यादघर:मोबाइल गेम्स के जमाने में याद आतें हैं बचपन के वो खेल 'कोड़ा दीवानशाही पीछे देखे मार खाई'

मधुर मोहन मिश्र40 मिनट पहले
  
  • आजकल बच्चे अकसर सिर झुकाए मोबाइल पर गेम खेलते दिखाई पड़ जाते हैं। हर जगह यही नज़ारा है। यहां तक कि सड़क पर चलते हुए भी वो इन खेलों को खेलना बंद नहीं करते, फिर चाहे टकरा ही क्यों न जाएं।
  • दु:ख तब होता है, जब पता चलता है कि इन मोबाइल गेम्स को खेलने के चक्कर में कई किशोर आत्महत्या तक कर रहे हैं।
  • इन खबरों से आहत मन अचानक ही उन याद-गलियों में दौड़ जाता है, जहां हमारे बचपन के देशज खेल बिना भारी-भरकम खेल सामग्रियों के धूल भरे गली-कूचों में, उछल-कूद मचाते नज़र आते हैं।

सैटेलाइट टीवी और इंटरनेट के दौर से पहले पली-बढ़ी हर पीढ़ी ने उन देशज खेलों को खेला है, जो पहले हमारे मन-बहलाव का इकलौता साधन हुआ करते थे। मोहल्ले के हमउम्र लड़के-लड़कियों के साथ खेले जाने वाले ये खेल न तो किसी विशिष्ट सामग्री की मांग करते थे, न ही बहुत बड़े मैदान की। बस ज़रूरत होती थी खेलने वालों की।

एक पैर उठाकर छूने वाला खेल लंगड़ी-पव्वा और सामान्य रूप से दौड़कर छूने वाले खेल छुपम-छाई से तो सब परिचित ही हैं। यादों के घरौंदों में सिर उठाता एक साधारण-सा खेल पोसमपार भी है, जिसमें दो खिलाड़ी आमने-सामने हाथ ऊपर कर खड़े होते थे और बीच से अन्य खिलाड़ी यह बोलते हुए निकलते थे- चाय की पत्ती पोसमपार पोसमपार-पोसमपार। सौ रुपए की घड़ी चुराई, अब तो डाकू पकड़ गया।

इन पंक्तियों की विवेचना में न पड़ते हुए अगले खेल नदी-पहाड़ की चर्चा करना ठीक रहेगा। इस खेल में ऊंचे स्थान जैसे सीढ़ी, चबूतरा, टीला आदि को पहाड़ और निचले स्थान सड़क, मैदान को नदी माना जाता था, नदी में रहते हुए छू लेने पर दाम आ जाया करता था। ये कुछ ऐसे खेल थे, जिनको खेलने के लिए किसी भी तरह की खेल सामग्री की आवश्यकता नहीं रहती थी। इसी वर्ग का एक प्रसिद्ध खेल आइस पाइस धप्पा हुआ करता था, जिसे भिन्न क्षेत्रों में डीप-रेस, छुपम-छाई आदि भिन्न-भिन्न नामों से भी जाना जाता था। मूलतः छुपने और ढूंढने पर आधारित यह मनोरंजक खेल मोहल्ले के गली-कूचों में प्रमुखता से देर शाम तक चलता रहता था, जब तक कि किसी घर से माताएं या बड़े-बूढ़े निकलकर डांटने न लगें।

कुछ खेल सहज ही उपलब्ध संसाधनों जैसे चपटे पत्थरों के टुकड़ों, कंकड़ों, बीजों, लकड़ी के डंडों, फटे हुए कपड़ों से बनाई गेंदों, कांच की टूटी चूड़ियों से भी खेले जाते थे। सामान्यतः लड़कियों द्वारा बहुत खेले जाने वाला एक खेल चीटी-धप्प हुआ करता था। इसे कई क्षेत्रों में कुद-कुदनी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है, जिसमें ज़मीन पर खींची गई चौकोर आकृतियों में एक पैर उठाकर गिप्पी (चपटे पत्थर के टुकड़े) को दूसरे पैर से इस प्रकार सरकाया जाता था कि पैर लाइन पर न पड़े। इस खेल को खेल रही लड़कियों के छोटे भाई बीच-बीच में कूदकर ‘डिस्टर्ब’ करने का काम भी यदा-कदा करके खेल को और मनोरंजक बनाते थे, ये बात अलग थी कि इस कृत्य से उनके पिटने की सम्भावना बनी रहती थी।

कुछ कंकड़ों को उछालकर हथेली के पृष्ठ भाग में संतुलित कर लेने की कला पर आधारित खेल चपेटे भी सामान्यतः लड़कियों द्वारा ही खेला जाता था। रंग-बिरंगी चूड़ियों के टुकड़ों को गोटी बनाकर और कौड़ियों या इमली के बीजों को तोड़कर पांसे (डाइस) बनाकर खेला जाने वाला खेल ‘चंदा-पव्वा’ या ‘अष्ट-चंग’ के नाम से जाना जाता था। आधुनिक ‘लूडो’ की तरह का यह खेल लड़कों और लड़कियों दोनो में लोकप्रिय था। पुराने फटे हुए कपड़ों की गेंद से एक-दूसरे की पीठ पर मारने वाला खेल गदा-गदाई सड़कों, चौराहों, गलियों में ख़ूब खेला जाता था। कई बार इसे रबड़ की गेंद से भी खेलते थे। इसी का एक परिष्कृत रूप ‘टिप्पू’ नाम से खेला जाता था। इसे कुछ क्षेत्रों में सतखपड़ी, पिट्‌ठू या सितौलिया के नाम से जाना जाता है। इसमें सात खपड़ियों (पत्थर के टुकड़ों) को एक के ऊपर एक रखकर पहले गेंद से गिराया जाता है, फिर जमाया जाता है। दूसरा पक्ष यह प्रयास करता है कि खपड़ियों को जमाए जाने से पहले ही विपक्षी खिलाड़ी को गेंद मार दी जाए।

