोड़ा नहीं है। मैंने पेड़ के ऊपर से देख लिया है। वह नहीं है, अब हम आराम से अमरूद तोड़ सकते हैं।’ -लड़की ने तेज़ी से आगे क़दम बढ़ाते हुए कहा। ‘लेकिन यहां तो कांटे ही कांटे हैं, हम भीतर कैसे पहुंचेंगे।’ -लड़के का डर अब कुछ कम हो गया था। वह अमरूदों की गंध महसूस कर रहा था। अमरूद का स्वाद उसकी जीभ पर आ गया था।

लड़की ने कहा कुछ नहीं, बस आगे बढ़ती रही। कुछ दूर आगे जाकर उसने बागड़ में लगे एक झांकरे को हटाया तो वहां से एक गोल सेंधनुमा रास्ता-सा निकल आया। लड़की ने पहले वहां से कांटे और पत्थर हटाए और फिर घुटनों के बल क़रीब-क़रीब रेंगती हुई बगीचे में पहुंच गई। उसे एक-दो कांटे चुभे भी, जिन्हें उसने ख़ुद तुरत ही निकाल फेंका। उसने लड़के को कहा कि वह भी इसी तरह छिंडे से रेंगते हुए इधर आ जाए। लड़के के लिए यह बड़ा मुश्किल था लेकिन उसका डर पहले ही लड़की के सामने उजागर हो चुका था और फिर ताज़े अमरूद का बाग़ीचा भी उसे ललचा रहा था। वह अपने आप को कैसे रोक सकता था? थोड़ी-बहुत मशक्क़त के बाद वह भी बाग़ीचे में आ ही गया।

अब वे दोनों अपने सपने के बहुत क़रीब थे। इतने क़रीब कि थोड़ी-सी एड़ी उचका कर वे किसी भी अमरूद को अपने हाथों से तोड़ सकते थे। उसने एक अमरूद तोड़ना चाहा, तभी लड़की ने उसे रोक दिया।

‘अरे, यह तो अभी कच्चा है, इसे पकने दो... इसके बीज इतने कड़क हैं कि दांतों के बीच फंस जाएंगे।’ -लड़की उसे समझा रही थी कि किस तरह डाली पर लगे अमरूद को ऊपर से देखकर ही हम उसके कच्चे या पक्के होने को पहचान सकते हैं। वह हाथ से छूकर बता सकती थी कि कौन-सा अमरूद डालपक है और किसके पकने में अभी दो-चार दिन की देरी है। लड़के ने पूछा- ‘यह सब तुमने कहां से सीखा?’ उसने कोई जवाब नहीं दिया बस मुस्करा दी और जल्दी-जल्दी हाथ बढ़ाकर अमरूद चीन्हने लगी। उसने एक अमरूद तोड़ने के लिए हाथ बढ़ाया और पूछा- ‘तुमने कभी गुलाबी अमरूद खाया है?’

अब चौंकने की बारी लड़के की थी। उसने हैरत से पूछा- ‘नहीं तो... अमरूद गुलाबी भी हो सकता है। हरे या पीले अमरूदों में तो सफ़ेद गीर ही देखा है, यह गुलाबी कहां से...? लड़की ने बताया- ‘कुछ अमरूदों का गीर गुलाबी भी होता है।’

‘जैसे यह...’ -लड़की ने पेड़ के एक अमरूद को छूते हुए कहा। उसने तोड़कर अपने दांतों से उसे काटा तो वाक़ई वह भीतर से गुलाबी था। लड़के ने उसे लड़की के हाथ से छीन लिया। धरती की तरह गोल उस अधपके हरे अमरूद को लड़की ने आधे चांद की तरह कुतर लिया था और बाक़ी हिस्सा अब उसके हाथ में था। लड़के को लगा कि यह गुलाबी दिल वाला अमरूद बाक़ी अमरूदों से कुछ ज़्यादा मीठा है। अब उसका आश्चर्य और बढ़ गया था। उसने पूछा- ‘पेड़ पर लगे इतने अमरूदों में से गुलाबी गीर वाला अमरूद तुम कैसे पहचान लेती हो?’

लड़की ने कुछ नहीं कहा। बस तेज़ी से अमरूद तोड़ने लगी। उसने कुछ और गुलाबी अमरूद तोड़े फिर चिंतित स्वर में बोली- ‘पहला पहर बीतने को है, अब हमें बाग़ीचे से निकल जाना चाहिए।’ लड़के ने सहमति में सिर हिलाया। लड़की ने ज़मीन पर इकट्ठा किए अमरूदों को अपनी फ्रॉक के घेरे को खोला बनाकर उसमें भर लिया। लड़के ने भी दो अमरूद अपने पाजामे की जेब में ठूंसे और हाथ में रखे लड़की से छीने गुलाबी अमरूद को कुतरते हुए वह छिंडे की तरफ़ बढ़ गया।

