पर्सनैलिटी टेस्ट:क्या कहता है रंग और आकार का चुनाव आपके व्यक्तित्व के बारे में

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नीचे दिए गए 6 विभिन्न चित्रों में रंग और आकार के आधार पर कोई एक तस्वीर चुनें और जानें वह आपके व्यक्तित्व के बारे में क्या ख़ास बात दर्शाती है

1. तटस्थ

समुद्री तट आपको भाते हैं और यदि मौसम में हल्की गर्माहट हो तो क्या कहना। आप जानते हैं कि जीवन की भागदौड़ के बीच सुकून के पल किस तरह निकाले जाते हैं और मुश्किलों में भी किस तरह शांत रहा जाता है। वैचारिक मतभेद के बीच आप तटस्थ की भूमिका निभाते हैं। आपकी इन्हीं ख़ूबियों के कारण लोग आपके साथ वक़्त बिताना पसंद करते हैं।

2. विनम्र

विनम्र होने के कारण आप लोगों की भावनाओं को जल्दी समझते हैं और उनसे अलग जुड़ाव महसूस करते हैं। आप दयालु हैं, अध्यात्म में रुचि रखते हैं और शायद आप एक शाकाहारी हैं, या जीवन में किसी समय आपने इसे अपनाने की कोशिश की होगी। एक कप गर्म चाय, अच्छी पुस्तक और घुमक्कड़ी, ये तीनों मिल जाएं फिर आपको किसी और वस्तु की आवश्यकता नहीं।

3. जुझारू

आप एक शांतिप्रिय, सौम्य और सोच-समझकर कार्य करने वाले व्यक्ति हैं। यह आपको अन्य के मुक़ाबले एक अलग स्थान देता है। आपको स्टाइल की अच्छी समझ है, न सिर्फ़ फ़ैशन के मामले में बल्कि घर सजाने में भी आप बेहतर सिद्ध होते हैं। लोग अक्सर स्टाइल के मामले में आपसे सलाह लेना पसंद करते हैं।

4. मनमौजी

महफ़िल की शान। आप जहां भी होते हैं, माहौल में चार चांद लगा देते है। लोग आपके हाज़िर जवाब स्वभाव को पसंद करते हैं। आपको दिन के बजाय रात अधिक पसंद है, और यदि मौक़ा मिले तो आप रातभर बाहर रहना चाहेंगे। यह और बात है कि आप किसी भी माहौल में जल्दी से रम जाते हैं, किंतु नए लोगों के सामने भीतर से थोड़ा नर्वस भी महसूस करते हैं।

5. विवेकशील

आप ज़मीन से जुड़े व्यक्ति हैं। लोग आपके आदर्श और विचारों का सम्मान करते हैं और विचारशील व्यक्तित्व के कारण आपसे सलाह लेना पसंद करते हैं। हालांकि कभी-कभी आप किसी बात को लेकर अत्यधिक चिंताग्रस्त हो जाते हैं, जिससे आप कभी-कभी बोरिंग भी हो जाते हैं। ख़ैर, चिंता न कीजिए, आप बोरिंग तो नहीं हैं, यह सिर्फ़ कभी-कभार की बात है।

6. नायक

आपके भीतर भावनाओं की नदी गहरे बहती है। साहसिक कार्य और चुनौतियां अक्सर आपको आकर्षित करती हैं। मौक़ा मिलने पर आगे आकर एक नायक का कार्य करने से नहीं हिचकते। मित्र आपके लिए परिवार की तरह हैं। आप एक वफ़ादार, मज़बूत और परिस्थिति के अनुसार ढल जाने वाले व्यक्ति हैं।