इसी कपड़े की गेंद और लकड़ी के डंडों अथवा टहनियों की सहायता से खेला जाने वाला एक खेल गड़ा-गेंद हुआ करता था। इसमें कुछ मध्यम बड़े पत्थर ‘गड़ा’ बनाए जाते थे, जिसके सामने खिलाड़ी डंडे (जो सामान्यतः उस समय बहुतायत में पाई जाने वाली ‘बेशरम’ की झाड़ी के होते थे) लेकर खड़े रहते थे। जिस खिलाड़ी पर दाम रहता था, वो गेंद को गड़ा में मारने का प्रयास करता था और विपक्षी डंडे की सहायता से गड़ा बचाने का। कुछ-कुछ क्रिकेट की झलक लिए यह गलियों में खेला जाने वाला एक लोकप्रिय खेल था। इसी खेल को गेंद के स्थान पर लकड़ी के टुकड़ों का प्रयोग करके भी खेलते थे। तब ‘गड़ा’ बदलकर अड्डा कहलाने लगता था और खेल का नाम हो जाता था- अड्डे की चूमचाम, डंडे की सलाम।

बड़े रूमाल या दुपट्टे का कोड़ा बनाकर खेले जाने वाला एक खेल कोड़ा दीवानशाही का खेलना भी रोमांचक होता था। वृत्ताकार आकृति में बैठे खिलाड़ियों को पीछे देखने की मनाही होती थी और जिस खिलाड़ी पर दाम होता था, वह ‘कोड़ा दीवानशाही पीछे देखे मार खाई’ बोलते हुए चक्कर लगाता था और चुपचाप किसी के पीछे अपना यह कोड़ा छोड़ देता था। कुछ क्षेत्रों में इस नाम को बिगाड़कर ‘घोड़ा बादामशाई’ भी कहा जाता था।

कंचे, पतंग, गिल्ली-डंडा आदि तो जाने-पहचाने खेल हैं, अलबत्ता नई पीढ़ी को इनके बारे में पता होगा, यह उम्मीद कम ही है। कुछ खेल मौसमी हुआ करते थे, जिसमें बरसात के मौसम में खेला जाने वाला गपंच प्रमुख था। खेल सामग्री एक-डेढ़ फ़ीट लम्बी लोहे की छड़ हुआ करती थी। वर्षा जल से भीगी ज़मीन पर छड़ को ‘गपातेे’ हुए आगे बढ़ने के इस खेल में थोड़ी सावधानी की आवश्यकता होती थी, वरना छड़ के पैर में लगने की सम्भावना बनी रहती थी।

इन खेलों को शुरू करने के पहले टीम बांटने का काम छद्म नाम धारण करने की विधि से किया जाता था। पहले दोनों टीमों के कप्तान निर्धारित कर शेष खिलाड़ी दो-दो के जोड़े में उनके सामने नाम बदलकर आते और हिली मिली दो बोलें आईं, एक कहे राम या एक कहे श्याम या एक कहे दिन एक कहे रात आदि बोलते थे। कप्तान राम या श्याम में से किसी एक को चुन लेते थे।

कौन सा खिलाड़ी दाम देगा, यह नियत करने के लिए अक्कड़-बक्कड़ बम्बे बो अस्सी-नब्बे पूरे सौ, सौ में लगा धागा चोर निकल के भागा विधि का उपयोग किया जाता था। इन खेलों को पूरी तरह नहीं खेल पाने वाले छोटे भाई-बहनों को खिला लिया जाता था, पर उनकी कच्ची लोई या कच्ची अंडी हुआ करती थी। अर्थात् न उन पर ‘दाम’ आता था, न ही उनके कारण किसी अन्य को ‘दाम’ देना पड़ता था। वो बस उछलते-कूदते खेल में बने रहते थे।

पूर्णतः स्पष्ट नियमों में बंधे आधुनिक मोबाइल गेम जहां एकाग्रता, मानसिक क्षमता, कुशलता, सटीकता की मांग करते हैं और अधिकांशतः एकाकी ही खेले जाते हैं, वहीं ये देशज खेल किन्ही कड़े या स्पष्ट नियमों में बंधे नही होते थे और न ही इन्हें खेलने के लिए किसी विशेष कुशलता की आवश्यकता होती थी। इनको खेलने के लिए बस परस्पर सहभागिता, सहयोग, सामूहिकता के साथ-साथ ढेर सारे प्यार की ज़रूरत होती थी। इससे शरीर की जो क़वायद होती थी और उससे मन को जो स्फूर्ति मिलती थी, वो तो ख़ैर एक अलग ही गुण है।