उसने रोका। उधर से जाओगे तो चौकीदार पकड़ लेगा। वह आता ही होगा। इतना कहकर लड़की पीछे के रास्ते की ओर मुड़ गई। लड़की की हर बात आज उसे अचरज में डाल रही थी। उसने कभी सोचा भी नहीं था कि यह बित्तेभर की लड़की इतनी रोचक भी हो सकती है। वह बिना कुछ कहे उसके पीछे-पीछे चलने लगा। उसने एक हाथ से फ्रॉक का खोला पकड़ रखा था और दूसरे हाथ से पेड़ों की टहनियों को परे हटाते हुए बातें करते वह बाग़ीचे की पगडंडियों पर तेज़ी से आगे बढ़ रही थी।

बाग़ीचे के पीछे एक दीवार थी। बहुत पुरानी और ऊंची भी। लड़की ने बताया कि यहां बहुत पहले एक मराठा सरदार रहते थे। यहां गांव से बाहर उनकी बहुत बड़ी कोठी थी। उनके पास दर्जनों घोड़े और हाथी थे। ये पेड़ भी उन्होंने ही लगाए थे। यह दीवार उन्हीं की कोठी के परकोटे का बचा हुआ हिस्सा है। ऐसी मज़बूत दीवारें चारों तरफ़ थीं। एक दिन अचानक उन्हें किसी युद्ध में जाना पड़ा और वे फिर कभी नहीं लौटे। तब से ही यहां सब उजाड़ हो गया। धीरे-धीरे वीरान कोठी भी मिट्टी हो गई। परकोटा धंस गया। अब यह थोड़ा हिस्सा ही बचा है। यह दीवार पहले बहुत ऊंची थी, लेकिन अब मलबा जमा होने से यह उतनी ऊंची नहीं रही। लड़के ने देखा इस दीवार पर जगह-जगह काई चिपकी है। मुंडेर पर घास उग आई है। दीवार पर एक तरफ़ प्लास्टर और ईंटों को तोड़कर छोटे-छोटे छेदनुमा कुछ पंठिया बने हैं। इस तरफ़ कांटे की बागड़ नहीं है। लड़के ने पूछा- ‘इसका दरवाज़ा किस तरफ़ से है।’

‘दरवाज़ा...! अरे ओ माटी के माधो, चौकीदार ने तुम्हारे लिए दरवाज़ा बनाकर रखा होगा कि तुम अमरूद तोड़ने आओ और गर्र से उससे बाहर जा सको...’ -लड़की ठठाकर हंस पड़ी। दीवार भी उसके इस मज़ाक पर हंस पड़ी थी। इस खनकदार हंसी में चौकीदार का डर कहीं नहीं था।

लड़की ने अपनी छोटी-सी गर्दन को पूरी उचकाकर कर दीवार का ऊपरी हिस्सा देखा और कहा- ‘अब तो इस दीवार को फांदकर बाहर जाना पड़ेगा।’ लड़के की ऊपर की सांस ऊपर और नीचे की नीचे रह गई। लड़के ने कहा- ‘यह मज़ाक उड़ाने का वक़्त नहीं है। चौकीदार आ गया तो ग़ज़ब हो जाएगा।’

लड़की ने कहा कि यह मज़ाक नहीं है और वह दीवार पर पंठियों के सहारे चढ़ने लगी। उसने फ्रॉक के खोले को दांतों में जकड़ा और बायां हाथ ऊपर वाले पंठिए पर रखा, फिर दायां हाथ उसके ऊपर वाले पर। इसी क्रम में पैर भी रखते हुए वह सर्कस के कलाकार की तरह ऊपर चढ़ने लगी।

लड़के ने भी उसे देखकर अपना हाथ पंठिये पर रखा। वह एक-दो पंठिया ही चढ़ा था कि फिसलकर नीचे आ गया। जबकि लड़की मुंडेर पर चढ़कर पलटी मार चुकी थी। अब वह उल्टी दिशा में परकोटे की बाहर वाली दीवार पर उसी तरह पंठियों पर सम्भल कर हाथ-पांव का संतुलन साधते हुए नीचे उतर रही थी। लड़के की हालत बहुत बुरी थी। उसके भीतर से रुलाई फूट रही थी। लगा कि अब तो उसे चौकीदार से कोई नहीं बचा सकता। चौकीदार की मार का डर अब उसकी देह में उतर आया था। उसने दो-तीन बार कोशिश की लेकिन बार-बार फिसलकर नीचे आ जाता। उसके लिए बिना अभ्यास पंठिया से चढ़ना मुश्किल था। इसमें हाथों की उंगलियों के आगे के हिस्से को लटकाने इतनी ही जगह होती है या पैर के अंगूठे टिकाने लायक़। कभी पंठिया पर उसके हाथों की पकड़ ढीली पड़ जाती तो कभी पैर जवाब देने लगते। वह पसीने से भीग उठा। उसने मन ही मन सोच लिया कि अब वह कभी लड़की के साथ इधर नहीं आएगा।

तभी दीवार के उस पार से आई लड़की की आवाज़ ने उसे राहत दी। रुको, अमरूद जमीन पर रखकर मैं आती हूं। थोड़ी ही देर में लड़की उसे मुंडेर पर नज़र आई तो उसकी जान में जान लौटी। लड़की ने मुंडेर को कसकर पकड़ा और कहा कि अब तुम पंठिया के सहारे आधी दीवार तक आओ और फिर मेरे पैर पकड़कर मुंडेर की तरफ बढ़ो। लड़के ने हिम्मत भरी और उसने तीन-चार पंठिया चढ़कर जैसे-तैसे लड़की के लटकते हुए पैरों को पकड़ लिया। लड़के के लिए यह भी मुश्किल था लेकिन बाहर निकलने के लिए इतना तो करना ही पड़ेगा। यह सोचकर वह लड़की के पैर और फिर हाथ पकड़कर धीरे-धीरे मुंडेर की ओर बढ़ रहा था। दो बार फिसलते-फिसलते बचा लेकिन लड़की के सहारे वह चढ़ता गया। लड़की के हाथ चिकनी मुंडेर पर गोह की तरह चिपके हुए थे। वे लाल हो चुके थे, उनमें ख़ून उतर आया था।

अब दोनों मुंडेर पर थे। अब वहां से बाहर की दीवार से इसी तरह नीचे उतरना था। लड़की ने मुंडेर से तीन पंठिया नीचे उतरकर लड़के को कहा कि वह मुंडेर से लटकाकर एक पांव उसके कंधे पर रखे और मज़बूती से पंठियों को पकड़ते हुए नीचे आए। लड़की एक एक पंठिया उतरती और लड़का एक पांव पंठिए पर तो दूसरा उसके कंधे पर रखकर उतरने लगा। इससे उसे आसानी हो गई। लड़की भी पंठियों पर हाथ और पांवों को साधते हुए नीचे उतरने लगी। हालांकि लड़के का पूरा वज़न उस पर नहीं था फिर भी कंधे पर उसका पांव होने से एक-एक पंठिया उतरने में उसकी जान निकली जा रही थी। लेकिन उसने हिम्मत नहीं हारी। आख़िरकार वे दोनों उतर आए थे। उतरने के बाद दोनों ने एक-दूसरे को देखा और मुस्करा दिए।

उसने कहा- ‘तुम्हें गुलाबी अमरूद पसंद हैं न’ और कुछ गुलाबी अमरूद लड़के की हथेली पर रख दिए। लड़की ने बाक़ी बचे चार अमरूदों को फिर से अपनी फ्रॉक के खोले में उठाए और एक हाथ से उन्हें पकड़ते हुए गांव की तरफ़ चल दी। इस बार लड़का उसके आगे-आगे चल रहा था।

इस वाक़िए को कई साल गुज़र गए। गोल अमरूद-सी धरती उसी गति से घूमती रही। वह अपनी दुनिया में आगे बढ़ता रहा और इस तरह उसने उस लड़की को खो दिया। लड़का हमेशा लड़की के बारे में सोचकर उदास हो जाता। उसे लगता कि इस भरी-पूरी दुनिया में वह बहुत अकेला है। यूं कहने को घर-परिवार है, सहकर्मी हैं, दोस्त हैं, वर्चुअल और रियल भी, लेकिन कुछ था जो अब बहुत पीछे छूट गया।

अक्सर वह लड़की धूप में किसी चमकदार धातु की तरह उसकी आंखों में चमकती रही। कभी लगता कि वह उस छीने हुए आधे चांद की तरह के गुलाबी अमरूद को तब से अब तक कुतर रहा है। लड़के के हिस्से में रह गई थी दांतों में फंसी गुलाबी अमरूद की सिर्फ़ एक फांक और उन पलों की थोड़ी-सी मिठास। लड़का अपनी कार लेकर एक दिन लड़की को ढूंढने आया पर वह नहीं मिली। गांव अब तेज़ी से कस्बे में बदल रहा है। उसे बहुत दुःख हुआ कि अब वहां अमरूद के कोई पेड़ नहीं हैं। हवा में अमरूदों की भीनी गंध नहीं है।

उसे लगता है कि अमरूद के सारे बीज लड़की के साथ उसकी आधी दुनिया में चले गए। वह जहां भी होगी, वहां फलों से लदे हरे-भरे पेड़ ज़रूर होंगे। उनमें लटालूम गुलाबी दिल वाले अमरूद आते होंगे। वह उन्हें चीन्हकर अलग कर देती होगी। एक लड़का और एक लड़की मीठे अमरूदों की गुलाबी इच्छाओं के साथ नन्हें क़दमों से अब भी वहां ठंडी सुबहों में दौड़ते होंगे।

(मनीष वैद्य - वर्ष 1970 में जन्म। हिंदी साहित्य में एम-फ़िल तथा राहुल सांकृत्यायन पर शोध। अनेक पत्र-पत्रिकाओं में 70 से ज़्यादा कहानियां प्रकाशित। दो कहानी संग्रह ‘टुकड़े-टुकड़े धूप’ और ‘फुगाटी का जूता’ प्रकाशित। वागीश्वरी सम्मान, शब्द साधक रचना सम्मान, प्रतिलिपि सम्मान से अलंकृत। पानी, पर्यावरण और सामाजिक सरोकारों पर साढ़े तीन सौ से ज़्यादा लेख पत्र-पत्रिकाओं में प्रकाशित और आकाशवाणी से भी प्रसारण।)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें